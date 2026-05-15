Andoni Iraola latest: Chelsea boost as Xabi Alonso alternative has made Stamford Bridge move 'easier' amid links

By Lewis Nolan | 15 May 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 01:13

Chelsea target Andoni Iraola prefers a move to London as he wants to send his children to a school where they can learn in their native language, the newest report has claimed.

The Blues will hope that they can make amends for their disastrous Premier League season by winning the FA Cup on Saturday against Manchester City.

Interim boss Calum McFarlane will take charge of the Londoners this weekend, with the club on the lookout for their sixth permanent manager since September 2022.

Xabi Alonso has been touted as a serious contender, though so has Bournemouth boss Iraola, who is out of contract at the end of 2025-26.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that Iraola's appointment could be relatively straightforward as the 43-year-old wants to move to London so that his children can enroll in a school that would allow them to be educated in Spanish, and moving to the capital would make that process easier.

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Andoni Iraola: Should Chelsea sign Bournemouth manager?

Many Chelsea fans quickly grew disillusioned by the playstyle of former boss Liam Rosenior, who was often criticised by supporters of trying to implement a dull tactical approach.

Iraola has opted for an high-pressing approach throughout his coaching career, and his Bournemouth side are among the most aggressive teams in the Premier League.

It should also be noted that the Spaniard lost three of his starting back four in the summer of 2025, as well as Antoine Semenyo in January, and yet the Cherries are sixth and could still qualify for the Champions League.

The 43-year-old would be an excellent option, though there are some concerns about whether his style would translate well to a team that is expected to dominate possession, unlike his current Bournemouth side.

Xabi Alonso: Has Real Madrid stint tainted the head coach?

It is hard to argue against Alonso's career as a manager, especially as he not only guided Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title in 2023-24, but his team became the first ever club to avoid defeat in a top-flight season in Germany.

While some Blues fans may be concerned about the difficulties he encountered at Real Madrid, few could blame him for struggling to deal with the troubled dressing room at the Bernabeu.

Whether Alonso is the right candidate is not yet clear, but he should not be judged for his time with Real, and he should instead still be viewed as an exciting prospect.