World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Predictions, rankings, groups, tactics, star players for all 48 nations

Ever wanted to know everything that there was to know about the World Cup 2026 competition? Look no further.
Brought to you by Sports Mole and its international partners, we have put together a comprehensive Ultimate Guide to the upcoming competition, running through every single team's star player, one to watch, tactics, tournament history, big fear and - of course - an overall prediction.
You might be wondering whether Curacao will play with four or five at the back. You may want to know Australia's greatest World Cup moment ever. Or you may simply wish to see whether we think football will - belatedly - come home for England.
So sit back, grab your snacks and take in our Ultimate World Cup 2026 Guide ahead of the opening game between Mexico and South Africa!
Group A Mexico · South Africa · South Korea · Czech Republic
Mexico
Star Player
Raul Jimenez, 34, is the striker the Mexican attack is built around. He has spent a decade in European football, currently with Fulham in the Premier League, and brings a level of experience none of his international teammates can match in the final third.
Player to Watch
At 17, Gilberto Mora has already represented Mexico from the U-15s to the senior squad, and his performances at the U-20 World Cup attracted interest from Real Madrid. Playing at Xolos de Tijuana, he is by some distance the most exciting young player in the Mexican pool heading into this tournament.
Tactical Approach
Javier Aguirre typically deploys a 4-3-3 with a 4-2-3-1 variation available depending on the opponent, prioritising tactical flexibility over a fixed identity.
Our Prediction
As a host nation and Group A top seed, Mexico are expected to progress past the group stage and reach the round of 32 at minimum. Reaching the quarter-finals on home soil, as they did in 1970 and 1986, is the realistic ceiling of ambition, with eliminating in the last 16 the most likely outcome.
Big Fear
Failing to advance past the group stage. They were knocked out in the group stage at Qatar 2022 for the first time since 1978, and repeating that on home soil would represent a national crisis for El Tri.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Mexico's peak performances came in their two home tournaments: the 1970 quarter-final run and the 1986 quarter-final campaign, when they beat Bulgaria in the last 16 before going out to West Germany on penalties.
All-Time Legend
Hugo Sanchez remains the benchmark. The forward won the Pichichi Award five times at Real Madrid and competed at three World Cups, though Rafael Marquez, who appeared at five tournaments and won a league title at Barcelona, runs him close for the title.
South Africa
Star Player
Ronwen Williams is the reason Bafana Bafana can believe in anything at this tournament. He saved four penalties in a single AFCON shootout against Cape Verde, a tournament record, and became the first Africa-based goalkeeper to receive a Yashin Trophy nomination. Hugo Broos builds his entire defensive structure around protecting his goalkeeper and then trusting him to do the rest.
Player to Watch
Relebohile Mofokeng has contributed 11 goals and eight assists for Orlando Pirates this season and will operate in the number 10 role behind the striker. He is the most closely watched young talent in South African football, with several European clubs monitoring his development.
Tactical Approach
Hugo Broos favours a compact 4-3-2-1, a Christmas tree shape, designed to be difficult to break down, with Williams anchoring from behind, Teboho Mokoena controlling the middle, and Mofokeng working the pockets in behind the lone striker.
Our Prediction
Group A is unkind to Bafana Bafana. The opening fixture against Mexico is a repeat of 2010 and Williams will keep them competitive, but goals are the problem, and without them, a group-stage exit is the likely outcome.
Big Fear
Lyle Foster's form heading into the tournament is a genuine concern. South Africa's most reliable goalscorer spent the season at a Burnley side that won just four Premier League games, and his own captain has had to publicly back him. If Foster does not score, Bafana Bafana do not score.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Siphiwe Tshabalala's opening goal of the 2010 World Cup, receiving on the left, cutting inside, and driving a left-footed shot into the far corner against Mexico, was the first goal ever scored at a World Cup on African soil. It remains one of the most celebrated moments in the continent's football history.
All-Time Legend
Benni McCarthy is South Africa's record goalscorer and the only South African player to win the UEFA Champions League, doing so with Porto in 2004. He was controversially omitted from the 2010 World Cup squad despite the tournament being played at home.
South Korea
Star Player
Son Heung-min now plays for Los Angeles FC after leaving Tottenham, but remains South Korea's primary attacking threat. He needs just four goals to overtake Cha Bum-kun as the Taegeuk Warriors' all-time top scorer.
Player to Watch
Oh Hyeon-gyu produced close to a goal contribution per game for Besiktas between January and April, and his chemistry with Son in the final third gives Hong Myung-bo a genuine attacking partnership to consider.
Tactical Approach
Hong Myung-bo deployed a 4-2-3-1 through qualifying but has since shifted toward back-three and back-five structures against stronger opposition, likely using a defensive five with Son as the lone striker against Group A's better sides.
Our Prediction
South Korea can beat teams of similar or lesser quality, their round of 32 appearance is the realistic ceiling, but they conceded five against Brazil and four against Ivory Coast in recent months, and that defensive vulnerability is a significant obstacle to a deeper run.
Big Fear
Despite using a back five, the defence has been consistently exposed against quality opposition. Conceding nine goals in two recent friendlies while generating limited attacking output at the other end is a concerning combination heading into a difficult group.
Greatest World Cup Moment
The 2-1 win over Italy during South Korea's extraordinary 2002 run is the standout: Seol Ki-hyeon equalised in the 88th minute, then Ahn Jung-hwan scored the golden goal two minutes before penalties to send the co-hosts to the quarter-finals.
All-Time Legend
Hong Myung-bo captained South Korea to fourth place at the 2002 World Cup and won the bronze ball as the tournament's third-best player. He held the national caps record before Son Heung-min surpassed him, and now manages the side he once led as a player.
Czech Republic
Star Player
Adam Hlozek arrives in his mid-20s and at or near the peak of his powers. Versatile enough to play as a striker, winger, or second forward, he combines physical strength with technical quality and is the focal point of the Czech attack at this tournament.
Player to Watch
Patrik Schick is the most proven Czech finisher at international level in the modern era. He does not need many chances, his efficiency inside the box and ability to score from distance or in awkward positions makes him a threat even when the team is struggling to create.
Tactical Approach
The Czech national team most often operates in a 3-4-2-1, a pragmatic system that prioritises defensive solidity through a back three, provides width via wing-backs without needing elite traditional wingers, and keeps Schick central as the main finisher supported by Hlozek and Vaclav Cerny.
Our Prediction
The Czechs qualified through the playoffs and enter the tournament as outsiders. A third-place group finish would be considered a reasonable outcome, with progression to the round of 32 representing genuine success for this squad.
Big Fear
Tactical inconsistency under the new manager, combined with a tendency to give the ball away in their own half. Key players performing below their club-level standard has been a recurring issue in recent international windows.
Greatest World Cup Moment
As Czechoslovakia, they reached the 1962 World Cup final in Chile, losing 3-1 to Brazil. Pele had been injured earlier in the tournament and did not feature in the final. Josef Masopust scored in the final and won the Ballon d'Or the same year, the first, and one of very few, Czech players to do so.
All-Time Legend
Josef Masopust is widely regarded as the greatest Czech or Czechoslovak player of all time. His combination of intelligence, technical elegance, and tactical leadership made him the midfield fulcrum of the 1962 World Cup finalist side, and his 1962 Ballon d'Or remains the benchmark individual achievement in his country's football history. (* As Czechoslovakia)
Group B Canada · Bosnia & Herzegovina · Qatar · Switzerland
Canada
Star Player
Alphonso Davies is the best player Canada has ever produced. The Bayern Munich left back carries significant offensive responsibility, and his ability to arrive late into dangerous positions remains Canada's most reliable route to creating chances in open play.
