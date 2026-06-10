International Friendlies
England
Jun 10, 2026 10.00pm
3
0
HT : 1 0
FT Exploria Stadium
Costa Rica
  • Declan Rice 9' goal
  • Anthony Gordon 68' goal
  • Ollie Watkins 87' goal
  • yellowcard Shawn Johnson 22'
  • yellowcard Carlos Mora 45'
  • yellowcard Aarón Salazar 55'
  • yellowcard Cristopher Núñez 75'

England 3-0 Costa Rica: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Gordon shines for Three Lions

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England sign off World Cup warm-ups with confidence-boosting win over Costa Rica
© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy Live News

England ended their World Cup warm-up campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win against Costa Rica on Wednesday night.

England raced into the lead when Declan Rice swept home inside 10 minutes, but despite plenty of pressure in the remainder of the first half - including Noni Madueke failing to finish with the goal at his mercy - the Three Lions went into the break with only a one-goal advantage.

The Three Lions were dominant once again from the restart, and they eventually doubled their lead in the 68th-minute, when Anthony Gordon rifled a penalty into the top left corner.

England continued to push for more throughout the remaining 20 minutes, and Ollie Watkins added a late third for the Three Lions to end their World Cup warm-up schedule with a confidence-boosting 3-0 win.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Thomas Tuchel voiced his displeasure with England's playing style in the narrow 1-0 win against New Zealand, with the manager especially critical of their lack of width. 

The Three Lions clearly stuck more closely to Tuchel's instructions during today's game, with virtually all of England's best moments against Costa Rica coming from wide areas. 

Gordon and Madueke were certainly the most lively and threatening players on the pitch for England, terrorising their respective full-backs throughout the match. 

Gordon was particularly impressive, setting up the first before adding the second from the spot, while Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka also provided threat when they entered the pitch in the second half.

The rest of the squad also produced strong performances, including the 11 substitutions, and that will certainly provide plenty of encouragement to England fans ahead of the World Cup. 

As for Tuchel, the manager will leave today's game far happier with the result and performance, and the manager will be hoping for more of the same when England kick off their World Cup campaign against Croatia.

ENGLAND VS. COSTA RICA HIGHLIGHTS

Declan Rice goal vs. Costa Rica (10th min, England 1-0 Costa Rica)

Rice gives England an early lead!

Gordon stands up his marker and bursts down the line, getting to the byline and pulling the ball back to Rice. 

Rice sweeps a first-time left-footed effort low and hard across goal, finding the bottom-right corner.

Anthony Gordon goal vs. Costa Rica (68th min, England 2-0 Costa Rica)

Gordon doubles England's lead from the penalty spot!

Jude Bellingham dances between defenders and lays the ball off to Eberechi Eze, whose effort is deflected wide off Darril Arata's elbow, prompting the referee to quickly award a penalty. 

Gordon steps up and rifles his effort into the top left corner, giving England their second.

Ollie Watkins goal vs. Costa Rica (87th min, England 3-0 Costa Rica)

Watkins makes it three for England!

Morgan Rogers drives towards the corner of the penalty area and looks to curl an effort into the far right corner. 

Abraham Madriz can only parry the strike, and the ball bounces up kindly for Watkins, who heads into the net from close range. 

MAN OF THE MATCH - ANTHONY GORDON

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Gordon was certainly England's main attacking threat before eventually departing in the 72nd minute. 

The winger had the better of his marker right from the off, including racing down the line and cutting a pass back to Rice to superbly assist the opening goal of the game. 

Gordon then doubled England's lead from the penalty spot with just over 20 minutes remaining, capping a brilliant performance that will surely secure his starting place against Croatia.

ENGLAND VS. COSTA RICA MATCH STATS

Possession: England 81%-19% Costa Rica

Shots: England 28-1 Costa Rica

Shots on target: England 8-0 Costa Rica

Corners: England 11-1 Costa Rica

Fouls: England 7-24 Costa Rica

BEST STATS

WHAT NEXT?

England end their World Cup warm-up schedule with a comfortable victory over Costa Rica. 

The Three Lions will now have seven days to rest and prepare before they get their Group L campaign underway against Croatia on June 17.

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