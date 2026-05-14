Preview: Porto vs Santa Clara - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 14 May 2026 23:58 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 00:06

Already crowned champions Porto play host to Santa Clara for Saturday’s final fixture of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga campaign at Estadio do Dragao in what is effectively a dead-rubber contest.

The Dragons head into this encounter after a disappointing defeat to bottom-placed AVS, while the Azorean visitors arrive in strong form following a 2-0 victory over Nacional in their latest outing.

Match preview

Porto secured a narrow win over Alverca to be mathematically confirmed as champions, ending a four-year wait for the Primeira Liga title, although the Dragons needed maximum points from their final two matches to equal their highest-ever tally of 91 points, achieved in 2021-22.

Facing an already-relegated AVS would have appeared the perfect opportunity to move closer to that target, but Francesco Farioli's heavily rotated side were stunned in a 3-1 defeat at Vila das Aves, with Deniz Gul's 53rd-minute equaliser proving little more than a temporary reprieve for the newly crowned champions.

That outcome brought Porto's four-match winning run in the league to an end and also snapped their 12-game unbeaten streak (W8, D4) in the competition, with their only other defeat this season coming away at Casa Pia on matchday 20, highlighting the resilience that played a key role in the Dragons’ title success.

In a campaign where the Blue and Whites endured significant injury setbacks in attack, their defensive unit has provided the platform for success, reflected by a league-low 18 goals conceded and 20 clean sheets, four more than any other side in the division.

Porto have also collected a league-best 42 points on home soil this season, winning 13 of their 16 such outings (D3), and will be confident of ending the campaign on a high as they aim to crown their trophy presentation ceremony with another triumph.

© Imago

Santa Clara enter this encounter sitting 12th in the Primeira Liga standings and seven points above the relegation zone, securing a third successive top-flight campaign ahead of 2026-27, even if the current campaign has fallen below expectations for a side that finished fifth last term.

Nonetheless, the Azorean faithful will be pleased with their side's revival under Petit, who has collected 19 points from 13 matches since replacing the dismissed Vasco Matos in February despite failing to win any of his opening four games in charge.

Currently on a four-match unbeaten run (W2, D2), Santa Clara are also enjoying their most productive spell in the final stages of the season, having scored exactly twice in each of their last three outings, including Monday's victory over Nacional courtesy of a first-half own goal from Witi and a stoppage-time effort from Elias Manoel.

Just one defeat in their last six away fixtures (W1, D4) suggests the visitors could hold their own at the Dragao this weekend, especially considering the Azoreans avoided defeat on their last visit to the ground, though that remains just one of two occasions in which they have taken points from Porto across their previous eight meetings at any venue (D2, L6).

Porto Primeira Liga form:

D

W

W

W

W

L

Porto form (all competitions):

L

W

D

W

W

L

Santa Clara Primeira Liga form:

L

L

D

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Porto remain without attacking pair Samu Aghehowa and Luuk de Jong due to knee injuries, while centre-back Nehuen Perez will also continue his recovery from an Achilles tendon issue that has sidelined him for much of the campaign.

Dominik Prpic received a late red card in Sunday’s defeat to AVS and will therefore serve a suspension here, with Jakub Kiwior likely to return to the starting lineup after being rested in that encounter.

Centre-back Jan Bednarek and left-back Saidu Sanusi were both absent from the matchday squad last time out, leaving them doubtful for this fixture.

Head coach Farioli made eight changes last time out to the side that started the previous game, though first-choice goalkeeper Diogo Costa, winger Oskar Pietuszewski and the midfield trio of Gabri Veiga, Victor Froholdt and Pablo Rosario could all return to the lineup.

As for Santa Clara, midfielder Matheus Nunes Fagundes de Araujo (MT) remains sidelined with a knee problem that has kept him unavailable since December.

Guilherme Romao could miss a second successive outing due to a fitness concern, while Pedro Ferreira is a major doubt after sitting out the previous two matches.

Santa Clara are also monitoring the condition of attacker Goncalo Paciencia, who was forced off during the first half of Monday's victory over Nacional, with Manoel in line to deputise after finding the net in that game.

On a more positive note, midfielder Serginho is available again after serving a one-match suspension, meaning Andrey could return to the bench after making his first league start for the Azoreans last time out.



Porto possible starting lineup:

D.Costa; Fernandes, Kiwior, Thiago Silva, F Moura; Froholdt, Rosario, Veiga; Pepe, Gul, Pietuszewski

Santa Clara possible starting lineup:

Batista; Calila, Lima, Pacheco, P Victor; Tavares, Klismahn, Serginho; G Silva, Manoel, Welington

We say: Porto 2-1 Santa Clara

Rarely is the Dragons' defensive line breached at the Dragao, although it is difficult to ignore the possibility of notable absentees at the back combined with Santa Clara's encouraging attacking form in recent weeks.

Even so, the hosts are still expected to edge this contest, supported by their formidable home record, as the already crowned champions look to mark their trophy presentation ceremony with a victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.