Player to Watch
Canada had problems finding the net from open play recently, so all eyes will be on Jonathan David to see if the now Juventus striker can replicate his fantastic national team form from the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
Tactical Approach
Jesse Marsch tends to line up in a 4-4-2, with Davies given freedom to join attacks down the left while the right back holds a deeper position. Wingers are expected to provide more creativity than the central midfielders, with Liam Millar a potential starter on the right to balance the Flores influence.
Our Prediction
The draw was favourable for a host nation, and the round of 32 is the realistic aim. Getting any further than that depends on the forwards converting chances from open play, something Canada managed just twice in their last seven games.
Big Fear
Canada scored only twice from open play across their last seven matches, including the March international window, both their goals came from the penalty spot. They are generating chances against decent opposition, but the forwards are not converting.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Alphonso Davies's goal in Canada's 4-1 defeat to Croatia at Qatar 2022 was their first World Cup goal in history, and the fact that it came against the reigning World Cup finalists, to put Canada briefly level, gave it extra weight beyond just the occasion.
All-Time Legend
Atiba Hutchinson accumulated 104 caps across 20 years, enduring the lean years of Canadian football before helping lead their golden generation to a first World Cup appearance in 36 years at Qatar 2022.
Bosnia & Herzegovina
Star Player
Edin Dzeko, now at Schalke at the age of 40, is Bosnia's all-time top scorer and most decorated player, with league titles at Wolfsburg and Manchester City among his club honours. He has led his country to just their second World Cup despite being an age at which most centre-forwards have long since retired.
Player to Watch
Kerim Alajbegovic only received his first senior call-up last August, but the 18-year-old winger scored on his debut against San Marino, came off the bench to set up Dzeko's equaliser in the playoff semi-final win over Wales, and then scored the decisive penalty against Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma in the shootout to book Bosnia's place at these finals. He will join Bayer Leverkusen next season after the Bundesliga club activated a buy-back clause.
Tactical Approach
Coach Sergej Barbarez favours a traditional 4-4-2, with Ermedin Demirovic partnering Dzeko up front. Unlike most modern setups, full-backs and wingers are encouraged to deliver balls from deep early, relying on Dzeko's aerial ability to win those duels.
Our Prediction
Bosnia face Canada in their opener, then Switzerland, with the final group game against Qatar likely to decide their fate. A round of 32 place is achievable, but the squad is thin and any injuries to Dzeko or Sead Kolasinac could unravel their chances quickly.
Big Fear
Squad depth is genuinely limited, and Barbarez's fairly direct tactical approach could be unpicked by more sophisticated opponents in the knockouts. There is also growing pressure on Alajbegovic, an 18-year-old who has yet to prove himself on the biggest stage, to provide Bosnia's creative spark.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Bosnia's debut at the 2014 World Cup produced a 3-1 win over Iran, their finest result on the global stage, even if they finished third in a group also containing Nigeria and Argentina and made an early exit.
All-Time Legend
Edin Dzeko's position as Bosnia's all-time record scorer is uncontested, and by a significant margin. He has been central to every major chapter in Bosnian football since 2007 and will captain the side at a second World Cup at 40 years of age.
Qatar
Star Player
Akram Afif scored eight goals at the 2024 Asian Cup, produced the first hat-trick in an Asian Cup final, and won the AFC Player of the Year award for a second time. He continues to deliver in big moments at club level, providing the assist for Al-Sadd's equaliser against Al-Wasl in the 2025 Asian Champions League.
Player to Watch
Assim Madibo is Qatar's engine room: a Sudan-born midfielder whose tireless defensive work and intelligent use of possession in the middle of the park will be critical if Qatar are to win the ball back against stronger opponents and do anything meaningful with it.
Tactical Approach
Under Julen Lopetegui, Qatar have settled on a 4-3-3 as their most common structure. They look to circulate possession through midfield, create space for Afif between the lines, and defend in two organised banks when out of possession.
Our Prediction
Qatar should be more competitive than in 2022, when they lost all three group games on home soil. A respectable showing and a push for third place in Group B would represent a meaningful step forward, but reaching the knockout rounds still looks unlikely.
Big Fear
Qatar lost all three games as hosts in 2022. The concern is that Asian Cup form, where Afif is often the difference, does not translate when facing the pressing intensity and technical quality of European nations away from their home conditions.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Mohammed Muntari's header against Senegal at Qatar 2022, the country's first ever World Cup goal, was the highlight of an otherwise difficult debut. Anything beyond that at these finals would be historic progress for the Qatari game.
All-Time Legend
Hassan Al-Haydos. Qatar's most-capped player, long-time captain, and the symbolic leader of their golden era encompassing multiple Asian Cup triumphs and the 2026 qualification campaign. He returned to the fold after a brief international retirement last year.
Switzerland
Star Player
At 33, Granit Xhaka remains the midfield spine of the Swiss national team. Now at Sunderland, the captain's vision, precise passing, and ability to dictate play across different areas of the pitch make him the person Murat Yakin's system is built around.
Player to Watch
Ruben Vargas is at his best on the left, sharp both in terms of scoring and creating, and brings the kind of direct running and intelligent movement that can cause problems for any full-back. The Sevilla winger is Switzerland's most likely match-winner in the knockout rounds.
Tactical Approach
Murat Yakin favours a 3-4-2-1 that emphasises building from the back, overloading wide spaces, and maintaining possession for extended spells. The balance of creativity and discipline in midfield gives the system a reliable foundation.
Our Prediction
Switzerland's experience and consistency in major tournaments suggests they can top Group B and advance to the round of 32. A last-16 place, their fourth consecutive World Cup appearance at that stage, is the most likely outcome, though a difficult draw against Portugal or Colombia could end their run there.
Big Fear
The squad still leans heavily on an experienced core, and it is not clear who can come off the bench and genuinely change a game in a close knockout match. Without Xherdan Shaqiri and Yann Sommer, the depth in key positions is thinner than it has been in recent tournaments.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Beating reigning champions Spain 1-0 in their opening group game at the 2010 World Cup is Switzerland's most memorable result at the tournament. Ottmar Hitzfeld masterminded the upset with disciplined defending, and Spain went on to win the competition, a result that arguably served as the wake-up call that propelled them to the title.
All-Time Legend
Alexander Frei is Switzerland's record goalscorer with 42 international goals, accumulated during spells with Rennes and Borussia Dortmund. His technical quality and intelligent positioning set the standard for Swiss forwards in the modern era.
Group C Brazil · Morocco · Scotland · Haiti
Brazil
Star Player
Vinicius Junior has yet to replicate his Real Madrid form consistently for Brazil, but he remains the player from whom most is expected on the world's biggest stage. His pace and directness in transition give the Selecao a threat no other team can replicate.
Player to Watch
Endrick's move from Real Madrid to Lyon proved transformative. With the golden touch that made him a teenage sensation, he has rediscovered his best form under Carlo Ancelotti's guidance and arrives as a genuine wildcard option for Brazil in tight knockout matches.
Tactical Approach
Ancelotti has used both a 4-2-4 and a 4-3-3 since taking charge, and the March friendlies did not settle the question of which is his preferred shape. His track record as a flexible manager suggests Brazil will adapt as the tournament progresses rather than commit to one identity.
