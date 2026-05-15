Aston Villa vs. Liverpool: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 15 May 2026 00:44

Villa Park will be the backdrop for a vital clash in the race for Champions League football on Friday, when Premier League champions Liverpool visit Europa League-finalists Aston Villa.

Unai Emery's side have found domestic success hard to come by in recent weeks, drawing 2-2 with already-relegated Burnley last Sunday.

As for Arne Slot's Reds, they will be desperate to bounce back from last Saturday's 1-1 draw against managerless Chelsea, which saw the former Feyenoord boss booed on multiple occasions by the Anfield crowd.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Friday.

What time does Aston Villa vs. Liverpool kick off?

This match kicks off at 8:00pm on Friday, May 15 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Aston Villa vs. Liverpool being played?

The Reds will travel to Villa Park, the 43,205-capacity ground that has been home to Aston Villa since 1897.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

This game will be broadcast live in the UK on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the action live via Sky Sports+ Stream, or on NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Goals will be posted to the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the night.

What is at stake for Aston Villa and Liverpool?

Villa have one eye on the Europa League final, but they will also be wary of the fact that they are yet to secure their spot in next season's Champions League.

Emery's side currently sit fifth in the Premier League, four points above sixth-placed Bournemouth and six ahead of seventh-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

With just two games remaining on the top flight calendar, a win on Friday would be enough to guarantee the Lions' qualification for UEFA's premier club competition, though defeat could set up a tense final day.

Likewise, Liverpool are fourth - level on 59 points with their opponents - and know that victory will ensure a comfortable closer against Brentford at Anfield on May 24, a game that sees the club wave goodbye to Mohamed Salah.

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Aston Villa vs. Liverpool