Preview: St Mirren vs Dundee United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 15 May 2026 13:10

St Mirren welcome Dundee United to the SMISA Stadium on Sunday for the final match of the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership season.

The hosts are confirmed to finish in the relegation playoff place, while the visitors have already guaranteed their spot at the top of the relegation group table.

Match preview

St Mirren are confirmed to finish 11th in the Scottish Premiership, meaning they will have to compete in the relegation playoff to secure their top-flight survival.

That marks an extremely disappointing campaign for the Saints, having fallen from three consecutive top-half finishes to now facing a playoff match to preserve their Scottish Premiership status.

St Mirren accumulated only 33 points from their 37 league games to date, after eight wins, nine draws and 20 defeats, leaving them four points behind 10th-placed Kilmarnock with just one game remaining.

While their 11th-placed finish is guaranteed, Craig McLeish will be eager for his team to build on their 2-0 win against Aberdeen in midweek with another victory on Sunday, looking to build momentum ahead of their upcoming playoff fixture.

© Imago

Their visitors, Dundee United, have also had their place in the Scottish Premiership table confirmed before the final league match on Sunday afternoon.

Despite losing two and drawing one of their last three matches, following a 3-0 win in the opening post-split fixture, the Tangerines have managed to secure top spot in the relegation group table.

Jim Goodwin's side have 44 points from 37 league games, after recording 10 wins, 14 draws and 13 defeats, meaning they boast an insurmountable four-point lead over eighth-placed Aberdeen.

Regardless of their guaranteed seventh-placed finish, Dundee United will be aiming to snap their three-game winless streak on the final day, and they will draw confidence from their recent meetings with the Saints.

The Tangerines have won two of their three encounters with St Mirren this term, including a 2-1 triumph in their last clash in March, although they did lose 2-0 in their last visit to the SMISA Stadium.

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

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St Mirren form (all competitions):

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Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images/Icon Sport

St Mirren are anticipated to be without up to eight players due to injury, including Shamal George, Ryan Mullen, Keanu Baccus, Malik Dijksteel, Jonah Ayunga, Dan Nlundulu, Conor McMenamin, Declan John.

Craig McLeish's side defeated Aberdeen 2-0 in midweek, and the manager may opt to name an unchanged side in search of another victory on Sunday.

Dundee United are also contending with several injuries, including Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Isaac Pappoe, Luca Stephenson, Kristijan Trapanovski and Amar Fatah.

Will Ferry will also be unavailable for selection after being called up to represent Ireland, meaning Johnny Russell could feature on the left flank.

The Tangerines have failed to score in any of their last three matches, meaning Goodwin may make attacking changes against St Mirren.

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

Sinclair; Donnelly, Gogic, Fraser; King, Campbell, O'Hara, Devaney, Freckleton; Phillips, Mandron

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Richards; Iovu, Graham, Keresztes; Strain, Sevelj, Agyei, Russell; Dolcek, Sapsford; Watters

We say: St Mirren 1-0 Dundee United

St Mirren will be boosted by their 2-0 win last time out, and with the Tangerines struggling in recent matches, we are backing the home side to maintain their winning momentum with a victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.