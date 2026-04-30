Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 30 Apr 2026 20:40 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 21:00

Paris Saint-Germain return to action on Saturday as they host FC Lorient at the Parc des Princes in a Ligue 1 clash, with the league leaders aiming to move closer to securing the title on home soil.

The hosts come into the match full of confidence after their thrilling UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Bayern Munich while holding a six-point lead at the top of the table, as the visitors look to defy the odds and secure valuable points against one of the division’s strongest sides.

Match preview

PSG turn their attention back to domestic duties on Saturday as they host Lorient in Ligue 1, just days after their dramatic nine-goal Champions League semi-final clash with Bayern Munich, with that pulsating first leg highlighting both their attacking firepower and defensive vulnerabilities ahead of a crucial week.

Luis Enrique’s side sit six points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table and remain firmly in control of the title race, and while this fixture offers a chance to maintain momentum, it also presents an opportunity to rotate intelligently with one eye on Wednesday’s decisive second leg given the demands of their European commitments.

The encounter against Bayern served as a reminder of PSG’s attacking brilliance but also raised concerns defensively after conceding multiple goals, meaning they will be expected to assert greater control against Lorient by tightening up at the back while maintaining their cutting edge.

Much of the focus will be on Enrique’s team selection, with key players likely to have their minutes managed or be rested to ensure peak condition for the return leg, which could see squad depth tested and fringe players given the chance to impress.

PSG are expected to adopt a measured approach rather than an explosive one, prioritising control, fitness management and efficiency in securing three points without unnecessary strain as they balance domestic ambitions with their push for a place in the Champions League final.

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Lorient have won just three of their last 12 matches in all competitions, marking a disappointing end to the season compared to their impressive form at the turn of the year when they went unbeaten between December and January with eight wins and four draws before that run ended in early February.

Since then, Les Merlus have struggled for consistency with five defeats, four draws and three victories in 12 matches, leaving them unable to finish higher than eighth even if they win their remaining fixtures.

Their recent form includes a 3-2 home defeat to Strasbourg following a win over Marseille and a loss to Lyon, meaning they have taken just seven points from a possible 18 in their last six matches.

Olivier Pantaloni’s team are also winless in their last five away league matches, though they have picked up two draws in that run and interestingly boast a perfect away record when scoring first in 2026, albeit having done so only twice.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Lorient held PSG to a 1-1 draw, with Igor Silva cancelling out Nuno Mendes’s opener shortly after it was scored.

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

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Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

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Lorient Ligue 1 form:

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Team News

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PSG will be without Achraf Hakimi after the right-back suffered a hamstring tear against Bayern Munich, ruling him out of the visit of Lorient as well as the second leg in Germany.

The absence of the former Real Madrid star forces a tactical rethink, with Warren Zaire-Emery emerging as the most likely candidate to fill the void at right-back given his versatility in defensive roles.

Enrique is also expected to reshuffle his squad this weekend to manage player fitness and give his side the best possible chance ahead of another high-intensity encounter with Bayern Munich.

For Lorient, Igor Silva is a major doubt ahead of the trip to the Parc des Princes after being forced off with a suspected injury against Strasbourg last weekend.

The visitors are also dealing with several injury concerns, with Isaak Toure, Montassar Talbi and Theo Le Bris all sidelined, although Mohamed Bamba has returned to the squad following a brief illness.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Hernandez; Beraldo; Neves, Kang-in; Mayulu, Barcola, Ramos

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Meite, Faye, Yongwa; Katseris, Abergel, Cadiou, Kouassi; Makengo, Pagis, Dieng

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Lorient

PSG will enter Saturday’s clash as clear favourites against Lorient, with their superior squad depth and attacking quality expected to give them control of the game, even with possible rotation ahead of their Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich.

While the Parisians showed some defensive vulnerability in midweek, which could allow Lorient brief opportunities on the counterattack, the hosts’ overall quality should prove decisive over 90 minutes, making a controlled home victory the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.