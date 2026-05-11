Preview: Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 11 May 2026 08:16

Paris Saint-Germain need just a single point to clinch the Ligue 1 title on Wednesday when they travel to Stade Bollaert-Delelis to face Lens.

A late goal on Sunday helped Les Parisiens to a 1-0 win over Brest, putting them six points clear of Lens at the top of the table with the latter defeating Nantes by that same score on Friday.

Match preview

It is truly now or never for Lens, who must emerge victorious from their remaining two league contests to maintain any hope of winning the league.

Even that might not be enough as PSG boast a big advantage in the first tiebreaker with a +44-goal difference, while Pierre Sage’s side are at +29.

They are assured of a place in the Champions League next season, and a win on Wednesday would give them at least 70 points for the first time since 2022-23, when they finished second to PSG.

Their splendid form at home is a big reason they have stayed in the title race so long, with this team emerging victorious from 13 of their last 14 matches played at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in this competition.

Since a 1-0 defeat versus Lyon in their opening fixture of the domestic campaign, Lens have found the back of the net in every one of their league games at home.

Les Sang et Or have not lost a Ligue 1 outing in May on home soil since Lille crushed them 3-0 back in 2021.

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

They left it late but Paris Saint-Germain got the job done, as they are now on the cusp of a fifth successive Ligue 1 title and a 14th all-time.

Their final two matches of this Ligue 1 campaign take place away from home, where they have won their last three outings in this competition.

Luis Enrique’s men have not conceded in any of their previous three games as the visitors in the top-flight, while allowing a goal or fewer in five of those last six such outings.

The Champions League finalists have failed to collect a single point in the top flight this year when conceding the opening goal, doing so on three occasions.

PSG could suffer four Ligue 1 defeats away from home in a single campaign on Wednesday for the first time since 2021-22.

In their previous seven meetings with Lens across all competitions, Les Parisiens have gone on to win each time, defeating them 2-1 in this exact fixture last season.

Lens Ligue 1 form:

Lens form (all competitions):

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

At Lens, Regis Gurtner has a sore hamstring, Jonathan Gradit is dealing with a lower leg issue, while Allan Saint-Maximin and Florian Thauvin are questionable with knocks.

Mezian Soares was the unlikely hero for Lens last Friday, with the teenager keeping their title hopes afloat temporarily with his first goal in Ligue 1.

Over at PSG, Lucas Chevalier is doubtful because of a thigh strain, while Achraf Hakimi may be rested for that same reason, Warren Zaire-Emery has a sore back, while Willian Pacho and Nuno Mendes have leg issues.

Desire Doue netted the only goal on Sunday to give them the victory as third-string keeper Renato Marin made two stops for the clean sheet.

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Ganiou, Baidoo, Sarr; Aguilar, Sangare, Thomasson, Udol; Said, Fofana; Edouard

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Marin; Mayulu, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Hernandez; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

We say: Lens 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Lens have put up a valiant effort and hung in there much longer than many would have imagined, but against a PSG side who are in peak form and finding a way to get the job done we expect the home side's title aspirations will end.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.