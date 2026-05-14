Nacional vs Vitoria de Guimaraes - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 14 May 2026 11:07

Nacional are set to host Vitoria on the final day of the Primeira Liga season at the Madeira Stadium on Saturday evening.

The hosts know that if they avoid defeat, they will avoid finishing in the relegation playoffs, while the visitors have little to play for but pride.

Match preview

Nacional enter this game sat 14th in the division, only two points above the relegation playoff position, which is currently occupied by Casa Pia.

The hosts have lost their last two games in the league, a disappointing 2-1 defeat to AVS, who are bottom of the division and already relegated, before a 2-0 loss to Santa Clara on Monday.

This has put the club in a perilous position, as they still could get relegated by the end of the season; however, they know a draw will keep them in the Portuguese top flight for the next campaign.

A win for Nacional would be their first against Vitória SC in the league since April 2021.

Fans will be aware Nacional have been slightly better at home than on the road, as they have collected 17 of their 31 points at the Madeira Stadium, so supporters will hopefully see they can add to their tally with a result against this weekend’s opponent.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Vitoria come into this game with little to play for but pride, as they do not face any relegation threat and do not have the chance to earn European football.

The visitors are sat eighth in the division, and with a victory they could only climb to seventh, while a defeat would have no impact on their position.

Vitoria have got the better of Nacional of late, being unbeaten in the last three Primeira Liga matches between the two teams.

When the two sides last met in the Primeira Liga, Vitoria won 2-1 at Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques in January. Noah Saviolo opened the scoring for Os Conquistadores in the 70th minute, while Rodrigo Abascal was also on the scoresheet. Chiheb Labidi scored a consolation goal for Nacional in the 92nd minute.

Nacional Primeira Liga form:

W L W W L L

Vitoria de Guimaraes Primeira Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Nacional will be without the services of Miguel Baeza for this fixture due to an injury; Ulisses and Ivanildo Fernandes are also sidelined.

The performances of Chuchu Ramirez have been irreplaceable for Nacional this season. He is the side's leading scorer with 16 goals, which is tied for the fourth highest among the league's top scorers in 2025/2026.

Vitoria will be without Gui, who is ruled out for this fixture with a cruciate ligament injury.

The visitors will once again depend on Samu and Gustavo Silva for goals, as the trio have been the most prolific this season in the league for the club, as they have scored on seven and five occasions, respectively.

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Periera; Aurelio, Santos, Goncalves, Gomes; Boia, Dias, Daniel Jr, Soares, Witi; Chuchu

Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup:

Charles; Dias, Abascal, Rivas, Strata; Saviolo, Mukendi, Samu, M. Nogueira, G. Nogueira; Gustavo

We say: Nacional 1-1 Vitoria de Guimaraes

Nacional will understand they just need to secure a point against Vitoria to secure their top-flight status, so they may approach the game knowing this against a side with nothing to play for, and they should be able to get the much-needed draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.