Needing a win to have any hope of earning an automatic spot in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs, the Columbus Crew will host the New York Red Bulls on Saturday at Lower.com Field.

A 1-1 draw at Orlando City dropped the Crew down to ninth in the Eastern Conference, eight points above the Red Bulls, who lost their previous match 1-0 to FC Cincinnati.

Match preview

Since their Leagues Cup campaign concluded, Columbus have seemingly been in a downward spiral, a strange sight for a side that have lifted a trophy in each of the previous two seasons.

Wilfried Nancy’s team have won just one of their previous eight matches played in this competition, dropping seven points from a winning position in three of their last four games.

Their spot in the post-season is assured, though a win on Saturday combined with losses by both the Chicago Fire and Orlando City would mean they avoid playing in the Wild Card Round.

While this is the third straight year that they have accumulated at least 50 points, even a win on Sunday would mark their worst campaign in terms of points since their French manager took charge.

Columbus have not won a regular-season home game since July (2-1 over DC United), but if they avoid defeat this weekend, they would equal their number of losses at Lower.com Field from 2024 (three).

The Crew have emerged victorious from their previous three regular-season outings against New York at Lower.com Field, winning 3-0 in this exact fixture last year.

For the first time since 2009, the New York Red Bulls' campaign will not continue beyond the regular season, with the reigning MLS Cup runners-up currently on a two-match losing run heading into Decision Day.

It may be a small consolation, but a point this weekend would give them 44, surpassing their worst-ever 34-game tally for points in league play (43 in 2023).

Head coach Sandro Schwarz has seen his side suffer 13 defeats domestically in the 2025 regular-season, 10 of which were by just a single goal.

They have a chance to win consecutive away games in MLS for the first time all year this weekend, and doing so would also surpass their fewest number of away wins in a 34-match campaign set in 2011 (two).

In 2025, the Red Bulls have failed to win five matches in this competition when netting first, losing 12 points as a result, the difference between 10th and sixth in the Eastern Conference table right now.

New York are unbeaten in their previous three competitive meetings with the Crew, posting two clean sheets over that stretch, including a 1-0 win the last time they played them at Lower.com Field in the 2024 playoffs.

Columbus Crew Major League Soccer form:

New York Red Bulls Major League Soccer form:

Team News

Three players are questionable for Columbus on Decision Day, including Diego Rossi and Rudy Camacho, who are dealing with thigh strains, while Mohamed Farsi is doubtful due to a pelvic issue.

Wessam Abou Ali is unlikely to see the field either because of an ankle injury, while Marcelo Herrera had the only goal in their draw with the Lions the last time out.

As for the Red Bulls, Noah Eile will be a question mark due to a hamstring problem, Wiktor Bogacz may be a game-time decision with an ankle strain and Lewis Morgan has a thigh injury.

Anthony Marcucci will be away for the season finale as he continues to recover from a knee injury, with Cameron Harper likely out as well for the same reason.

Columbus Crew possible starting lineup:

Schulte; Moreira, Zawadzki, Amundsen; Herrera, Chambost, Nagbe, Arfsten; Gazdag, Lappalainen; Russell-Rowe

New York Red Bulls possible starting lineup:

McCarthy; D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Hack, Morales; Gjengaar, Carmona, Stroud, Sofo; Choupo-Moting, Forsberg

We say: Columbus Crew 1-1 New York Red Bulls

The Crew have lacked conviction for months now, and it is taking a psychological toll on a side that looked like title contenders a couple of months ago.

