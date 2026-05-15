Preview: Fenerbahce vs Eyupspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 15 May 2026 13:29

Fenerbahce travel to Eyupspor on Sunday having already been confirmed as runners-up to Galatasaray in the Super Lig table.

Meanwhile, Eyupspor square off against the Turkish giants still requiring a point to guarantee their place in the top flight for next season.

Match preview

With Domenico Tedesco having been sacked after the 3-0 defeat to Galatasaray last month, interim boss Zeki Murat Gole has been tasked with trying to end Fenerbahce's season on a high.

Fenerbahce chiefs can have no complaints thus far with three goals being scored in each of the victories over Istanbul Basaksehir and Konyaspor.

The 3-0 win over Konyaspor has ensured that Fenerbahce will finish in second position for the fifth successive year.

Another rebuild will now ensue, partly a consequence of Fenerbahce recording a pivotal 10 draws from their 33 matches.

On a positive note, they are unbeaten in games played at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, recording 11 wins and five draws.

© Iconsport / Seskim/Icon Sport

In sharp contrast, Eyupspor have registered just the three wins from their 16 away contests, accumulating 13 points in total.

However, as well as collecting four points from their last two such outings, Atila Gerin's side have put together a four-match unbeaten streak.

Beating Rizespor by a 4-0 scoreline last time out has moved Eyupspor to the brink of survival, but defeat would hand an opportunity to the chasing pack.

As a result of Antalyaspor's superior head-to-head record, a win over Kocaelispor and a loss for Eyupspor would see them be overtaken by the current 16th-placed side.

Nevertheless, Kasimpasa would still need to avoid defeat at Galatasaray for Eyupspor to come under threat of relegation to the second tier.

Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:

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Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

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Eyupspor Turkish Super Lig form:

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Team News

© Imago / BSR Agency

Mert Muldur and Archie Brown could return in the Fenerbahce full-back areas after they impressed as substitutes versus Konyapsor.

Yigit Demir may also get a start in the centre of defence, while Ismail Yuksek could return in midfield.

Goalkeeper Mert Gunok will remain between the sticks with Ederson continuing to serve a suspension.

Barring any fitness issues, there is no reason for Gerin to make any alterations to his Eyupspor XI.

Umut Bozok has been incredible form across his last three games. The forward has contributed two goals and five assists, even without posting either in a 1-1 draw versus Kayserispor.

Angel Torres continues to serve a suspension and will miss out.

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Gunok; Muldur, Dimir, Oosterwolde, Brown; Guendouzi, Yuksek; Musaba, Fred, Akturkoglu; Talisca

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Yilmaz; Calegari, Ozyurt, Claro, Meras; Ilter; Radu, Legowski, Gezek, Altunbas; Bozok

We say: Fenerbahce 2-1 Eyupspor

With both teams in strong form, this should make for a competitive encounter. Although the stakes are significantly higher for the visitors, that may count against them, and we feel that Fenerbahce will come through an entertaining contest with a late goal, regardless of whether Eyupspor require a result to avoid relegation.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.