Our Prediction
Brazil enter with significant injuries to Rodrygo, Eder Militao, and Estevao, plus fitness doubts over Raphinha and Alisson. The squad has genuine talent but the pre-tournament chaos, on and off the pitch, does not inspire confidence in a deep run, and a quarter-final exit is a realistic outcome.
Big Fear
The injury list is already significant before a ball has been kicked. Vinicius Junior and Raphinha have both had difficult club seasons, and the shortage of quality at full-back means defensive exposure in wide areas is a persistent vulnerability against elite opposition.
Greatest World Cup Moment
The 1970 campaign, in which Brazil won every match and produced a style of football that became synonymous with the beautiful game, stands above the other four title wins as the defining chapter in the tournament's history.
All-Time Legend
Pele won three World Cups, a record that remains unmatched, and transformed the tournament itself. The scale of that achievement, and the manner in which he won those titles, means no other player from any country can credibly challenge him for the title of football's greatest World Cup performer.
Morocco
Star Player
Achraf Hakimi, the reigning African Ballon d'Or winner, was hampered by injury at the last AFCON and will arrive motivated to reaffirm his position as one of the best players on the planet. His forward runs from right back are Morocco's most consistent source of width and danger.
Player to Watch
Brahim Diaz established himself as Morocco's X-factor at the last AFCON, scoring in five consecutive matches. Some supporters have not forgiven his missed Panenka in the final, but this World Cup is an opportunity for him to refocus that narrative entirely.
Tactical Approach
New head coach Mohamed Ouahbi, appointed in March, has moved Morocco away from the defensive counter-attacking style of 2022 toward a possession-based 4-2-3-1. He has managed only two matches, so the structure around the centre-backs and the number 10 role still carries uncertainties heading into the tournament.
Our Prediction
Morocco no longer carry the element of surprise that made 2022 so extraordinary. The quality to advance from the group is clearly present, and one or two knockout wins are achievable, but matching the 2022 semi-final run requires a collective unity that a change of manager weeks before the tournament makes harder to guarantee.
Big Fear
The mental pressure of carrying a nation's expectations after 2022 is the greatest obstacle. Ouahbi's tendency to stack creative players at the expense of those who stretch defences in behind could also be a tactical problem against deep-sitting opposition.
Greatest World Cup Moment
At Qatar 2022, Morocco became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final, beating Spain on penalties before defeating Portugal 1-0 in a performance that was as tactically brilliant as it was emotionally charged.
All-Time Legend
Achraf Hakimi's 2024-25 season, which ended with a Champions League title at PSG and the African Ballon d'Or, has placed him unambiguously ahead of his predecessors as the greatest Moroccan player of all time.
Scotland
Star Player
Scott McTominay has scored 13 of his 14 international goals in his last 29 appearances, including the overhead kick against Denmark that sealed qualification. He operates as the number 10 behind the striker in Steve Clarke's setup, and Scotland's chances of causing an upset are closely tied to whether he produces one of those individual moments at the right time.
Player to Watch
Ben Gannon-Doak became one of Clarke's most important players during qualifying: the Bournemouth winger scored away to Greece on matchday five and provided the assist in the Denmark group decider at Hampden. He offers pace and the ability to take on opponents in wide areas, something the Scotland squad is short of.
Tactical Approach
Clarke has settled on a 4-2-3-1 as his preferred structure, with a compact 4-4-2 also available. Che Adams leads the line, Lewis Ferguson and Ryan Christie anchor the midfield, and McTominay operates in the creative role behind the striker.
Our Prediction
Scotland's fate in Group C almost certainly hinges on the opening game against Haiti. Victory there makes progression from the group possible for the first time in the country's World Cup history; anything less, and the familiar pattern of a group-stage exit will reassert itself.
Big Fear
Clarke's safety-first approach was Scotland's undoing at Euro 2024, when they needed to beat Hungary in their final group game and the manager could not take the handbrake off. If the same caution is applied to the Haiti match, which Scotland must win, the result could be similarly damaging.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Archie Gemmill's goal against the Netherlands at the 1978 World Cup remains Scotland's finest individual moment on the global stage: a mazy run through the Dutch defence finished with a delicate chip over the goalkeeper that is still regularly replayed as one of the great World Cup goals.
All-Time Legend
Kenny Dalglish is Scotland's joint all-time top scorer and gave the national side a genuinely world-class attacking presence for more than a decade, his quality underlined by his central role in one of Liverpool's most dominant eras in European football.
Haiti
Star Player
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde chose to represent Haiti at the start of the season after being born in France. The Wolverhampton midfielder, whose club were relegated from the Premier League, played a significant role in qualification, with his high work rate and ability to break through lines giving Haiti a dynamic presence in the middle of the park.
Player to Watch
Wilson Isidor switched allegiance to Haiti in March and scored on his first start against Iceland. The Sunderland striker offers pace well suited to Haiti's counter-attacking approach and arrives relatively fresh having lost his starting place midway through the club season.
Tactical Approach
French head coach Sebastien Migne organises Haiti in a 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2, built on a compact defensive block that surrenders possession deliberately and looks to punish opponents through rapid transitions when the ball is recovered.
Our Prediction
Haiti are in a difficult group alongside Brazil and Morocco. Few realistic scenarios end with them collecting points against either, and their lack of experience at this level makes even the Scotland game a significant challenge.
Big Fear
Haiti conceded three goals in a single match on two separate occasions during qualifying. Against world-class opposition, any defensive lapse at this level will be punished without mercy.
Greatest World Cup Moment
In their only previous World Cup appearance, in 1974, Haiti endured three defeats, 3-1 to Italy, 7-0 to Poland, and 4-1 to Argentina. Emmanuel Sanon's two goals in that tournament remain the only goals Haiti have ever scored at a World Cup.
All-Time Legend
Emmanuel Sanon, Haiti's most-capped player and all-time top scorer by most historical accounts, though the records of that era are debated, scored the country's only two World Cup goals in 1974. He passed away from cancer in 2008 at 56.
Group D Australia · USA · Turkey · Paraguay
Australia
Star Player
Jackson Irvine's versatility as a box-to-box midfielder, combined with his work rate, aerial ability, and 14 international goals for the Socceroos, makes him the most reliable all-round performer in Tony Popovic's squad. His captaincy of St. Pauli, who compete in the Bundesliga, underlines his leadership credentials.
Player to Watch
Mohamed Toure joined Norwich City and helped drive their Championship turnaround in 2026. The Guinea-born attacker has the pace, strength, and hold-up ability to cause problems at centre-back or on the wing, and with quality service he is a genuine handful for defenders.
Tactical Approach
Tony Popovic is a pragmatic manager who preaches defensive discipline. He favours a 5-4-1, with wing-backs tasked with catching opponents on the counter, and a focus on controlling central spaces while exploiting width on the break.
Our Prediction
Group D is genuinely unpredictable, a valid case can be made for all four teams finishing in any position. Australia have the organisation to compete but lack a reliable finisher who would concern opposing defences, and a group-stage exit is the most likely outcome.
Big Fear
The absence of creative players or decisive finishers is the structural problem. A defensive approach that invites pressure requires the Socceroos to be clinical on the counter, and there is no one in this squad who offers that guarantee.
Greatest World Cup Moment
At Qatar 2022, Australia reached the last 16 for the second time, defeating Denmark and beating Tunisia in the group stage before losing 2-1 to Argentina. Emiliano Martinez's late save denied them what would have been a quarter-final place.
