Sports Mole previews Saturday's Major League Soccer clash between FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Round one of the MLS postseason is almost wrapped up, with the third leg taking place on Sunday, November 9, between FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew.

As a result of a 4-0 drubbing in game two of the Best of Three Series, the hosts must make home advantage count to book their place in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Match preview

After winning the first game in the series 1-0, Cincinnati were favourites to grab victory at Lower.com Field, but instead, they must settle for hosting another Hell is Real encounter in their backyard.

That hammering last weekend was a reminder of the fierceness of this rivalry, where form and other statistics usually do not play a part.

Pat Noonan’s men just did not turn up with the urgency that the game required, resulting in sloppy passing and only one shot in 90 minutes, which did not even hit the target.

A reset is exactly what the Garys need before this weekend’s crucial encounter, a chance to be more physical against an undersized Crew attack.

Defeat last week was Cincy’s first in their last seven games, in which they have won five, but their home form suggests that they should qualify for the conference semi-finals.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four outings at TQL Stadium, winning three of those games, which is encouraging for the Orange and Blue.

Columbus absolutely blew the hosts away in game two last week, and head coach Wilfried Nancy will be asking for more of the same from his players.

Perhaps, there is a theory that says playing against 10 men aided their quest to force a third fixture; however, even before Cincy’s red card, the Crew were dominating the game.

The visitors put in one of their best performances of the season last week, and they will come out firing to get one over their bitter rivals.

Nancy will likely remind his troops of their 2023 triumph in the Eastern Conference final against Cincy, when they rallied from two goals down to take the match into extra time.

Columbus won that game and went on to lift the MLS Cup that season, something that the visitors will be hoping they can replicate this year.

Team News

The biggest issue for Noonan heading into game three is the unavailability of Yuya Kubo, after he received a straight red card the last time out.

Bradley Smith (muscle) and Matt Miazga (leg) both missed the 4-0 humbling last weekend, and they will not make the third game.

There is good news for the hosts in that Luca Orellano got 27 minutes under his belt last week, so he could play a bigger part in this fixture.

Kevin Denkey and Evander will also be crucial cogs in the attacking machine, and they have the potential to do something extraordinary on their day.

Coach Nancy is set to be without the same pair that sat out last week, with Wessam Abou Ali (ankle) and Mohamed Farsi (pelvis) still in the treatment room.

Diego Rossi was crucial for the Crew last week, especially because he played as an outright striker and added extreme pressure to the Cincy back line.

Captain Darlington Nagbe will hope to see his side through to the conference semi-finals, because he is hanging up his boots at the end of this season, so ending with a bang is preferable for the 35-year-old.

Man of the match last time out, Max Arfsten, put in a 10 out of 10 performance, scoring a goal and providing two assists for his teammates, highlighting his importance to the Crew setup.

FC Cincinnati possible starting lineup:

Celentano; Powell, Hadebe, Robinson; Echenique, Bucha, Evander, Gidi, Marczuk; Brenner, Denkey

Columbus Crew possible starting lineup:

Schulte; Herera, Moreira, Amundsen, Arfsten; Zawadski, Chambost, Nagbe, Habroune; Rossi, Picard

We say: FC Cincinnati 2-1 Columbus Crew

Being back at their home base will provide a degree of comfort for Cincy, and considering the Crew’s inconsistencies this season, it is difficult to see them forcing a way in the third game.

