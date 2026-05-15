La Liga Gameweek 37
Sevilla
May 17, 2026 6.00pm
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Real Madrid

Sevilla vs. Real Madrid: Predicted Los Blancos XI as Alvaro Arbeloa faces major Kylian Mbappe call

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Will Mbappe return to the XI? How Real Madrid could line up against Sevilla
© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Kylian Mbappe is expected to return to the Real Madrid XI when the capital giants play their penultimate match of the season against Sevilla on Sunday evening.

The France international made his return from a hamstring issue off the bench against Real Oviedo on Thursday, and he was booed by sections of the Bernabeu crowd.

Mbappe claimed after the match that he is now Real Madrid's fourth-choice forward, but head coach Alvaro Arbeloa insisted that was not the case in his post-match press conference.

The expectation is that Mbappe will start at Estadio Ramon despite the fact that his relationship with his head coach is strained.

Arbeloa will make changes from the side that started the 2-0 success over Real Oviedo, with Antonio Rudiger, Jude Bellingham, Fran Garcia and Thiago Pitarch expected to be included.

Dean Huijsen is also likely to start if he manages to overcome an illness, while Andriy Lunin will return to the bench if he has recovered from a health issue of his own.

However, Rodrygo (knee), Arda Guler (hamstring), Eder Militao (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (thigh) and Federico Valverde (head) are all out for the capital giants.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, Rudiger, F Garcia; Pitarch, Tchouameni; Brahim, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

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