Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to reject Saudi offer in favour of £332,000-per-week European move?

By Carter White | 30 Apr 2026 17:29 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 17:33

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is reportedly set to reject a lucrative summer move to Saudi Arabia.

The 33-year-old is approaching the end of his time at Anfield, with the Reds legend announcing in March that he would be departing at the conclusion of the current campaign after nine trophy-laden years.

Under the stewardship of Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot, Salah has won all of the major club honours with Liverpool, including two Premier League titles, as well as the Champions League in 2019.

With the winger's departure in the summer already confirmed, the Reds have been scouring the European market for potential replacements, with RB Leipzig man Yan Diomande highlighted as an exciting option.

However, recent comments from the hierarchy of the Bundesliga outfit point towards the youngster staying in Germany for another season, dealing a major blow to Liverpool in the transfer window.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Salah to reject Saudi in favour of Turkish move?

According to Turkish outlet A Spor, Liverpool hero Salah is set to make an eye-catching decision on his next destination following nearly a decade of iconic moments and major trophies on Merseyside.

The report claims that the Reds attacker is in favour of staying in European football during the 2026-27 season, with the 33-year-old preparing to reject advances from the Saudi Pro League this summer.

It is understood that Salah wants to remain as an elite competitor at the top level of the sport, with Turkish giants Fenerbahce said to be keen on bringing the 83-time international to the Turkish Super Lig.

The Yellow Canaries have reportedly held two discussions with the agent of the Egyptian to gauge the possibility of an agreement, with further talks scheduled before the conclusion of the campaign.

Used to spending a high proportion of their transfer budget on salaries, Fenerbahce are willing to hand Salah a £332,000-per-week contract in Istanbul ahead of the new season's commencement in August.

© Iconsport / LaPresse / Icon Sport

Salah to Saudi makes sense

With Cristiano Ronaldo approaching the age of retirement, the Saudi Pro League are looking for a new poster player - someone who could provide the emerging footballing nation with even more validity.

Arguably the best Arab footballer at the moment, Salah would be an ideal fit and role model in Saudi Arabia, bringing plenty of eyeballs and even more talent to the Gulf State.

However, a shocking switch to Fenerbahce would allow the 33-year-old to continue competing for the Champions League, widely regarded as the greatest major honour in club football.