Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies battle PSG and four clubs for Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Mec

By Axel Clody | 14 May 2026 11:13

Newcastle United are among six clubs monitoring Gremio attacking midfielder Gabriel Mec ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports from Brazil.

Paris Saint-Germain are understood to be the most prominent suitors, driven by their well-established policy of recruiting tomorrow's talents over established stars. According to RTI Esporte, Luis Campos' side are "very keen" on the 18-year-old, who has made 25 appearances for Gremio's first team since breaking into the squad in January 2025.

Six clubs in the race

© Imago / IMAGO / PsnewZ

Newcastle are joined in the race by Sevilla and Villarreal from Spain, Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Porto, while Chelsea have also been connected to Mec for some time, the Blues were reported to have submitted a bid of €7m plus add-ons as far back as 2024, before Shakhtar's €15m offer was rejected last season.

Gremio are close to tying Mec down to a contract extension until June 2031, though that move appears designed to strengthen the club's negotiating position rather than take him off the market.

The Brazilian club's vice-president Antônio Dutra Jr. was unequivocal on the player's ceiling: "I think he is a player who will have a very big value. He is a player who is only just starting his career and has enormous potential. I am certain he will have a brilliant career."

Newcastle's South American gamble

© Imago / Every Second Media

Newcastle have been increasingly active in South America in their search for emerging attacking talent, and Mec fits the profile of a high-upside signing with room for development and strong resale value.

The Magpies will not have Champions League football to offer next season, but much will depend on whether Mec is prepared to leave Gremio and, if so, which club he feels represents the best first step into European football.

The teenager, who has been compared to Vinicius Jr in some quarters, received his first call-up to the Brazil Under-20 squad in March for friendlies against Paraguay. He scored his first Serie A goal in April in a 1-0 win over Coritiba.

Gremio are braced to receive several offers this summer and value the player at between €15m and €20m (£13m-£17.3m), though the growing level of competition from elite clubs suggests that figure could rise further before any deal is done.