Leeds United transfer news: Whites plotting move for relegated Leicester City midfielder this summer?

By Carter White | 26 Apr 2026 18:30

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Rennes midfielder Jordan James during the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old is spending the 2025-26 campaign on loan from the Ligue 1 club at Leicester City, who have endured a woeful term on a collective note, struggling at the foot of the divisional standings.

On Tuesday night, the Foxes' relegation to the third tier of English football for only the second time in their history was confirmed, with the Midlands outfit only managing a draw at home to Hull City.

Gary Rowett's side will be joining fellow relegated clubs Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United in League One during the 2026-27 season, in which they will all face trips to minnows such as Bromley.

Focusing on Leeds for a moment, Daniel Farke's side were knocked out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, when Enzo Fernandez netted the only goal of the contest for Chelsea.

© Imago

Leeds plotting James move following Leicester relegation?

According to Football Insider, Leicester star James could be moving to another English outfit from Rennes over the course of the summer transfer window, in which there is set to be plenty of interest for the Wales international.

The report claims that Premier League side Leeds are keen on securing the services of the 21-year-old ahead of 2026-27, looking to establish themselves as a top-flight regular in the coming years.

It is understood that Leicester have the option to purchase James on a permanent deal, however, the Foxes have given up that opportunity in reality by suffering an unthinkable relegation to League One.

The former Birmingham City maestro is supposedly hopeful of playing in the top flight next season, meaning that a move back to the King Power is off the cards, opening the door for Leeds to swoop in.

It is believed that James does not favour heading back to Roazhon Park and challenging for a spot in Rennes' starting XI, envisaging his short-term future in the Premier League later this year.

© Imago

James the shining light

James has been a shining light for Leicester in one of their darkest campaigns in existence, providing 15 goal contributions across 33 Championship fixtures ahead of next weekend's final day.

The Welsh wizard picked up the EFL Championship Young Player of the Season award despite plying his trade for a club enduring a historically-bad term as a collective, bringing shame to their supporters.

Now with well over 100 second-tier matches under his belt across spells at Birmingham and Leicester, James is undoubtedly ready to dip his toes in Premier League waters, potentially under the tutelage of Daniel Farke at Elland Road.