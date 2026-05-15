Preview: Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 15 May 2026 00:12

Meeting for only the third time in the regular season, the Portland Timbers will visit Nu Stadium in South Beach for a date with Inter Miami to kick off Sunday’s MLS action.

A 5-3 win at FC Cincinnati on Wednesday lifted the reigning league champions up to second in the Eastern Conference table, while the Timbers are 12th in the West after drawing 2-2 with CF Montreal.

Match preview

All season long, Miami have seemingly been playing with an all-out attacking formula to get by, a risky but effective approach for the most part.

While they have given up three or more goals in their last three regular-season affairs, the Herons have countered that by netting a combined 12 times over that stretch.

Another victory on Sunday would give them their longest winning run of the competition this season (three games) and mark their first MLS triumph at Nu Stadium.

At the same time, they will aim to avoid losing consecutive home league matches for the first time since May to June 2023 (three games), after Orlando City beat them 4-3 earlier this month.

Angel Guillermo Hoyos has seen his team net multiple goals in all but one MLS encounter this season, while they have not been shut out since he took charge.

The only previous time they hosted Portland was in 2022 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, when Miami hung on for a 2-1 triumph.

© Imago

Consistency continues to be an issue in the Pacific Northwest for the Timbers, who have yet to win consecutive victories in the league this season.

Former Inter Miami boss Phil Neville has seen his side drop points in six of their seven regular-season away matches this year, conceding at least once each time.

With 14 points after 12 domestic games, the Timbers have collected five fewer than they had at this stage of the previous campaign.

In 2026, they have failed to earn a single point in this competition when behind after 45 minutes, while failing to score three times on the road this year.

A year ago, this team failed to win a single away game against an Eastern Conference opponent, scoring no goals in the process.

Portland have never earned a single away point in MLS versus a Florida-based club, though they won their first-ever meeting against the Herons 1-0 at home.

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

Portland Timbers Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

A sore knee is expected to keep Tadeo Allende out of the Miami fold this weekend, and Noah Allen is doubtful as he recovers from an adductor injury.

Lionel Messi netted a brace in midweek, with the other Herons' goals coming courtesy of Mateo Silvetti, German Berterame and Cincy keeper Roman Celentano, who was credited with an own-goal.

There is one injury concern on the Timbers' side, as Omir Fernandez will be questionable for this game in Miami with a sore foot.

Kevin Kelsy and Cole Bassett scored for them in Montreal on Wednesday as they came from behind on two occasions to claim a point.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Fray, Falcon, Micael, Reguilon; De Paul, Bright, Segovia; Messi, Suarez, Berterame

Portland Timbers possible starting lineup:

Pantemis; Bye, Surman, Miller, Fory; Caicedo, Da Costa, Bassett; Antony, Kelsy, Velde

We say: Inter Miami 3-2 Portland Timbers

The Herons are flying high with Messi leading the charge, and against a side as uneasy defensively as the Timbers, we expect Miami will have their share of openings.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.