All-Time Legend
Tim Cahill became Australia's record scorer with 50 goals, netted in three separate World Cups, and scored the Socceroos' first ever World Cup goal, a brace against Japan in 2006 that completed a comeback win and put them in the last 16 for the first time.
USA
Star Player
Christian Pulisic remains the most important player in the American setup, but his recent performances at international level have fallen short of his best. Mauricio Pochettino has moved him around positionally, and his finishing has not met his own standards in recent windows.
Player to Watch
Sebastian Berhalter, son of former US manager Gregg, has developed into a reliable central midfielder with a strong passing range and a useful dead-ball delivery. He was a bright spot for the Vancouver Whitecaps side that reached the MLS and Concacaf Champions Cup final in 2025.
Tactical Approach
Pochettino is still experimenting, using Pulisic as a left winger and a false nine across different matches. The US performed best under his management in 2025 using three-back formations, including a 5-1 win over Uruguay.
Our Prediction
As a host nation, the USA are expected to advance from the group stage and win a round of 32 tie. Progressing beyond the last 16 requires beating teams that are better than them, which is where Pochettino's side has repeatedly struggled.
Big Fear
When facing better opposition, the USA have been routinely exposed. They left significant space against Belgium and were heavily beaten. Against Portugal, they forced turnovers but lacked the quality to convert them. The gap between generating pressure and producing goals is the defining problem.
Greatest World Cup Moment
The 1-0 win over England at the 1950 World Cup, accomplished by a team of semi-professional players against heavy favourites, remains the most famous result in American football history. Joe Gaetjens's winning goal was the subject of both a book and a film.
All-Time Legend
Landon Donovan created two of the most iconic moments in American World Cup history: his 2002 goal against Mexico that sent the US to the quarter-finals, and the last-minute winner against Algeria in 2010 that secured a round of 16 place. He shares the all-time scoring record with Clint Dempsey.
Turkey
Star Player
Hakan Calhanoglu is the captain, midfield fulcrum, and set-piece specialist all in one. With well over a decade at the top level between AC Milan and Inter Milan, the 32-year-old carries the experience and technical quality to dictate games at international level, and is one of the few Turkish players to regularly hit double figures in goals.
Player to Watch
With Arda Guler's hamstring concerns, the focus turns to Kenan Yildiz of Juventus. A product of Bayern Munich's academy, the 20-year-old inherited Juventus's famous number 10 shirt and has been a key part of their attack over the past two campaigns. He is dangerous cutting in from the left and gives Turkey a threat that does not require the team to be at its best around him.
Tactical Approach
Vincenzo Montella takes a conservative approach, with several wide forwards sharing a false nine role. Turkey generally line up in a 4-2-3-1, though Montella has used a back three against stronger opposition. The formula can work in tournament football, where individual moments often decide tight games.
Our Prediction
Montella has won two-thirds of his games since taking charge, and Turkey should have enough to escape a group containing Australia, Paraguay, and the USA. A quarter-final run, matching their Euro 2024 achievement, is possible, though a repeat of the legendary 2002 third-place finish is beyond this squad.
Big Fear
The absence of a reliable striker is a structural problem, and Turkey's 6-0 home defeat to Spain last September highlighted both defensive and mental vulnerabilities that Montella has not fully resolved. How they respond if a big team pins them back early in a knockout game is the outstanding question.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Turkey's third-place finish at the 2002 World Cup remains the defining achievement of their football history. After eliminating hosts Japan and Senegal, they reached the semi-finals before losing 1-0 to Brazil, and Hakan Sukur's goal within 11 seconds of the third-place match against co-hosts South Korea is the fastest goal in World Cup history.
All-Time Legend
Hakan Sukur represented Turkey 112 times, scored 51 goals, and captained them on 30 occasions. Despite brief spells in Italy and England, he spent the majority of a prolific career with Galatasaray and scored what remains the fastest goal in World Cup history.
Paraguay
Star Player
At 23, Diego Gomez is the main name in Paraguay's squad. Developed at Libertad before establishing himself at Brighton in the Premier League, the midfielder has already passed ten goals for the season in 2025-26 and provides the creative focal point behind the attackers.
Player to Watch
Mauricio was born in Sao Paulo and naturalised as a Paraguayan citizen in February. The Palmeiras midfielder was called up for the first time the following month and impressed sufficiently in cameo appearances against Greece and Morocco to suggest he will earn more minutes at the World Cup.
Tactical Approach
Under Gustavo Alfaro, Paraguay operate in a balanced 4-3-2-1 that prioritises defensive solidity and reactive football. In the attacking phase, Miguel Almiron and Julio Enciso operate in the pockets behind the striker.
Our Prediction
Group D is the most evenly matched group in the tournament, and Paraguay finishing second or as one of the best third-placed teams is the most achievable target. Any knockout win beyond that would be a significant bonus for their ninth World Cup.
Big Fear
Failing to be competitive in a group that contains no traditional power is the principal concern. Of all the teams in Group D, only the USA have significantly more World Cup experience, and Paraguay cannot afford to underperform against the sides they should be capable of matching.
Greatest World Cup Moment
At South Africa 2010, Paraguay topped their group and then eliminated Japan in the round of 16 before losing 1-0 to eventual champions Spain in the quarter-finals. That run remains the high-water mark of their World Cup history.
All-Time Legend
Jose Luis Chilavert is the greatest legend of Paraguayan football. The goalkeeper, famous for scoring 65 career goals including free kicks and penalties, won the Copa Libertadores and Club World Cup with Velez Sarsfield in 1994 and starred at the 1998 World Cup before Paraguay's extra-time exit to France in the last 16.
Group E Germany · Ivory Coast · Ecuador · Curacao
Germany
Star Player
Florian Wirtz has experienced highs and lows in his first season at Liverpool, but he remains Julian Nagelsmann's key player for Germany. He scored twice against Switzerland in a recent win and arrives as the "number 10 with the number 17", the player opponents must stop if they want to contain the German attack.
Player to Watch
Nico Schlotterbeck has been at the centre of significant transfer speculation, with Spanish clubs interested and a contract renewal with Borussia Dortmund recently signed. As a defender who could define a World Cup campaign, as Josko Gvardiol did in Qatar, the 26-year-old has much to prove in North America.
Tactical Approach
Nagelsmann does not operate with a fixed formation, cycling between a 5-3-2, 4-2-3-1, and 4-4-2 depending on the situation. The consistent threads are high pressing, positional play, and control of the midfield, the approach that took Germany to the Euro 2024 semi-finals before they lost in extra time to Spain.
Our Prediction
Group E, containing Curacao, Ivory Coast, and Colombia, is one Germany should navigate without difficulty. Beyond that, a probable round of 16 clash with France, then potential meetings with Spain and the Netherlands, makes a deep run very difficult. A last-16 exit is the most credible outcome.
Big Fear
The defensive problems that plagued Germany at recent World Cups have not been resolved. In the most recent international break, they conceded four goals against Switzerland and four against Ghana, both sides present at this tournament. Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, and Jonathan Tah will need to be significantly more solid against top-quality opposition.
Greatest World Cup Moment
The 7-1 demolition of Brazil in the 2014 semi-final was the most emphatic statement of dominance the tournament has produced in the modern era. As significant as the "Miracle of Bern" in 1954 was historically, the Mineirazo, as it became known in Brazil, broke a long-standing European taboo by dismantling the hosts on South American soil.
