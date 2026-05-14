Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Sevilla: Federico Valverde, Dean Huijsen, Eder Militao, Arda Guler updates

By Matt Law | 14 May 2026 22:20

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Sevilla on Sunday night.

Los Blancos will enter the match off the back of a 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo, and they are confirmed to finish as runners-up to Barcelona in the La Liga table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the game with Sevilla, who can still be relegated from Spain's top flight this term.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury last month, and the Brazil international is expected to be on the sidelines for approximately the next year due to the seriousness of the damage.

Dean Huijsen

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: May 17 (vs. Sevilla)

Huijsen needs to be assessed ahead of the game with Sevilla, as he was missing against Real Oviedo on Thursday night due to illness.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao suffered a hamstring injury against Alaves on April 21, and the centre-back has since undergone an operation, which has ruled him out for approximately the next five months.

Arda Guler

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Guler has suffered a hamstring injury which will sideline him for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, but the Turkey international should be back for the 2026 World Cup.

Andriy Lunin

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: May 17 (vs. Sevilla)

Number two goalkeeper Lunin missed out against Real Oviedo through illness, but he is expected to be back in the squad for the clash with Sevilla.

Ferland Mendy

© Imago / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Out

Mendy suffered a serious thigh injury during the team's recent clash with Espanyol, and the Frenchman is facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Head

Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Athletic Bilbao)

Valverde will again miss out this weekend due to the head injury that he suffered at the club's training ground in a recent high-profile altercation with Aurelien Tchouameni.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.