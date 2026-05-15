Preview: Paris FC vs Paris Saint-Germain - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 15 May 2026 13:14

Ending the domestic campaign with a local derby, Paris FC and Paris Saint-Germain clash at Stade Jean Bouin on Sunday afternoon in Ligue 1.

Les Bleus suffered a narrow defeat at Rennes last time out, whilst Les Rouge et Bleu picked up maximum points at the base of second-placed Lens.

Match preview

Following a second-placed finish and automatic promotion from Ligue 2 last season, Paris FC have enjoyed a comfortable maiden campaign at the top table of French football, avoiding a relegation dogfight.

In fact, Les Bleus have won three of their past five matches as they cruise towards the conclusion of the 2025-26 term, beating Brest by four goals when they last played at Stade Jean Bouin on May 3.

However, Paris are looking to dodge back-to-back losses for the first time since November this weekend after losing at Rennes last Sunday, when Esteban Lepaul and Breel Embolo goals completed a comeback success for the hosts.

Winning four of their past five top-flight matches at Stade Jean Bouin, Les Bleus are sitting in a respectable 11th place in the Ligue 1 standings ahead of Sunday's high-profile season-concluder.

© Iconsport / FEP

A contest rescheduled due to the team's continued involvement in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain secured a 2-0 win over second-placed Lens on Wednesday, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ibrahim Mbaye finding the net.

Les Rouge et Bleu are now in the midst of a seven-game unbeaten run (W5 D2) across domestic and continental clashes as they look ultimately to secure another European success at the end of this term.

Last suffering defeat in the top flight on April 19 to Lyon, PSG are already guaranteed of the Ligue 1 title, patrolling a mammoth nine points above Lens, who could not keep up with the pace of the French giants.

Whilst one eye will be on the upcoming Champions League final for Luis Enrique's side, there will be an appetite for revenge this weekend, with Paris FC knocking the European champions out of Coupe de France in January.

Paris FC Ligue 1 form:

D W W L W L

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

L W W D W W

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

W W D D W W

Team News

© Iconsport / Alexis Jumeau/ABACAPRESS.COM

A major part of Paris' promotion campaign of 2024-25, Jean-Philippe Krasso is currently sidelined because of a knee problem.

The hosts are also without the services of Pierre-Yves Hamel, who has not featured since August due to a muscle injury.

PSG are unable to call upon the talents of Achraf Hakimi, who picked up a thigh injury during the 5-4 win over Bayern Munich last month.

Without first-choice goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier (thigh), Matvey Safonov continues in net for Les Rouge et Bleu.

Recovering from a minor setback, Warren Zaire-Emery will not be risked ahead of the Champions League final on May 30.

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Traore, Coppola, Otavio, Sangui; Lees-Melou, Matondo, Gory, Kebbal, Koleosho; Geubbels

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Mayulu, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Hernandez; Fernandez, Neves, Doue; Barcola, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele

We say: Paris FC 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Looking for back-to-back wins over their local rivals, Paris FC have their work cut out on Sunday afternoon.

PSG will be motivated by January's Coupe de France exit to put their rivals to the sword at Stade Jean Bouin this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.