All-Time Legend
Franz Beckenbauer won the World Cup as both a player and a manager, captaining the 1974 host-nation triumph before coaching the 1990 winning side in Italy. His role in stopping Cruyff's total football in the 1974 final places him among the most consequential figures in the tournament's history.
Ivory Coast
Star Player
Amad Diallo spent years in a complicated relationship with the national team before securing a regular place at the start of this season. Since then, he has stepped into a leadership role at international level, scoring three goals and adding an assist at the last AFCON to establish himself as Ivory Coast's most dangerous attacker.
Player to Watch
Yan Diomande plays on the opposite flank to Amad Diallo at RB Leipzig and has attracted significant attention from top European clubs thanks to his pace and directness. He was not as impactful as expected at AFCON and this tournament represents a chance to demonstrate he belongs at the very highest level.
Tactical Approach
Under Emerse Fae, Ivory Coast are organised in a compact 4-3-3 with significant physical and athletic presence in defence and midfield, Evan Ndicka at centre-back and Franck Kessie as the defensive anchor, while an abundance of quick, direct wingers give them a variety of attacking options.
Our Prediction
Germany and Ecuador represent significant obstacles in Group E, but a win against Curacao should deliver the minimum requirement of advancing as one of the better third-placed teams, which makes a round of 32 appearance the realistic target.
Big Fear
The striker position has been unsettled since Sebastien Haller's ongoing injury issues ruled him out of the squad. Evann Guessand failed to convince at AFCON, and while Elye Wahi's belated arrival offers a new option, it comes without the time to build the combination play that a new centre-forward needs.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Ivory Coast has won one match in each of its three World Cup appearances, but a 0-0 draw against Portugal in 2010, when Cristiano Ronaldo hit the post early and the Elephants dominated for long spells, represents the result that provoked the most genuine pride, even without a win.
All-Time Legend
Didier Drogba transcends football in Ivory Coast, his role as a peacemaker during the country's civil war giving him a significance that his Chelsea achievements, and a trophy haul that stretched across multiple league titles and a Champions League, only amplify. He never won the AFCON, but that has not diminished his standing.
Ecuador
Star Player
Moises Caicedo is the reference point in Ecuador's midfield. The Chelsea holding midfielder has been consistent in his defensive numbers, tackles, interceptions, and pass completion, at one of the Premier League's most demanding clubs, and his ability to protect the defence while distributing efficiently is central to Ecuador's structure.
Player to Watch
Kendry Paez, 18, is on loan from Chelsea at River Plate in Argentina and is drawing serious attention. A left-footed midfielder with creativity and the ability to find space in tight defences through his dribbling, he is the kind of player who can produce a decisive moment from nothing.
Tactical Approach
Sebastian Beccacece deploys a 3-4-3, with the flexibility to shift to a back four during the game. The defensive unit of Pacho, Piero Hincapie, and Joel Ordonez is the cornerstone of the team, Ecuador conceded just five goals across their entire South American qualification campaign, the fewest of any side in the competition.
Our Prediction
Ecuador arrive with one of the best generations in their history and the best defensive record in South American qualifying. The expectation is that they will use it to produce the best World Cup campaign the country has ever had.
Big Fear
Ecuador's limited experience at this level is the primary concern. This is only their fifth World Cup, with previous appearances all coming in the 2000s, and the gap between performing in South American qualifying and performing against elite European opposition has historically been difficult to bridge.
Greatest World Cup Moment
The 2006 campaign in Germany produced Ecuador's finest tournament football. They beat Poland 2-0 and Costa Rica 3-0 to advance from the group, then pushed England all the way in the last 16 before losing to a David Beckham free kick.
All-Time Legend
Enner Valencia, 36, is Ecuador's all-time top scorer with 49 international goals and was the protagonist of their 2014 and 2022 World Cup campaigns. He currently plays for Pachuca in Mexico after a career that included stints in the Premier League with West Ham and Everton.
Curacao World Cup Debut
Star Player
Eloy Room, 37, is an experienced goalkeeper who became one of the defining faces of Curacao's historic qualification run. He plays his club football for Miami FC and brings a level of professionalism and calm that the smallest nation ever to compete at a World Cup will need behind them.
Player to Watch
Tahith Chong, 26, is Curacao's most technically accomplished outfield player, offering pace, directness, and a genuine threat from wide areas or in a roaming role. He plays for Sheffield United in the Championship and only made his Curacao debut in September, another reminder of how recently this squad has come together.
Tactical Approach
Expect a Dutch-influenced pragmatic 4-3-3. Against stronger World Cup opponents, Curacao will defend compactly, break quickly, and rely on set pieces and transitions. Leandro Bacuna will provide thrust from midfield as the team's most experienced outfield presence.
Our Prediction
Curacao represent the smallest nation ever to compete at the World Cup. A well-organised, spirited debut is the aim, but escaping a group containing Germany, Ecuador, and Ivory Coast is not a realistic prospect. A single point would be an achievement.
Big Fear
March 2026 friendly defeats to China and Australia suggest the step up in level from Caribbean football to a World Cup group stage could be significant. Being physically and tactically overwhelmed by stronger opposition is the most likely challenge.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Curacao are debutants. Everything that happens from June 2026 onwards will constitute their World Cup history.
All-Time Legend
Leandro Bacuna has been the most consistently productive player in Curacao's history for over a decade, featuring in the Premier League with Aston Villa and winning the 2017 Caribbean Cup as part of the team that established the island as a regional force.
Group F Netherlands · Japan · Sweden · Tunisia
Netherlands
Star Player
Virgil van Dijk, who captains both Liverpool and the Netherlands, is the most commanding figure in Ronald Koeman's squad. With 90 or more caps and a Ballon d'Or runner-up finish in 2019, he brings a combination of experience, leadership, and quality that no other Dutch player can match.
Player to Watch
Cody Gakpo has shown a pattern of producing his best form in an Oranje shirt regardless of club consistency: three goals from five games at the 2022 World Cup and four goals and four assists in qualifying. He is the Netherlands' most likely match-winner in a tournament context.
Tactical Approach
Under Ronald Koeman, the Netherlands operate a flexible possession-based 4-3-3 that transitions into a 3-4-3 in build-up. Attacking full-backs provide width, wide players drift infield to exploit half-spaces, and the holding midfielder carries significant responsibility for dictating tempo.
Our Prediction
The Netherlands have never been eliminated at the group stage of a World Cup and are clear favourites to advance from Group F. Their midfield of Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch, and Tijjani Reijnders is among the best at the tournament, but a quarter-final exit, matching 2022, is the most likely ceiling given their historical tendency to fall short at decisive stages.
Big Fear
The absence of a reliable out-and-out striker is a structural issue. Gakpo, Memphis Depay, and Donyell Malen can all operate centrally, but none are natural number nines, and if they face a side that manages to restrict their wide play, the Netherlands lack a player who can simply win aerial duels or hold the ball up effectively in tight areas.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Robin van Persie's diving header against defending champions Spain in the 2014 group stage, a looping run followed by a perfectly timed header across the goalkeeper, was one of the most technically brilliant goals the tournament has produced. The 5-1 result that followed made it the defining Dutch World Cup moment of the modern era.
All-Time Legend
Johan Cruyff led the Netherlands to the 1974 World Cup final, won the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player, and then shaped Dutch football philosophy for the following half-century as a coach. No figure in the country's footballing history, on or off the pitch, has had a comparable influence.
