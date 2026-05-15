Five midfielders Man United could sign this summer including three Premier League stars

By Matt Law | 15 May 2026 07:27 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 07:30

Manchester United are expected to sign three central midfielders during this summer's transfer window as part of a major rebuild, with the team returning to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.

Kobbie Mainoo has signed a new contract, while Bruno Fernandes is set to stay at Old Trafford, but Casemiro's departure on a free transfer has already been confirmed, while Manuel Ugarte is expected to be sold in the upcoming market.

As a result, three players are set to arrive in the middle, and here Sports Mole looks at five realistic options for Man United ahead of the summer window.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Anderson, for many, is regarded as Man United's leading midfield target this summer, and it is understood that the Red Devils are preparing to open talks with Forest over a transfer.

Man United's main competition for the England international is coming from Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola also desperate to secure the midfielder's services this summer.

Anderson, who is set to start for England at the 2026 World Cup, has been in brilliant form for Forest this season, and it is possible that he could cost in the region of £100m.

The 23-year-old has four goals and three assists in 48 appearances for Forest this term, and he has drawn comparisons with England teammate Declan Rice.

Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion)

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man United were quoted in excess of £100m by Brighton when they approached the Seagulls during last summer's transfer window to discuss a move for Baleba.

It is believed that there was again contact in January, but there is no question that the Cameroon international's asking price has dropped due to his dip in form this season.

Baleba had an exceptional 2024-25 season, but he has not been at that level this term, meaning that a transfer in the region of £60m could be on the cards this summer.

Man United have a long-standing interest in the 22-year-old, who has featured on 33 occasions for Champions League-chasing Brighton during the current campaign.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Tchouameni's future has recently been called into question, with Man United said to be huge admirers of the France international, and this is one to watch in the coming weeks.

The 26-year-old is an elite 'number six' and would be a spectacular signing for the 20-time English champions considering his credentials.

Tchouameni recently had a high-profile altercation with Real Madrid teammate Federico Valverde, which led to the latter needing hospital treatment, and it would be fair to say that the Los Blancos dressing room is not a happy place at this moment in time.

Real Madrid are said to be desperate to keep hold of the midfielder and would be interested in discussing a new contract, but a switch to the Premier League is thought to appeal to the former Monaco youngster, who would cost in the region of £70m.

© Iconsport / PA Images

The interest is growing in Fernandes, with Man United thought to be in competition with the likes of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain for the West Ham midfielder.

It is difficult to imagine the Portugal international remaining at the London Stadium even if the Hammers avoid relegation, such has been the level of his performances this season.

Fernandes has scored five goals and registered four assists in 40 appearances for West Ham this term, with the 21-year-old starring in the middle of their midfield.

The Hammers would be in a weak negotiating position if they are relegated this term, with a deal potentially being done in the region of £45m.

© Imago / IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Man United are believed to have stepped up their pursuit of Ederson of late, with the midfielder potentially available from Atalanta for approximately £43m this summer.

The Red Devils are said to be long-term admirers of Ederson, who has scored three goals and registered two assists in 40 appearances for his Italian club this season.

Ederson has represented his current side on 179 occasions, scoring 16 goals and registering six assists, since arriving from Salernitana in the summer of 2022.

The Brazilian is seen as a player capable of providing energy and a physical presence in the middle of the midfield, and there are currently strong reports coming out of Italy that a deal is advancing.