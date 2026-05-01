Preview: Lyon vs Rennes - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 01 May 2026 01:06 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 01:22

A match with huge European implications in Ligue 1 will see Lyon hosting Rennes at Groupama Stadium on Sunday.

Heading into this weekend, OL sit third in the table thanks to a narrow 3-2 defeat over Auxerre, putting them a point above Rennes, who are fifth following a 2-1 win versus Nantes.

Match preview

It appears as though Lyon are peaking at the perfect time in their quest for an automatic place in the League Phase of the next Champions League.

Paulo Fonseca’s men head into this upcoming fixture narrowly above Lille for that final automatic spot, thanks to their current three-match Ligue 1 winning run.

They have a chance to equal their longest winning streak domestically this season at Groupama Stadium with another triumph this weekend.

Eight times in 2025-26, this team have maintained a clean sheet in the top-flight at home, three of which occurred this year.

Since the start of the 2022-23 season, Olympique Lyonnais have won six of their seven domestic home matches in May, with their only defeat over that stretch coming against Lens in 2025 (2-1).

Les Gones have won two of their previous three home meetings against Rennes in this competition, collecting a convincing 4-1 triumph in this exact fixture last season.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Another side that have come to life in this campaign is Stade Rennais, who have adjusted flawlessly to Franck Haise’s tactical approach.

The former Nice and Lens manager has a 100% record away from home since taking charge of this team in February.

In their last four top-flight away matches, the Brittany club have emerged victorious, outscoring those four opponents by a combined margin of 14-3.

If they can collect at least four points from their remaining three league contests, they will crack the 60-point plateau for the third time in Ligue 1 this decade.

They have a chance on Sunday to win an eighth domestic affair as the visitors this season, which would be twice as many as they managed in the previous campaign.

Les Rennais have won three of their last four Ligue 1 meetings with Lyon, scoring at least three goals in those three triumphs.

Lyon Ligue 1 form:

Lyon form (all competitions):

Rennes Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago / Buzzi

An ankle issue will keep Malick Fofana and Remi Himbert off the field for Lyon, Ernest Nuamah is out with a cruciate ligament tear and Orel Mangala has a knock.

Roman Yaremchuk netted a brace for them last Saturday, with Corentin Tolisso also finding the mark in that narrow triumph.

At Rennes, a muscle strain is likely to prevent Przemyslaw Frankowski from featuring on Sunday, while Jeremy Jacquet is doubtful as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Esteban Lepaul scored his league-leading 18th of the campaign last week, with Valentin Rongier notching the winner in stoppage time.

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Maitland-Niles,, Mata, Niakhate, Abner; Tessmann, Morton; Endrick, Tolisso, Moreira; Yaremchuk

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Seidu, Boudlal, Brassier, Merlin; Blas, Rongier, Camara; Al-Taamari, Embolo, Lepaul

We say: Lyon 1-2 Rennes

These teams are hitting their stride and feeling confident, but we like the momentum Rennes are on a little bit more and we believe the dynamic finishing of Lepaul will give them a slight edge.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.