Japan
Star Player
With Kaoru Mitoma out through injury, more responsibility falls on Ayase Ueda. The Feyenoord striker scored 25 goals in the Eredivisie in 2025-26 and has 16 goals from 38 Japan appearances, the Mitoma absence makes him a near-certain starter in a more prominent role than he might otherwise have expected.
Player to Watch
National team captain Wataru Endo is not a guaranteed starter, when the Liverpool midfielder was recovering from ankle surgery in March, Japan beat Scotland and England away. That form creates a genuine selection question for Hajime Moriyasu between proven experience and the momentum of the players who delivered those results.
Tactical Approach
Japan have used a 3-4-2-1 without deviation since 2024. Moriyasu has built a system that combines a deep defensive block with high-intensity counter-attacking, an approach that has already delivered wins over Brazil and England since October.
Our Prediction
A group win would set Japan up to avoid a group winner until the quarter-finals. In a realistic scenario, a last-16 clash with either France or Germany would represent their likely ceiling, though Japan have already demonstrated this season that form against Europe's best is not beyond them.
Big Fear
A group runner-up finish would bring a probable last-32 meeting with Brazil, who will have studied Japan's 3-2 victory over them in October in detail. Brazil would enter that match as clear favourites and with a specific tactical brief, making that the scenario Japan most want to avoid.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Beating both Germany and Spain in the 2022 group stage, coming from behind in each match, represents Japan's greatest collective World Cup achievement. The subsequent penalty shootout defeat to Croatia in the last 16, the narrowest possible margin, only underlined how close they came to matching their co-host 2002 quarter-final appearance.
All-Time Legend
Kunishige Kamamoto is generally considered Japan's greatest player, with 75 goals from 76 international appearances between 1964 and 1977, a ratio that places him joint-15th on the all-time list of international goalscorers. Kazuyoshi Miura's longevity and 55 goals from 89 caps earn him an honourable mention.
Sweden
Star Player
Viktor Gyokeres signed for Arsenal for £63m last summer and has repaid that investment immediately, scoring four goals across Sweden's two playoff matches, including the late winner against Poland that secured their place at this tournament. He has 19 goals from 32 international appearances and arrives as one of the most in-form strikers in European football.
Player to Watch
Alexander Isak joined Liverpool from Newcastle for £125m but has had an injury-disrupted debut season. He has returned to fitness and will be motivated to prove himself on the international stage, a clinical finisher with the ability to produce something unexpected when the game demands it.
Tactical Approach
Manager Graham Potter, appointed in October, has implemented a modern possession-based style, deploying an attacking 3-5-2 or 4-3-3 designed to give Gyokeres and Isak maximum service as a strike partnership.
Our Prediction
Sweden will back themselves in Group F but face strong competition from Japan for second place behind the Netherlands. A round of 32 place is the realistic aim, with defensive vulnerabilities, they conceded 12 goals in six qualifying matches against lower-ranked opposition, and have kept just three clean sheets in their last 14 competitive games, a concern in any knockout tie.
Big Fear
The defensive frailty is a genuine structural problem. Scoring is not the issue when Gyokeres and Isak are both fit, but Potter's back line has been consistently exposed, and against technically gifted opponents those vulnerabilities could prove fatal at the knockout stage.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Sweden's 1994 run to third place at USA 94 is cherished by Swedish fans, but the most historically significant moment came in 1958 when they hosted and reached the final, losing 5-2 to Brazil, and a 17-year-old Pele, who scored a famous brace in front of the home crowd.
All-Time Legend
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is Sweden's all-time record scorer with 62 international goals, competed at six major tournaments across a 20-year international career, and remains among the most recognisable footballers the sport has produced. Viktor Gyokeres is now making a compelling case to inherit that status.
Tunisia
Star Player
Hannibal Mejbri transforms into a different player in a Tunisia shirt. The 23-year-old Burnley midfielder, who already has 44 caps, dictates play and establishes himself as the team's true leader in a way his club form does not always suggest is possible. He is the clearest difference between Tunisia competing and Tunisia being outclassed.
Player to Watch
Ismael Gharbi trained at PSG before moving to Augsburg, where his technical quality has given him a growing role as a starter. He made his national team debut at the start of this season and has established himself quickly, bringing the kind of attacking creativity that the team lacks elsewhere.
Tactical Approach
New coach Sabri Lamouchi alternates between a 4-3-3 and a 4-2-3-1, with a defensive approach as the base. Tunisia are capable of troubling stronger opponents through high pressing in phases, but the priority is always to be hard to break down first.
Our Prediction
Group F contains the Netherlands, Sweden, and Japan, three sides who are better organised and more technically capable. A group-stage exit is the most realistic outcome, and Tunisian supporters who were frustrated by the AFCON penalty exit to Mali will demand a more convincing attacking performance in return.
Big Fear
The AFCON round of 16 penalty defeat to Mali, played out in a manner that disappointed supporters expecting more attacking intent, is the benchmark of everything Lamouchi is trying to move away from. Failing to produce a more positive identity at the World Cup would be a damaging step backwards.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Tunisia beat Mexico 3-1 in 1978 to become the first African nation to win a World Cup match. Their 1-0 win over France in 2022, sealed by a goal from Wahbi Khazri, who was born in France, was the more emotionally resonant result, even if it was not enough to prevent another group-stage exit.
All-Time Legend
Tarak Dhiab, voted Tunisia's Player of the 20th Century and the only Tunisian winner of the African Ballon d'Or (1977), led the Eagles of Carthage at the 1978 World Cup. An elegant playmaker and Esperance de Tunis icon, he remains the country's defining football figure.
Group G Belgium · Egypt · Iran · New Zealand
Belgium
Star Player
Kevin De Bruyne, 34, is now at Napoli and enters his final World Cup as Belgium's creative engine. His vision and passing range are still the best available to any side in this tournament, and if Belgium are to unlock deep-sitting defences in the knockout rounds, the chances are they will come through him.
Player to Watch
Jeremy Doku is the most dangerous one-on-one dribbler Belgium have, and arguably one of the most feared wide players at the whole tournament. The Manchester City winger provides a chaos factor that complements De Bruyne's precision, turning defensive recoveries into immediate counter-attacks through elite ball-carrying speed.
Tactical Approach
Under Rudi Garcia, Belgium operate a fluid 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 that morphs into a 3-2-5 during high build-up. De Bruyne sits at the tip of a box midfield, with Amadou Onana as the dedicated defensive screen, and the objective is to isolate Doku in wide areas with as much space as possible.
Our Prediction
Belgium should advance comfortably from Group G and have the firepower to cause problems for anyone. But their centre-back partnership of Arthur Theate and Zeno Debast, talented but inexperienced at this level, carries a genuine risk of being exposed by clinical counter-attacking sides in the knockout rounds, making a quarter-final the most credible ceiling.
Big Fear
The defensive era of Vincent Kompany and Jan Vertonghen is over, and the replacements have not yet been tested against the world's best. Belgium's expansive style frequently leaves centre-backs in one-on-one situations, and a side with pace up front could repeat the early-exit frustrations of Qatar 2022.
Greatest World Cup Moment
The 2018 comeback against Japan, trailing 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining, then winning 3-2 with Nacer Chadli's 94th-minute counter-attack, is the moment most associated with Belgium's greatest generation, even more than the quarter-final win over Brazil that followed.
All-Time Legend
Eden Hazard was virtually unplayable at the 2018 World Cup, winning the Silver Ball as the tournament's second-best player. His ability to carry the ball under extreme pressure, and his leadership as captain, defined the era in which Belgium were the number-one ranked team in the world.
