Preview: Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 30 Apr 2026 13:49

With almost a sense of resignation over losing the Turkish Super Lig title yet again, Fenerbahce will host Istanbul Basaksehir at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Saturday evening, knowing that even a win might not be enough to stop Galatasaray from being crowned champions.

The Yellow Canaries are seven points behind the pacesetters, and a win for the league leaders will be enough to mathematically secure the title even if the Kadikoy side also claim victory in this game.

Match preview

Fenerbahce have lost only two league matches all season, but the timing of those defeats, coupled with costly draws, explains why they may have to wait even longer for a first Super Lig title since 2013-14.

The Yellow Canaries were unbeaten in the league until round 26, when they surprisingly fell 2-0 to bottom side Fatih Karagumruk, and although they responded with a three-match winning streak, a 2-2 draw with Caykur Rizespor, in which they conceded a very late equaliser, saw them lose further ground and fail to capitalise on Galatasaray’s own slip-ups during that period.

However, the decisive blow came in their most recent league outing, a 3-0 defeat to Galatasaray at RAMS Park in the Intercontinental Derby, with Fenerbahce missing a first-half penalty before being reduced to 10 men when former Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was sent off by referee Yasin Kol.

The club subsequently parted ways with manager Domenico Tedesco following that defeat, which came on the back of a 1-0 extra-time loss to Konyaspor in the Turkish Cup, effectively ending their hopes of silverware this season.

With Zeki Murat Gole now in interim charge, the priority shifts to securing second place and a spot in next season’s Champions League, especially with Trabzonspor just two points behind in third.

© Imago / IMAGO / BSR Agency

Basaksehir, now unbeaten in their last five matches (2W, 3D), will be looking to add to Fenerbahce’s woes, particularly as they aim to close a five-point gap to fourth-placed Besiktas, who currently occupy the final European qualification spot.

While chasing those above them, the Grey Owls must also keep an eye behind, as they are level on points with sixth-placed Goztepe, only ahead on goal difference.

Nuri Sahin’s side know that even a fifth-place finish could be enough for European qualification, depending on the outcome of the Turkish Cup, especially if Besiktas or Trabzonspor—both currently in the top four—lift the trophy.

That said, Basaksehir head into this clash full of confidence after a commanding 4-0 victory over Kasimpasa, and having already held Fenerbahce to a 1-1 draw earlier this season, they will be hopeful of avoiding defeat once again.

Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:

L

W

W

W

D

L

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

L

L

Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super Lig form:

L

D

D

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Fenerbahce will be without several players, although Edson Alvarez is the only absentee due to injury as he continues his recovery from an ankle problem.

The rest of the absentees are due to suspension, with Archie Brown, Matteo Guendouzi and Mert Muldur all ruled out due to accumulated yellow cards, while Ederson is suspended following his red card last time out, leaving Mert Gunok to deputise in goal.

Sidiki Cherif, who is looking to end his goal drought since March, is expected to lead the line once again as the hosts aim to rediscover their scoring touch after failing to find the net in their last two matches.

Basaksehir, on the other hand, have no major absentees and will benefit from a fully fit squad, with Eldor Shomurodov expected to operate just behind the striker.

The Uzbek forward scored a brace in the last outing and is now just two goals behind Paul Onuachu, the league’s leading scorer.

Meanwhile, Davie Selke has made a habit of impactful substitute appearances, scoring again last time out, and will be pushing for a starting role as he looks to make it three goals in consecutive matches.

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Gunok; Semedo, Skriniar, Oosterwolde, Mercan; Kante, Fred; Nene, Talisca, Akturkoglu; Cherif

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Sengezer; Sahiner, Duarte, Ba, Karatas; Kemen, Gunes; Sari, Shomurodov, Harit; Yildirim

We say: Fenerbahce 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Fenerbahce are in a poor state right now, with reports of players asking to leave the team at the end of the season, and with team morale down at the moment, it could be a great opportunity for Basaksehir to leave Sukru Saracoglu with a result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.