Preview: Lille vs Auxerre - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 15 May 2026 12:55

Lille play host to Auxerre on Sunday evening looking for the victory that would secure third place in the Ligue 1 table and qualification for the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Auxerre are involved in a three-way scrap to avoid featuring in the relegation playoff, but a win at Stade Pierre-Mauroy would see them finish no lower than 15th position.

Match preview

With Paris Saint-Germain and Lens involved in a two-horse race for the title, the best-case scenario for Lille has been third place.

However, it has taken a 13-match unbeaten streak since February 6 for Bruno Genesio's side to put themselves in a position where they are one win away from a return to the Champions League.

The 1-0 victory at Monaco last time out was their eight success during that period, with Lille having earned one more point (29 to 28) than PSG across this particular run.

Most notably, Lille have conceded just the five goals, shipping at least six fewer strikes than every other team in the division.

Nevertheless, defeat to Auxerre and victories for Lyon and Rennes would see Lille finish in fifth place, emphasising that they can ill-afford any complacency against opponents who are battling to avoid relegation to Ligue 2.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

To Auxerre's credit, they are one of only three teams in Ligue 1 who have won their last two fixtures.

After a 2-1 victory over Angers, Christopher Pelissier's side recorded a potentially-pivotal 3-1 triumph over Nice to move above their opponents on goal difference.

With Auxerre possessing a +11 superior goal difference to Nice, maximum points on Sunday would prove enough, but a draw would give Nice a chance to overtake them with a win over Metz.

Auxerre have lost just one of their last seven matches, which came by a 3-2 scoreline at Lyon, but they have only registered nine points from 16 away fixtures.

That said, six of those points have come from the last six such encounters, suggesting that they will be confident of a surprise result against their more illustrious opponents.

Lille Ligue 1 form:

W W D W D W

Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

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Team News

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Nabil Bentaleb is pushing for a start in the Lille midfield having made his return from injury last time out.

Ayyoub Bouaddi could miss out if the Algeria international is recalled, but Genesio is not expected to overly-tinker with his team after the win at Monaco.

Ousmane Toure and Hamza Igamane will play no part of this contest, while Marius Broholm is an injury doubt.

Having been withdrawn in the 13th minute against Nice, Bryan Okoh is an obvious injury doubt in the middle of the Auxerre backline.

Should he miss out, Clement Akpa would be recalled, but the rest of the Auxerre XI could stay the same unless Fredrik Oppegard or Romain Faivre return to the squad.

Lille possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Meunier, Ngoy, Mandi, Perraud; Bentaleb, Andre; Mukau, Haraldsson, Correia; Fernandez-Pardo

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Leon; Sy, Diomande, Akpa, Mensah; Ahamada, Owusu, Danois; Sinayoko, Mara, Namaso

We say: Lille 3-1 Auxerre

With the visitors on a two-match winning streak, they will back themselves to cause an upset on away territory. However, given the potential indecision that could come depending on how Nice are faring, we expect Lille to take advantage and run out convincing victors.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.