Egypt
Star Player
Mohamed Salah is two goals away from becoming Egypt's all-time top scorer, enters this tournament having just concluded a nine-year spell at Liverpool, and at 33 has one of his last realistic chances to produce a defining international moment. He scored four goals at the last AFCON, and the Pharaohs are better placed than ever to give him the supporting cast he needs.
Player to Watch
Ibrahim Adel, who emerged during the 2024 Paris Olympics, represents one of the few genuine "excitement players" in Egypt's squad. The FC Nordsjaelland winger does not have a guaranteed starting role, but his pace and directness make him a viable match-changer from the bench.
Tactical Approach
Egypt set up in either a 4-2-3-1 or a 3-4-1-2, with a disciplined, highly organised defensive block as the foundation. The approach has produced significant results, only two goals conceded in ten qualifying matches, and a 0-0 draw against Spain in March, but attacking output remains inconsistent.
Our Prediction
Egypt can compete with Belgium on a good day and should beat Iran and New Zealand. Reaching the round of 32 as group runners-up is the realistic target, with the strength of their defensive organisation the most reliable asset for achieving it.
Big Fear
Egypt's attacking output is heavily dependent on moments of individual brilliance from Salah or a set piece. When those moments do not materialise, the structure that has made them hard to beat also makes them difficult to watch, and there are questions about whether that approach can produce wins against the better sides in the knockout rounds.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Back at the World Cup in 1990 after a 56-year absence, Egypt equalised in the 83rd minute against the Netherlands, European champions containing Van Basten, Koeman, Rijkaard, and Gullit, through a Magdi Abdelghani penalty. It was the first World Cup point in Egyptian history.
All-Time Legend
Mohamed Salah stands alongside Hossam Hassan, Ahmed Hassan, and Mohamed Aboutrika as one of Egypt's great football icons, but his European legacy at Liverpool, built on a scale that no domestic-based player can match, sets him apart as the most globally recognised figure the country's football has produced.
Iran
Star Player
Mehdi Taremi is Iran's captain and headline attacker. Clever movement, big-game experience, and a ruthless penalty-box instinct are the qualities that define him. He is currently with Olympiacos after a successful stint at Porto and a less successful one at Inter Milan.
Player to Watch
Mohammed Mohebi has become an increasingly important player with his direct running, pace, and ability to attack space from wide areas. The RC Rostov midfielder has been with the Russian side since 2023 and represents Iran's sharpest threat in transition.
Tactical Approach
Under Amir Ghalenoei, Iran are experienced, direct, and physically strong. They can defend deep and hit early balls into Taremi and Sardar Azmoun, with runners from midfield arriving late to support. The approach is built on pragmatism rather than possession.
Our Prediction
Group G offers Iran a realistic path to the knockouts. Belgium are clear favourites for top spot, but Iran should contest second place with Egypt, and a round of 32 appearance would represent a genuine achievement for a side whose core is deep into its peak years.
Big Fear
Ageing legs and defensive speed are the primary concern. Iran's experienced core is built for competitive structure, but high-tempo pressing from wide forwards could expose the back line at a tournament that will test physical endurance in North American summer conditions.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Iran's 2-1 win over the United States at France 1998 was not only their first World Cup victory, but one of the most politically charged results in the tournament's history. The scoreline barely captured the significance of what it meant to Iranians at the time.
All-Time Legend
Ali Daei held the record for men's international goals for many years and remains Iran's most famous football figure. His time at Bayern Munich, where he won the Bundesliga and reached a Champions League final, remains the most prominent European chapter in Iranian football history.
New Zealand
Star Player
Chris Wood is New Zealand's all-time leading scorer, captain, and the only name on their squad sheet that will concern Group G opponents on paper. The Nottingham Forest striker scored nine goals from five qualifying matches, though his return from a knee injury that required surgery and kept him out for 151 days this season is a concern.
Player to Watch
Wellington Phoenix midfielder Sarpreet Singh is the closest thing New Zealand have to a classic playmaker, comfortable on the ball, creative in tight spaces, and capable of a moment that changes a match. The former Bayern Munich academy product gives the All Whites a technical dimension they otherwise lack.
Tactical Approach
New Zealand's 2010 campaign, in which they drew all three group games, demonstrated that defensive organisation and disciplined structure can make them difficult to beat. Coach Darren Bazeley is unlikely to deviate from that approach in a group containing Belgium, Egypt, and Iran.
Our Prediction
New Zealand are returning to the World Cup for the first time in 16 years. Another group-stage exit is the expected outcome, but their ability to frustrate and draw matches, as demonstrated in 2010, means they should not be written off entirely in the individual games.
Big Fear
Wood's fitness is the central concern. He missed 151 days this season due to the knee surgery and only returned to action in March. If he cannot sustain a full tournament, the All Whites lose their only reliable goalscoring threat and their ability to cause a surprise becomes significantly diminished.
Greatest World Cup Moment
At South Africa 2010, New Zealand became the only team in tournament history to remain unbeaten across all three group games without advancing, drawing against eventual runners-up Paraguay, Slovakia, and reigning champions Italy. Shane Smeltz's shock early lead against the Azzurri is the defining moment of that campaign.
All-Time Legend
Wynton Rufer was the first New Zealander to succeed at the highest level of European football, winning the Bundesliga title and European honours with Werder Bremen in the late 1980s and early 1990s. His goals in World Cup qualification campaigns during a key era of growth for the All Whites set the standard for everything that followed.
Group H Spain · Uruguay · Saudi Arabia · Cape Verde
Spain
Star Player
Lamine Yamal has already become the most explosive player in the current Spanish setup at a very young age. He disrupts opponents consistently in one-on-one situations, accelerates the game at precisely the right moments, and gives Spain something no other side in this tournament has: a wide attacker who can produce something decisive from seemingly nothing.
Player to Watch
Mikel Oyarzabal reinvented himself as a reliable striker under Luis de la Fuente, developing into a constant goalscoring threat through intelligent movement and improved finishing. He balances the team and delivers when required, the kind of player who contributes most in the games that matter.
Tactical Approach
Since de la Fuente's arrival, Spain has abandoned the more measured "tiki-taka" identity in favour of a vertical, intense, and high-tempo approach. The base system is a 4-3-3 with variations to 4-2-3-1, executed at high speed with quick transitions and a constant use of wide forwards to stretch defences.
Our Prediction
Spain arrive as one of the main favourites, backed by a Euro 2024 title and strong Nations League performances. De la Fuente has found the balance between young talent and competitive maturity, and the collective level is high enough to reach the semi-finals, and possibly beyond, if the injury situation clears up.
Big Fear
The injury list carries real weight. Dani Carvajal has been ruled out of the squad entirely, Mikel Merino returns from a foot fracture and made only a substitute appearance in Arsenal's final Premier League game, Gavi is being handled carefully after a serious knee issue, and Yamal sustained a hamstring injury in April that the coaching staff expect to resolve before the opener. Spain's depth is exceptional, but the absences of Carvajal and Morata represent the end of an era, not just a selection headache.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Spain's 2010 World Cup triumph, their first and only title, was built on a complete tactical identity that dominated the sport. The final against the Netherlands, and the collective quality shown across the entire tournament, remains the defining achievement of a generation that reshaped how football is played.
All-Time Legend
Andres Iniesta scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final and symbolised the technical and collective peak of Spain's dominant era. His contribution to that title, and to the Barcelona sides that defined the period, places him at the summit of Spanish football history.
