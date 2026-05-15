Preview: Strasbourg vs Monaco - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 15 May 2026 00:50

Needing a win and some help to earn a place in Europe next season, Monaco will travel to Stade de la Meinau on Sunday as they conclude the Ligue 1 campaign against Strasbourg.

In midweek, the Alsace club defeated Brest 2-1, locking them into eighth place, four points behind Monaco for seventh, as the latter lost 1-0 at Lille.

Match preview

Despite some bitter defeats over the past few weeks, Strasbourg showed on Wednesday that they are not ready to pack it in just yet.

While they can finish no worse or better than eighth, on Sunday, this side can win consecutive Ligue 1 outings in May for the first time since 2022.

Le Racing have lost their last two league games at Stade de la Meinau and could suffer at least three successive home defeats in this competition for the first time since February to March of 2024 (four).

Four times in 2025-26, Strasbourg have failed to win a domestic encounter when scoring the opening goal at home, dropping 11 points as a result.

Under Gary O’Neil, they have claimed a mere three league victories at Stade de la Meinau, two fewer than his predecessor Liam Rosenior managed in the 2025 portion of this campaign.

On Sunday, Le RCS can win successive home matches versus the Principality club across all competitions for the first time this century, after beating them 3-1 in Strasbourg at the Coupe de France in February.

© Iconsport / Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images

Champions League football is no longer a possibility for Monaco, while competing in Europe will require some good fortune.

Without a victory on Sunday, Sebastien Pocognoli and his side cannot aspire to play European football next season, while they also need Marseille to lose against Rennes if they are to earn a Conference League spot.

Monaco have points in seven of their last eight away matches in this competition, winning four of those previous six encounters.

In two of the past three Ligue 1 campaigns, they have lost their final away contest, with Lens beating them 4-0 a season ago.

They have netted multiple goals in each of their previous five league games as the visitors, after failing to score in those four such encounters before that.

Les Monegasques have won their last three trips to Stade de la Meinau in the top-flight while going unbeaten in seven successive Ligue 1 meetings against Strasbourg.

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

Strasbourg form (all competitions):

Monaco Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

A leg issue will likely keep Emmanuel Emegha on the Strasbourg sidelines this weekend, Aaron Anselmino is doubtful due to a sore hamstring, while leading goalscorer Joaquin Panichelli will sit out because of a cruciate ligament tear.

Valentin Barco scored eight minutes into their Wednesday outing versus Stade Brestois, while Sebastian Nanasi put them in front for good, seven minutes after former striker Ludovic Ajorque had levelled that match.

At Monaco, Mohammed Salisu, Takumi Minamino and Kassoum Ouattara are all out with knee injuries, while Vanderson and Caio Henrique will be doubtful due to thigh strains.

Paris Bruner is dealing with a sore hamstring, and Stanis Idumbo is unlikely to feature this weekend because of a shoulder injury.

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Doue, Omobamidele, Hogsberg, Ouattara; Barco, El Mourabet; Amo-Ameyaw, Nanasi, Godo; Enciso

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Zakaria, Kehrer, Faes; Teze, Camara, Pogba, Adingra; Akliouche, Golovin; Balogun

We say: Strasbourg 1-2 Monaco

The stakes are very different for these two teams, and we believe Monaco’s good form in Strasbourg and that desperation will propel them to a narrow triumph.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.