Preview: St Pauli vs Wolfsburg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 14 May 2026 22:35

Saturday's clash between St Pauli and Wolfsburg will bring the Bundesliga's relegation battle to a dramatic finish at Millerntor-Stadion on Saturday.

Both teams' survival hopes hang in the balance as Kiezkicker desperately search for their first win since February, and Die Wolfe look for their second since January.

Match preview

St Pauli earned promotion to the top flight after winning the 2.Bundesliga back in 2023-24, but after finishing 14th on their return to the division, they are staring down the threat of relegation this term.

Ahead of the league's final matchday, Alexander Blessin's side sit at the foot of the table. However, all of the bottom three are level on points for the first time in 63 Bundesliga seasons, meaning that the Hamburg-based club are still in with a chance of making the relegation playoff.

That being said, Kiezkicker were downed 2-1 by RB Leipzig most recently, and while that result was not unexpected, it was the club's fourth defeat from their last five matches, a run that also includes a potentially disastrous 2-0 loss against Heidenheim on April 25.

Such a poor stretch has St Pauli going into this crucial clash as the most out-of-form team in the relegation battle, not to mention that they are now three goal-difference shy of Wolfsburg - a factor that could be decisive.

In simple terms, Kiezkicker will only guarantee their place in the playoff if they win while Heidenheim fail to, or if they can better FCH's margin of victory should they get the better of Mainz 05.

With that in mind, fans of the hosts will be nervous given that Blessin's men have not taken maximum points since a surprise 1-0 victory over Hoffenheim on February 28 - a run of nine games without a win - though some will keep in mind that four of St Pauli's six league triumphs this season have come at Millerntor-Stadion.

© Imago / Darius Simka

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg have endured a difficult campaign, and the drama and tension surrounding their final match is a microcosm of their tumultuous season.

Manager Dieter Hecking took the reins from Daniel Bauer in mid-March with the goal of stabilising the team, but it would be fair to say that he has struggled more than expected.

However, Wolfsburg's 1-0 defeat against champions Bayern Munich last weekend was Die Wolfe's first loss in four games, and though the club are facing a shootout for survival, their recently-improved resilience has been commendable.

The White and Greens currently occupy the Bundesliga's relegation playoff spot, and given that they boast a three goal-difference advantage over their competitors - as well as a better head-to-head record than Heidenheim - they will be feeling confident of qualifying.

Wolfsburg merely have to better FCH's result to claim their place in the playoff while maintaining a lead on goal-difference, and after losing just one of their last four away trips, the travelling supporters will be optimistic.

St Pauli Bundesliga form:

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Wolfsburg Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Philipp Szyza

St Pauli will be without a number of defenders, including centre-backs Karol Mets (muscle) and Jannik Robatsch (muscle), while fellow centre-half David Nemeth (illness) is a doubt.

To make matters worse, the hosts are missing long-term absentee goalkeeper Simon Spari (ligament), as well as right wing-back Manolis Saliakas (groin).

With that in mind, expect to see Nikola Vasilj between the posts, shielded by a trio of Hauke Wahl, Eric Smith and Tomoya Ando, who are likely to be flanked by Arkadiusz Pyrka and Louis Oppie.

Elsewhere, loanee defensive midfielder James Sands is out due to an ankle injury, while the more attack-minded Mathias Pereira Lage has a knee issue to contend with, though Jackson Irvine, Connor Metcalfe and Joel Chima Fujita should be on hand to start behind strikers Martijn Kaars and Andreas Hountondji, with Ricky-Jade Jones (ankle) sidelined.

As for Wolfsburg, they are missing centre-backs Jenson Seelt (knee) and Cleiton Santos (ankle), - as well as left-back Rogerio (ankle) - while right-back Kilian Fischer (groin) is a doubt.

In their absence, Hecking could opt for Jeanuel Belocian, Denis Vavro and Konstantinos Koulierakis in defence, with Sael Kumbedi and Joakim Maehle operating as wing-backs.

In midfield, Maximilian Arnold (groin) and Bence Dardai (knee) are both set to miss the campaign's finale, while the versatile Patrick Wimmer is dealing with a thigh injury, so Vinicius Souza, Christian Eriksen and Lovro Majer look set to start in the centre of the park.

Up top, striker Jonas Wind has a thigh injury of his own to contend with, but a strike partnership of Adam Daghim and Dzenan Pejcinovic will be raring to go on Saturday.

St Pauli possible starting lineup:

Vasilj; Wahl, Smith, Ando; Pyrka, Metcalfe, Irvine, Fujita, Oppie; Hountondji, Kaars

Wolfsburg possible starting lineup:

Grabara; Belocian, Vavro, Koulierakis; Kumbedi, Majer, Vinicius, Eriksen, Maehle; Daghim, Pejcinovic

We say: St Pauli 1-1 Wolfsburg

St Pauli have struggled for wins in recent months, though their desperation could see the club avoid losing once again.

Wolfsburg have also found wins hard to come by since the turn of the year, but their resilience has improved of late, and they are unlikely to be beaten on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.