Burnley transfer news: Clarets 'join race' for 20-time Cameroon international this summer

By Carter White | 11 Jun 2026 15:04 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 15:04

Burnley have reportedly joined New York City FC in the race for striker Frank Magri ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Clarets are preparing for another gruelling campaign in the Championship after finishing 19th place in the 2025-26 Premier League, 19 points behind Tottenham Hotspur in the relative safety of 17th spot.

The Lancashire club concluded a sobering season on the final day at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the division's poorest outfits sharing the meaningless spoils after a lacklustre 1-1 draw.

In truth, Burnley were destined to suffer the drop as soon as last year's summer transfer window slammed shut, with the Clarets failing to provide former head coach Scott Parker with the squad required to seriously fight for survival.

Parker left his post at Turf Moor on April 30, with Mike Jackson taking charge of first-team matters on an interim basis until the conclusion of the term, collecting just two points across four Premier League contests.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Burnley battling for international striker?

According to French publication Foot Mercato, Burnley are considering a move for ex-Toulouse striker Frank Magri, who is now a free agent after departing Les Violets at the expiration of his contract.

The report claims that a host of MLS clubs are keen on sealing the services of the 26-year-old, who has made 20 senior appearances for Cameroon since his international debut in October 2023.

It is understood that New York City are the most likely suitors of Magri in the United States, with the Pigeons submitting an offer to the player, who is yet to accept or reject the approach from stateside.

There is admiration of the player in Germany, where Schalke 04 are preparing for a return to the top table of domestic football after securing promotion from Bundesliga 2 during the 2025-26 season.

Magri netted five goals in 17 Ligue 1 appearances for Toulouse last term but did not feature for Les Violets after February following his decision to snub a contract extension at Stadium de Toulouse.

© Imago

Magri magic in the Championship?

Scoring five goals in each of the past three Ligue 1 seasons, Magri has proven himself as a competent top-flight striker after breaking through at SC Bastia in the second tier during the 2022-23 term.

Therefore, the 26-year-old would surely fancy himself to make a major impact in the English Championship at Burnley, who need attacking reinforcements ahead of the 46-game slog of a season.

The Clarets will learn of their league fixture list on June 25, when trips to the likes of Lincoln City and Bolton Wanderers will be revealed.