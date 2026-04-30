Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Liverpool: Matheus Cunha, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt latest

By Matt Law | 30 Apr 2026 07:33 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 07:34

Manchester United will be bidding to secure Champions League football for next season when they welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils are currently third in the Premier League table, 11 points ahead of sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion with only four games of the season left to play.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Liverpool, who are fourth in the table, three points behind their rivals here.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

De Ligt has missed Man United's last 21 Premier League matches due to a back problem, and the Netherlands international will again be absent here, with a return date still unclear.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Status: Minor doubt

Reason: Hip

Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Liverpool)

Cunha missed out against Brentford on Monday night due to a minor hip problem, but the Brazilian is expected to be back in the squad for the game with Liverpool.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Liverpool)

Shaw was forced off in the second half of the clash with Brentford last time out, and the left-back needs to be assessed ahead of the contest with Arne Slot's team.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Possible return date: May 9 (vs. Sunderland)

Martinez was sent off against Leeds United on April 13 after pulling the hair of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and he will serve the final game of his three-match ban against Liverpool.