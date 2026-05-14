Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta ready to battle Man United for 'attractive' £38m Premier League midfielder

By Lewis Nolan | 14 May 2026 23:18

Arsenal are interested in Mateus Fernandes of West Ham United this summer despite reported interest from Manchester United, the latest story has claimed.

The Gunners are closing in on the Premier League title, with the club needing just two more wins to secure first place, though they must avoid complacency against Burnley on Monday.

Mikel Arteta will know that his team are favourites for the title, and if his side were crowned champions, then it may be a significant boost to their hopes of landing some of Europe's best talents in the summer.

Arsenal have been linked with a host of targets, though despite signing Martin Zubimendi last summer, some fans believe that he has not performed at the level the team have needed him to in midfield.

The Times claim that West Ham's Mateus Fernandes could be a target for Arsenal, though they will have to fend off reported interest from Man United to sign him.

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Mateus Fernandes assessed: Why Arsenal want West Ham midfielder

Mateus Fernandes was signed by West Ham from Southampton for £38m in the summer of 2025, and he has demonstrated that he is capable of providing defensive coverage while also contributing in attack.

The 21-year-old has won 57% of his ground duels and 50% of his aerial duels, though Zubimendi has won 55% of his ground duels and 66% of his aerial duels this term in the Premier League.

MATEUS FERNANDES PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Matches: 34 Starts: 33 Goals: 3 Assists: 3 Tackles per Game: 2.9 Interceptions: 1

Perhaps the major difference between the West Ham star and Zubimendi is his ability to contribute offensively considering Fernandes averages four times as many successful dribbles per game (0.8), twice as many key passes (one) and three times as many big chances created overall (three).

Fernandes' offensive skillset would be somewhat wasted if he was played exclusively as a number six, but he may be best platformed if Declan Rice shouldered some of his responsibility in deep areas of the pitch.

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Arsenal vs. Man United: Can Mikel Arteta beat Michael Carrick?

Now that Man United boss Michael Carrick is set to be offered the role of head coach on a permanent basis, the club will be able to head into the transfer market with a clear direction.

Securing Champions League football has no doubt boosted the Red Devils financially, and the fact that Casemiro will leave in the summer will open up a starting spot for Fernandes.

While the West Ham star may be more certain of minutes in the first team at Old Trafford than at the Emirates, Arsenal's advantage in a battle against United would be the surety of challenging for major honours immediately, though it remains to be seen what Fernandes would value more.