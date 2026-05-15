Preview: Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 15 May 2026 00:48

Hoffenheim’s Champions League ambitions hang in the balance this Saturday afternoon as they travel to Borussia-Park to face Borussia Monchengladbach in their final game of the season.

Die Fohlen are looking to extend their unbeaten run at home to seven straight Bundesliga games, while the visitors need a victory to boost their chances of joining the European elite.

Match preview

Saturday’s result will not make a big difference for Borussia Monchengladbach in terms of the final standings, but there is a fascinating subplot unfolding ahead of this weekend’s clash.

The intrigue has been created by Gladbach’s top scorer Haris Tabakovic, who is currently on loan from Hoffenheim - a club he will return to at the end of the season.

Speaking to the media, the 31-year-old has promised to give his best for Gladbach on his final appearance for the club, even though he could cost his parent side a spot in the Champions League.

Further tension appears to be rising within the Gladbach squad, given two members of the squad clashed in training ahead of Saturday’s fixture.

Jens Castrop and Lukas Ullrich had an intense exchange on the training ground, with teammates forced to separate the pair.

According to reports from Bild, head coach Eugen Polanski pulled the plug on the session before giving his men the hairdryer treatment.

Polanski was allegedly angered by the fact his men showed more intensity in that one moment than they have in recent Bundesliga games - a point underlined by a run of just one victory from seven games.

Another point of frustration for Die Fohlen is their recent dip in the goal department, given the side has rattled the net just three times in five games.

© Imago / Sven Simon

Alongside a thrilling race for survival on the final day of the Bundesliga season, fans will also be treated to a dramatic battle for fourth spot.

Hoffenheim are one of the three teams in contention, with Christian Ilzer’s men looking to secure their spot in the Champions League for just the second time in the club’s history.

As things stand, fifth-placed Hoffenheim are locked on 61 points with fourth-placed VfB Stuttgart, trailing the Swabians by just four goals.

Should Stuttgart prevail against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, the only way Hoffenheim could overtake them is by winning against Gladbach and scoring five more goals than their top four rivals.

There is also the possibility of Bayer Leverkusen jumping into fourth spot, but only if both Stuttgart and Hoffenheim lose their matches on the final day of the season.

Die Kraichgauer will be buoyed by the fact they are coming into this game on the back of a five-match unbeaten run - a string of results which includes three victories.

It is also worth mentioning that Hoffenheim are looking to complete a season double over Gladbach, having already beaten them 5-1 earlier this season.

Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga form:

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Hoffenheim Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Imago

Borussia Monchengladbach have got a handful of absentees ahead of the weekend, including Castrop who remains suspended.

Gladbach forward Tim Kleindienst, who has missed the majority of the season with a knee injury, will remain on the sidelines this Saturday.

Rocco Reitz is unlikely to get his Borussia-Park farewell before his transfer to RB Leipzig due to illness.

On the other hand, Japan’s Shuto Machino recently made his first start for Die Fohlen in over a month, and he is expected to remain in the starting lineup.

When it comes to Hoffenheim, the only major injury doubt is French defender Valentin Gendrey, who has been struggling with an ankle problem since March.

Andrej Kramaric is expected to start after putting pen to paper on a two-year contract extension with the club.

Tim Lemperle, meanwhile, will be leading the attacking efforts for Die Kraichgauer as he looks to bolster his eight-goal tally for the season.

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Sander, Elvedi, Diks; Scally, Stoger, Engelhardt, Mohya, Ullrich; Honorat, Tabakovic

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Kabak, Hajdari, Bernardo; Coufal, Avdullahu, Burger, Toure; Kramaric; Lemperle, Asllani

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim are pushing for Champions League football, and Ilzer’s men are unlikely to be stopped by a Gladbach side that has nothing to play for.

The visitors are unbeaten in five games, and we are backing them to prevail against an opponent that has registered one win since March.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.