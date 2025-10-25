Sports Mole previews Monday's Major League Soccer clash between FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The Hell is Real rivalry resumes in the MLS postseason when the Columbus Crew travel to FC Cincinnati for their first of three games in the Best of Three Series on October 27.

The hosts are searching for their first-ever MLS Cup and a small dose of revenge for their 2023 exit at the semi-final stage, thanks to an extra-time winner from the Crew.

Match preview

Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan has done a marvellous job since taking over the role in 2022, elevating the club from back-to-back 14th-place finishes to fifth in his first season, and then the top three since then.

The 2023 Supporters’ Shield winners finished the regular season second, just a point behind the Philadelphia Union, while both teams were tied on 20 wins each for the season.

Noonan’s men are in great form, winning four of the last five outings, and they have not tasted defeat in that sequence of games.

However, they are not infallible because they lost the previous four out of five games in all competitions, and their record against the visitors is not overly positive.

In their most recent meeting, the hosts suffered a defeat at their TQL Stadium home base, which will be a concern for the fans and Noonan’s troops.

The Orange and Blue did land a glove away from home in the 2024 season, with the other three of the last five head-to-heads ending in stalemates after 90 minutes.

Cincy have some wrongs to right, for it was in 2023, when they lost to the Columbus Crew in the semi-final, that the visitors went on to secure their third MLS Cup triumph.

The Crew have had a topsy-turvy season, especially considering the standard held by head coach Wilfried Nancy; he had them finish third and second, respectively, in his first two seasons in charge.

This term, the Black and Gold just squeaked through the front door for the playoffs by a single point, highlighting the importance of their decision-day victory against the New York Red Bulls.

As a result, they avoided the Wild Card match, which means the visitors would have had the same amount of preparation time for this first matchup as their hosts.

Nancy should fancy his team’s chances here, especially with that victory that sparked a rivalry between the clubs in 2023, when the Crew went on to win it all.

Perhaps, it left a bitter taste in the mouths of the hosts because they had won the Supporters’ Shield, comfortably ahead of the Crew by 12 points, only to be beaten in the Eastern Conference final and to see their rivals walk on to lift the MLS Cup.

FC Cincinnati Major League Soccer form:

LWWDWW

Columbus Crew Major League Soccer form:

WLDLDW

Team News

The home side have a host of players still in the treatment room that will not be available on Monday night, including Bradley Smith (muscle), Luca Orellano, Matt Miazga, Ayoub Jabbari (all leg) and Lukas Engel.

Engel’s absence could open the door once again for Nick Hagglund, who stepped in on decision day and bagged a goal and an assist.

One of Noonan’s key men is Brazilian Evander, who joined from the Portland Timbers last winter, and contributed 18 goals and 15 assists.

Centre-back Miles Robinson is crucial in defence, while Kevin Denkey has a habit of scoring match-winners, as eight of his 15 goals delivered victory for the hosts, and he is available for selection after serving his one-game suspension for yellow cards last time out.

Nancy’s injury list is not as lengthy as his opposite number’s, with just Wessam Abou Ali (ankle) and Mohamed Farsi (pelvis) set to miss out.

Diego Rossi sat out decision day because of a thigh strain, so he will face a late fitness test before Monday’s encounter, but with 16 goals to his name this season, the visitors need him for attacking impetus.

Club captain Darlington Nagbe is hanging up his boots at the end of this season, so the Crew need to get him as far into the postseason as possible for a proper send-off, while Daniel Gazdag may have found his scoring boots, with goals in two of his last five appearances.

FC Cincinnati possible starting lineup:

Celentano; Powell, Hadebe, Robinson, Hagglund, Marczuk; Bucha, Nwobodo, Evander; Brenner, Denkey

Columbus Crew possible starting lineup:

Schulte; Herera, Moreira, Amundsen, Arfsten; Chambost, Nagbe, Zawadski; Picard, Gazdag, Lappalainen

We say: FC Cincinnati 2-2 Columbus Crew

Considering their intense rivalry, this one is heading for a stalemate, especially with three of their last five meetings ending all square in regulation time, which means penalties could be needed to separate these two.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



