Chelsea lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for FA Cup final

By Oliver Thomas | 14 May 2026 18:05 , Last updated: 14 May 2026 20:18

Chelsea are set to be without at least three injured players for Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

Estevao Willian (knee), Jamie Gittens (hamstring) and academy starlet Jesse Derry (head) all remain in the treatment room, but interim head coach Calum McFarlane has offered a positive update on four other players.

Indeed, Robert Sanchez (head), Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho (both muscle) have all taken part in training this week after missing the 1-1 Premier League draw with Liverpool. Sanchez is expected to start ahead of Filip Jorgensen in goal if he passes a late fitness test.

It remains to be seen whether either Neto or Garnacho - who scored in the 2024 FA Cup final for Man United against Man City - will be thrown back into the starting lineup. McFarlane may instead stick with a similar lineup that began at Anfield last week.

If so, Marc Cucurella could continue as a left-winger after impressing in an attacking role against Liverpool. Former Man City man Cole Palmer, meanwhile, could be tasked with operating on the right side of attack if Enzo Fernandez retains his spot in the No.10 role, where he score the decisive goal in a 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Leeds three weeks ago.

McFarlane has confirmed that captain Reece James has ‘trained well’ this week and he is likely to return to the first XI this weekend, either at right-back at the expense of Malo Gusto, or in midfield alongside Moises Caicedo, with Andrey Santos making way.

Levi Colwill impressed at the heat of Chelsea’s defence against Liverpool in what was his first start in 10 months after recovering from a long-term knee injury. The Englishman should be fit to start again alongside Wesley Fofana or Trevoh Chalobah, while Jorrel Hato could begin at left-back if Cucurella plays further forward.

Up front, Joao Pedro is Chelsea’s top scorer this season with 20 goals in all competitions, including two strikes in three FA Cup outings, and he is expected to lead the line once again, with ex-Man City striker Liam Delap providing cover as a substitute.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Hato; James, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Cucurella; Pedro

> Click here to see how Manchester City could line up against Chelsea

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for the FA Cup final: