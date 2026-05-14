Preview: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 14 May 2026 23:57 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 00:03

As the Bundesliga comes to a dramatic conclusion, Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart will clash at Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday in their separate quests for European football.

Die Adler desperate for their first win in five games this weekend, while Die Roten are eyeing back-to-back victories.

Match preview

Frankfurt have endured a difficult season and changed managers part way through the campaign, but current boss Albert Riera could yet secure a spot in UEFA competition for his club.

Thanks to Stuttgart's progression to the DFB-Pokal final, seventh place in the Bundesliga will now be enough to qualify for the Conference League playoffs, though it will be an uphill battle for Die Adler to make the cut.

Riera's side sit eighth in the table ahead of the final matchday, one point behind seventh-place Freiburg and level on 43 with ninth-placed Augsburg.

As a result, Frankfurt must win and hope that Freiburg lose, or should they draw, hope that Freiburg lose while Augsburg fail to win.

That task seems simple on paper, but Die Adler have struggled in recent weeks, and come into this decisive clash on the back of a four-game winless run, last securing victory in a 2-1 success against Wolfsburg on April 11.

To make matters worse, Riera's men were downed 3-2 by Borussia Dortmund last time out, meaning that the hosts have lost three of their four games preceding Saturday's clash.

© Iconsport / GSI

Meanwhile, Sebastian Hoeness's Stuttgart have consistently pushed for Champions League football in 2025-26, a feat made all the more impressive by the fact that they lost the likes of Nick Woltemade last summer.

Die Roten are fourth in the Bundesliga heading into this weekend's finale, though they are far from secure, and sit level on 61 points with fifth-place Hoffenheim, as well as just three above sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

That being said, Hoeness's side have a five goal-difference advantage over Hoffenheim, meaning that victory would likely be enough to confirm their spot in UEFA's premier club competition.

However, should Stuttgart fail to win, then they will be reliant on results elsewhere, hoping that Die Kraichgauer and Leverkusen do the same.

In terms of form, Die Roten have lost just one of their last six games across all competitions, and will take heart from their vital 3-1 triumph over Die Werkself on May 9.

Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

D

W

L

D

L

L

Stuttgart Bundesliga form:

L

W

L

D

D

W

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

W

L

W

D

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Sven Simon

Frankfurt will be without centre-back Nnamdi Collins once again as he works his way back from an ankle injury, while goalkeeper Jens Grahl is a doubt due to a thigh issue.

In their absence, expect to see Michael Zetterer start between the posts, shielded by a central duo of Robin Koch and Arthur Theate.

As for Stuttgart, they will be missing defensive midfielder Atakan Karazor, who remains suspended after being sent off against Hoffenheim on May 2, though Angelo Stiller and Chema Andres should be on hand to start in the centre of the park.

Elsewhere, Finn Jeltsch is a doubt due to an abdominal injury, so Hoeness could opt for a back three of Ramon Hendriks, Julian Chabot and Maximilian Mittelstadt on Saturday.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Zetterer; Kristensen, Amenda, Koch, Brown; Uzun, Skhiri, Hojlund; Doan, Kalimuendo, Bahoya

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Hendriks, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Leweling, Chema, Stiller, Fuhrich; Nartey; Undav, Demirovic

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Stuttgart

Frankfurt will be motivated by the chance to qualify for Europe this weekend, but given their recent struggles, it is difficult to see them coming out on top.

On the other hand, Stuttgart know that victory should be enough to see them make the Champions League on Saturday, and they will be full of confidence after beating Leverkusen last time out.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.