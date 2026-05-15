Preview: Lorient vs Le Havre - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 15 May 2026 12:50

Aiming to avoid relegation on the final day of the season, Le Havre make the trip to Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday afternoon.

Les Ciel et Marine are in the midst of a damaging winless streak after defeat to Marseille last time out, whilst Les Merlus are looking to build on a handsome victory over Metz.

Match preview

Over the past two matches against French champions Paris Saint-Germain and Metz, Sunday's hosts Lorient have collected a respectable tally of four points, with Les Merlus ending the campaign on a high note.

Olivier Pantaloni's troops bagged three goals during the final 10 minutes of their top-flight contest at Metz last time out to win by a 4-0 scoreline, with Benoit Tavenot's side second best on the day.

Losing just one of their past four top-tier battles (W2 D1), Lorient are currently occupying ninth spot in the Ligue 1 standings, one point ahead of 10th-placed Toulouse before the final round of fixtures.

A dangerous duo at the top end of the pitch for Les Merlus this season, Bamba Dieng and Pablo Pagis have both reached double digits for top-flight goals, with the pairing battling it out for the club's Golden Boot accolade.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Following back-to-back 15th-placed finishes in Ligue 1 after second-tier promotion in 2023, Le Havre are embroiled in another relegation dogfight this term, needing to save their status in this division on Sunday.

Les Ciel et Marine's winless run in the top flight extended to a sobering 11 matches (D6 L5) last Sunday afternoon, when a solitary strike from Mason Greenwood secured maximum points for Marseille.

Lasting enjoying the sweet taste of victory at home to Toulouse on February 15, Le Havre have plummeted down to 14th spot in the Ligue 1 rankings, a single point above 16th-placed Nice ahead of the final round of games.

Without an away success since the trip to fellow strugglers Auxerre in late October, Les Ciel et Marine are looking to do something they have never managed this weekend - win at Stade du Moustoir.

Lorient Ligue 1 form:

D L W L D W

Le Havre Ligue 1 form:

D D D D D L

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

Lorient remain without the services of Theo Le Bris, who has been sidelined since April due to a hamstring injury.

Les Merlus are battling on without the talents of Bamo Meite, with the 24-year-old nursing a troublesome groin problem.

A backup option in defence for the hosts, Darlin Yongwa (heel) is unlikely to feature during the final match of the campaign.

Le Havre have a pair of suspended players for Sunday's clash in the form of Ayumu Seko and Lucas Gourna-Douath.

Last featuring at the end of November versus PSG, Abdoulaye Toure (knee) is preparing for a comeback in pre-season.

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Adjei, Talbi, Faye; Katseris, Cadiou, Abergel, Kouassi; Makengo, Karim, Tosin

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Diaw; Sangante, Lloris, Pembele, Zouaoui; Ndiaye, Ebonog, Doucoure, Boufal, Soumare; Samatta

We say: Lorient 2-1 Le Havre

Fighting for a top-half finish, Lorient will not roll over for relegation-threatened Le Havre this weekend.

Les Ciel et Marine could survive even if they suffer another damaging defeat at Stade du Moustoir.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.