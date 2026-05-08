Preview: Rennes vs Paris FC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 08 May 2026 18:35

Looking to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat, top-four hopefuls Rennes welcome Paris FC to Roazhon Park for the penultimate fixture of the 2026 Ligue 1 campaign.

The Red and Blacks enter this encounter on the back of a 4-2 loss away at Lyon on Sunday, the same day the Blues put four past Brest.

Match preview

Although Rennes were faced with a tricky test at an in-form Lyon side sitting just one point above them in the race for a direct Champions League qualification spot, winning each of their previous four games was enough to provide added motivation for the Red and Blacks, who would have moved into third with victory.

Franck Haise's men actually showed promise by taking an early lead through Mousa Tamari's stunning volley, but they ultimately left the Groupama Stadium empty-handed, having fallen behind before the break, with Esteban Lepaul's 48th-minute equaliser proving little more than a brief reprieve as Les Rouge et Noirs conceded two further goals afterwards.

That result prevented Rennes from securing a historic fifth consecutive away victory in the French top flight while also bringing an end to their five-match unbeaten run (W4, D1), leaving them fifth in the Ligue 1 table, four points adrift of the top three and two behind fourth-placed Lille, with Monaco and Marseille also breathing down their necks.

Victory this weekend could see the Black and Reds climb into fourth, especially with Lille facing a difficult trip to Monaco, and Haise and co. can draw confidence from their recent home form, having won four of their last six league matches at Roazhon Park (D1, L1).

There is also no getting away from the fact that Rennes have been impressive in attack of late, with the hosts scoring two or more goals in each of their last five outings, while their tally of 56 league goals is bettered only by Paris Saint-Germain (70), Lens (61) and Marseille (59).

© Imago / ABACAPRESS

Paris have also looked sharp in the final third in recent weeks, having scored three or more goals in four of their last six outings, including last weekend’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Brest at Stade Jean-Bouin, where Rudy Matondo netted a brace alongside strikes from Willem Geubbels and Luca Koleosho.

That result served as the perfect response to Les Bleus’ narrow defeat to Lille the previous game, standing as the capital club’s only loss in the last 10 league outings, a spell in which they have won five matches after previously going five straight without victory (D4, L1).

Paris’ resurgence has lifted them to 11th in the table and comfortably clear of danger, though European qualification is now beyond reach, leaving Antoine Kombouare’s side focused on securing a top-half finish, with just one point separating them from ninth-placed Lorient.

A resilient away run should also provide encouragement for Les Bleus, who are unbeaten in their last six league games on the road (W1, D5), with their only victory in that sequence coming in their most recent trip against bottom-placed Metz.

However, Paris have struggled in this fixture historically, failing to win any of their previous five meetings with Rennes (D2, L3), including a 1-0 defeat in November’s reverse fixture at Stade Jean-Bouin.



Rennes Ligue 1 form:

D

W

W

W

W

L

Paris FC Ligue 1 form:

W

D

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / APL

Rennes are likely to remain without Liverpool-bound Jeremy Jacquet, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since February, while fellow defender Przemyslaw Frankowski remains a major doubt due to a muscle issue, and Arnaud Nordin could miss a third successive outing.

Lepaul’s strike against Lyon was his league-leading 19th of the campaign, with the French forward now scoring in three consecutive appearances heading into this encounter.

As for Paris, Pierre-Yves Hamel and Julien Lopez remain sidelined due to calf and back injuries, respectively, though Pierre Lees-Melou is available again after serving suspension.

Ilan Kebbal, who leads Les Bleus with nine league goals, is expected to continue in the number 10 role behind Geubbels, who could be handed consecutive starts for the first time since January following his goal against Brest.



Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Seidu, Boudlal, Brassier, Merlin; Blas, Rongier, Camara; Al-Taamari, Embolo, Lepaul

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Traore, Coppola, Mbow, Sangui; Munetsi, Matondo; Ikone, Kebal, Simon; Geubbels

We say: Rennes 2-1 Paris FC

Although Rennes suffered defeat in their most recent outing, their overall form has still been impressive, and facing a Paris side with little left to play for places the hosts in a strong position to respond positively.

The visitors are also enjoying an excellent run and should make things difficult, but the Red and Blacks’ dominant recent record in this fixture could prove decisive in what should be a closely contested encounter.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.