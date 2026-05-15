Liverpool transfer news: Arne Slot's £85m target addresses "dream" amid Real Madrid and Premier League summer links

By Lewis Nolan | 15 May 2026 01:04 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 01:05

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has insisted that he has new dreams every day amid links to the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The Premier League season is not yet over, but Reds fans are eagerly awaiting the end of the campaign, with just two more games standing between them and the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot's side have been linked with numerous player, including Leipzig forward Diomande, who has previously commented that it would be a "dream" to play for the Merseysiders.

However, the 19-year-old has since suggested that his dreams often change, telling outlets such as The Athletic: "Imagine people say you go to Chelsea or Real Madrid to do this job. You’re going to be happy and motivated to do more.

"I didn’t imagine to do everything so quickly like this but I have ambition and vision to be one of the best players. Everything happened fast and now I’m going step by step.

"I have a new dream every day. I’m not going to say anything crazy, but in five years I’d like to be one of the best."

The Frenchman is thought to have a price tag of £85m, and that would likely take up a significant portion of Liverpool's summer budget, meaning his price could allow other teams to enter the race for his signature.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Yan Diomande: The problem Arne Slot will have at Liverpool

Diomande is only 19 and he should not be expected to come into the XI and replace the output of Mohamed Salah, who will leave at the end of the season.

Slot may also have a dilemma related to the forward's position, as while he has considerable experience on the right, there is an argument that he looks more threatening on the left as he is naturally right-footed.

YAN DIOMANDE: 2025-26 BUNDESLIGA STATS Matches: 32 Starts: 27 Minutes: 2,393 Goals: 12 Assists: 7

Florian Wirtz could be used from the left next season, but if he is used as a 10 and Diomande is used on the right side of attack, that would leave the club's only options on the left as Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha.

Relying on Ngumoha for output when he is still a teenager himself would be risky, but signing two expensive wingers in one summer could be ill-advised given Liverpool may need several other additions to complete their squad.

Can Liverpool beat Real Madrid to Yan Diomande?

Even if Liverpool were at the peak of their powers on the football pitch, Real Madrid would still represent a formiddable foe in their pursuit of Diomande.

However, the negativity surrounding Los Blancos and their dressing room at present could make the Spanish giants a less enticing prospect for the teenager.

There is also an argument that the level of competition at Real Madrid for a starting spot is much higher than at Liverpool, and the Frenchman may benefit significantly from guaranteed minutes at Anfield.