Friday's League Two playoff semi-finals predictions and previews including Salford City vs. Grimsby Town

Today's League Two playoff semi-final second legs feature Salford City playing host to Grimsby Town and Notts County going up against Chesterfield.

Salford City and Grimsby Town will conclude their League Two playoff semi final showdown on Friday night, meeting at the Peninsula Stadium with a place in the final at Wembley on the line.

Karl Robinson's side take a narrow advantage into the second leg after securing a 2-1 win in the opening meeting, with the winners set to face either Notts County or Chesterfield at Wembley on Monday, 25 May.

We say: Salford City 2-1 Grimsby Town

A first leg advantage can often prove decisive in playoff semi finals, and we expect that to show with Salford booking their place at Wembley with another narrow victory here.

We anticipate another tense and closely contested encounter, with the Ammies edging through via another 2-1 win.

> Click here to read our full match preview for Salford City vs. Grimsby Town, including team news and predicted lineups

Notts County vs. Chesterfield (8pm)

© Imago

Notts County are set to host Chesterfield in the League Two playoff semi-final on Friday night knowing that if they avoid defeat they will progress to the final.

The visitors must overcome a 1-0 defeat from the first leg and the atmosphere from the crowd to keep their hopes of promotion to League One a reality.

We say: Notts County 1-1 Chesterfield (Notts County win 2-1 on aggregate)

Notts County should have enough to get across the line in this fixture by playing out a draw, meaning they will have a chance to gain promotion to League One at Wembley. Chesterfield will make a game of it, as they have impressed away from home against the Magpies, and so it will be a fantastic event.

> Click here to read our full match preview for Notts County vs. Chesterfield, including team news and predicted lineups