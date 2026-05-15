Preview: Lyon vs Lens - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 15 May 2026 00:31

Lyon can book a place in the next Champions League with a victory over Lens at Groupama Stadium on the final matchday of the Ligue 1 campaign on Sunday.

Heading into this weekend, Les Gones sit third in the table despite losing 2-1 at Toulouse last week, while the Lens title hopes ended on Wednesday as they lost 2-0 to Paris Saint-Germain.

Match preview

From a side that were briefly relegated last season before a successful appeal, Lyon have come a long way domestically.

Paulo Fonseca’s men can at worst book a place in the Champions League qualifiers with a win on Sunday, while that and a Lille slip-up would give them a spot in the League Phase of that tournament.

By winning their final game, they would get to 63 points, their best total in this competition since 2020-21 (76).

Lyon have won their last three Ligue 1 affairs at Groupama Stadium, netting multiple goals in each of those instances.

A triumph would also enable them to surpass their number of home victories in this competition from last season (11) and get to a dozen wins at Groupama Stadium for the first time this decade.

Les Gones have won their final Ligue 1 fixture at home in each of the past four campaigns, collecting a 2-0 win over Angers in their previous season finale.

© Imago

An improbable run to the Ligue 1 title came to an end for Lens on Wednesday as they suffered just their third defeat at home over this campaign.

While they will be disappointed with that result, this side have assured themselves of a spot in the Champions League and could get to at least 70 points with a win this weekend, the most for them since 2022-23 (84).

Former Lyon boss Pierre Sage has seen his side drop points in five straight Ligue 1 encounters away from home, collecting just two points over that stretch.

This season, they are winless away from home against teams currently in the top four, failing to score a single goal in those three outings.

In 2026, Lens have a 100% record away from home when scoring an opening-half goal, but they have only done so once thus far, crushing Paris FC 5-0 in February.

Les Sang et Or have gone on to win their last three visits to Groupama Stadium across all competitions, eliminating them from the Coupe de France quarter-finals on penalties in March.

Lyon Ligue 1 form:

Lens Ligue 1 form:

Lens form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pro Shots

Due to a leg injury, Orel Mangala is likely to miss this final outing for Lyon, while Remi Himbert has a sore ankle and Tanner Tessmann is doubtful because of a muscle issue.

Corentin Tolisso had their only strike against Toulouse, putting him in a tie with Pavel Sulc for first on the team in this competition at 11.

Over at Lens Regis Gurtner has a hamstring strain, while Jonathan Gradit remains doubtful with a lower leg problem.

Florian Thauvin saw some game time in midweek despite sustaining a previous knock, while Saud Abdulhamid is eligible to return from his suspension.

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhate, Abner; Morton, Tolisso; Endrick, Merah, Moreira; Sulc

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Ganiou, Baidoo, Sarr; Abdulhamid, Bulatovic, Thomasson, Udol; Saint-Maximin, Said; Edouard

We say: Lyon 1-0 Lens

Lens still have the Coupe de France final to think about and knowing they are locked into second place, we do not expect them to be too aggressive and burn all their energy on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.