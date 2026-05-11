Preview: FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 11 May 2026 07:31

Seeking consecutive home victories for the first time in the 2026 MLS season, FC Cincinnati will welcome Inter Miami to TQL Stadium on Wednesday.

Following a 2-2 draw at Charlotte FC over the weekend, Cincy are sixth in the Eastern Conference table, six points behind Miami in third, as the latter defeated Toronto 4-2.

Match preview

In sharp contrast to what we are used to seeing under Pat Noonan, the goals at Cincinnati fixtures have been flying in on both sides, something we had not experienced as often in past seasons.

In 2025, they reached double digits for 0-0 or 1-0 results in this competition, but this season, two or more goals have been scored in 10 of their 12 outings, and at least four on seven occasions.

So far in 2026, they have avoided defeat five times domestically when conceding the opening goals, collecting nine points as a result.

Their best defensive performances of the year have been at TQL Stadium, where they have picked up their only two clean sheets thus far, and could secure consecutive home shutouts on Wednesday for the first time since February-March of last year.

We are just over a third of the way through the campaign, and they have already allowed 27 goals, more than half of what they conceded in the entire 2025 regular season (40).

The Orange and Blue have won their last four regular season affairs versus Miami at home, scoring three or more goals on three of those occasions.

© Imago / Eyepix Group

A week after suffering his first defeat as interim boss, Angel Guillermo Hoyos saw his side put forth a strong bounce-back effort on Saturday in Toronto.

That extended their unbeaten run away from home in this competition to seven matches, with the Herons coming out on top in six of those instances.

Should they triumph again in midweek, it would extend their away winning run in this competition to five matches, setting an MLS club record for them in a single campaign.

On those previous four occasions, Miami have netted multiple goals, including three or more on three occasions.

They have not given up a single opening half goal in their last three regular-season affairs away from home, while they have yet to drop a point as the visitors this year when scoring first.

Miami are unbeaten in three of their last four competitive meetings with Cincinnati, conceding no goals in three of those outings, including a massive 4-0 hammering against them at TQL Stadium in the 2025 playoffs.

FC Cincinnati Major League Soccer form:

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Imago / NurPhoto

Leg injuries may keep Alvas Powell, Ayoub Jabbari and Teenage Hadebe out of the Cincinnati fold on Wednesday, while Kyle Smith is eligible to return from his suspension.

Kevin Denkey and Evander provided the scoring for them in Charlotte, with those two scoring over half their goals this season (13 of 24), and the Brazilian now just one goal or assist away from 50 goal contributions for this club.

At Miami, Ian Fray is the only question mark for this outing, as the defender is still dealing with a lower leg injury.

Lionel Messi made more MLS history on Saturday, becoming the fastest player to reach the century mark for goal contributions as he, Luis Suarez, Rodrigo De Paul and Sergio Reguilon all scored.

FC Cincinnati possible starting lineup:

Celentano; Smith, Miazga, Robinson; Bucha, Valenzuela, Evander, Nwobodo, Ramirez; Dem, Denkey

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Mura, Falcon, Lujan, Reguilon; De Paul, Ruiz, Segovia; Messi, Suarez, Silvetti

We say: FC Cincinnati 2-3 Inter Miami

Playing more wide open has seen Cincinnati exposed plenty of times, and against a Miami team whose stars are in sparkling form, we expect to see a goal fest with another narrow victory for the reigning champions.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.