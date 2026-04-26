Man City midfielder could be heading for exit after 'difficult' period

By Saikat Mandal | 26 Apr 2026 17:56

Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders could reportedly be heading for an uncertain summer after a difficult spell at the club.

Reijnders joined City from AC Milan in the previous transfer window and made an encouraging start under Pep Guardiola.

The Dutch midfielder has made 26 appearances in the Premier League, starting 17 of them, while registering five goals and two assists.

He has also featured regularly in Europe, making 10 appearances in the Champions League and contributing three assists.

However, Reijnders has struggled for regular game time since February, which has raised doubts over his role in the squad moving forward.

Tijjani Reijnders set for Man City exit?

© Imago / Sportimage

According to Calciomercato, Reijnders is going through a difficult period, arguably one of the toughest phases of his career.

With City locked in a tight title race with Arsenal, Guardiola has made tactical tweaks that have improved results but limited Reijnders’s opportunities.

The return of Rodri has further complicated matters, with the team now on a strong winning run and midfield spots harder to come by.

Reports suggest that City could consider selling Reijnders in the summer, with a potential return to AC Milan not ruled out.

Man City expected to undergo midfield shuffle in the summer

© Imago / Action Plus

The Citizens are expected to reshape their midfield, with Bernardo Silva set to leave at the end of his contract.

There is also uncertainty surrounding Rodri, who continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid.

With City also pursuing Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, Reijnders could find himself further down the pecking order if new signings arrive.