Uruguay
Star Player
Captain Federico Valverde carries Uruguay's World Cup hopes. The Real Madrid midfielder is having a strong season individually but faces the challenge of raising the performance level of a squad that has recorded only five wins in their last 20 games and exited at the Qatar group stage.
Player to Watch
Maxi Araujo brings pace, power, and attacking intensity to the left flank, whether operating as a full-back or winger. His work rate and aggression give Uruguay a reliable outlet in build-up, and he is the most consistently dangerous player in the current squad beyond Valverde.
Tactical Approach
Marcelo Bielsa typically uses a 4-2-3-1, with a 4-3-3 available, but the high intensity and free-flowing style most associated with his previous work is not regularly visible in Uruguay. The current version of his team is more pragmatic and reactive than his reputation suggests.
Our Prediction
Uruguay have five wins in their last 20 games and face the likely prospect of finishing second in Group H to Spain, which would bring a round of 32 meeting with reigning champions Argentina. Any result beyond advancing to the round of 32 would represent genuine overachievement for this squad.
Big Fear
A lack of goals is an ongoing problem. Darwin Nunez has played very little at Al-Hilal, while Federico Vinas and Rodrigo Aguirre carry modest club records. Uruguay arrive without a reliable strike option, which is a fundamental problem for any side trying to win tight tournament games.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Uruguay's 2-1 comeback victory over Brazil at the 1950 World Cup, in front of more than 173,000 people at the Maracana, in a match that functioned as the de facto final, remains one of the greatest upsets in sporting history. The silence that descended on that crowd at the final whistle has been written about ever since.
All-Time Legend
Luis Suarez is Uruguay's all-time leading scorer and one of the defining strikers of his generation. Juan Alberto Schiaffino, the architect of that 1950 victory, represents the historic peak, but Suarez's modern impact, and the volume of goals accumulated across a long career, makes him the contemporary benchmark.
Saudi Arabia
Star Player
Salem Al-Dawsari is the former AFC Player of the Year most closely associated with Saudi Arabia's modern peak. He scored the winner against Argentina at Qatar 2022, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, and led Al-Hilal deep into both the Asian Champions League and Club World Cup this season.
Player to Watch
Faisal Al-Ghamdi is an energetic box-to-box midfielder with the intensity to press, the ability to carry the ball through midfield, and the reading of the game to change a match's rhythm. Against better opponents, players like Al-Ghamdi, capable of something unexpected from an energy position, could be Saudi Arabia's most dangerous element.
Tactical Approach
Saudi Arabia changed manager in April, replacing Herve Renard with Giorgos Donis. The new setup is expected to be a compact 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 with quick wide attacks through Al-Dawsari and an emphasis on disciplined pressing, but the late appointment means the squad arrives with limited time to embed a new tactical identity.
Our Prediction
Group H contains Spain and Uruguay, both significantly stronger sides. Saudi Arabia have enough quality to challenge Cape Verde and could potentially steal a result, but reaching the knockout rounds would represent a significant achievement for a team that changed manager 56 days before their first game.
Big Fear
Changing head coach weeks before a World Cup is the central concern. Renard's ability to organise a Saudi squad against elite opposition was proven at Qatar 2022; his replacement has not yet had the chance to replicate that. Losing to Cape Verde, a debutant nation, would be very difficult to accept domestically.
Greatest World Cup Moment
The 2-1 win over eventual champions Argentina at Qatar 2022 remains one of the most shocking results in World Cup history. It reinforced a growing sense of the Saudi football project's momentum and sent shockwaves through a tournament that many assumed Argentina would dominate.
All-Time Legend
Majed Abdullah, known as the "Desert Pele," scored 72 goals in 117 internationals across a two-decade career spent almost entirely with Al-Nassr. He remains Saudi Arabia's all-time leading scorer and the most celebrated footballer the country has produced.
Cape Verde World Cup Debut
Star Player
Ryan Mendes is Cape Verde's captain, most-capped player, and all-time leading scorer. He has competed at four AFCONs and captained the generation that established the Blue Sharks as a serious African force rather than a one-off surprise. As the team's talisman heading into their first ever World Cup, everything flows through him.
Player to Watch
Dailon Livramento was born and developed in the Netherlands before choosing Cape Verde in 2024. The Casa Pia forward has scored five goals in 19 caps, including the historic winner against Cameroon in qualifying that effectively sealed Cape Verde's place at the tournament.
Tactical Approach
Cape Verde set up in a 4-2-3-1, deliberately surrendering possession and relying on pressing to force mistakes before exploiting the pace of their wide players in rapid transition. The approach suits the athleticism of the squad but requires discipline and defensive concentration to execute over 90 minutes against World Cup-level opposition.
Our Prediction
For a country of 500,000 people to qualify for a World Cup is an extraordinary achievement in its own right. Spain and Uruguay represent opposition beyond Cape Verde's current level, but Saudi Arabia, a side in transition under a new manager, offer a potential opportunity to make history in the group stage.
Big Fear
The goalkeeper position has become controversial. Veteran Vozinha has been questioned after a difficult performance against Chile in March, and Bruno Varela, the popular choice to start, has withdrawn from the tournament through injury. Uncertainty over a goalkeeper's form can unsettle an entire defensive structure.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Cape Verde are debutants. Their World Cup story begins in June 2026.
All-Time Legend
Ryan Mendes stands as Cape Verde's modern icon: the all-time leader in caps and goals, a participant at four AFCONs, and the captain who guided the generation that qualified this remarkable footballing nation for its first World Cup.
Group I France · Senegal · Norway · Iraq
France
Star Player
Kylian Mbappe has scored in each of his last seven starts for France, sits one goal behind Olivier Giroud's all-time scoring record of 57, and arrives at a tournament that suits him as well as any in football. A World Cup winner at 19 and a hat-trick scorer in the 2022 final, he returns in the form of his career.
Player to Watch
Michael Olise plays his first major international tournament having spent 18 months establishing himself as a credible Ballon d'Or contender at Bayern Munich. His recent shift into a number 10 role has made him more influential for the national team, and he is one of the most technically gifted players at the whole tournament.
Tactical Approach
Didier Deschamps has loosened the tactical reins in his final months, moving France toward a more expansive 4-2-3-1 that gives Olise, Ousmane Dembele, and Rayan Cherki the freedom to express themselves. The defensive conservatism of earlier tournaments has been significantly diluted.
Our Prediction
France are the clearest favourites for this World Cup. The midfield is solid, the attacking options are exceptional, and the form of Mbappe, Olise, and Dembele gives them firepower no other side can match. History warns against certainty, France were eliminated in the group stage of the 2002 edition despite being among the strongest squads, but the current squad is better balanced than that one.
Big Fear
Defensive fragility remains the persistent concern. Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba are both capable of mistakes, and the full-back positions, Jules Kounde and Malo Gusto on the right, Theo Hernandez and Lucas Digne on the left, are not in the best form of their careers. Mbappe's injury record in 2026 is also a source of anxiety.
Greatest World Cup Moment
With two titles and a final appearance in 2022, France are currently in the most successful period of their World Cup history. The 1998 home triumph remains uniquely special to those who experienced it, but the back-to-back finals of 2018 and 2022 have made this generation's claim equally compelling.
All-Time Legend
Zinedine Zidane, whose brace in the 1998 World Cup final sealed the home title, is ranked by French supporters above Michel Platini and the current generation. Mbappe has not yet fully assumed the status many predicted for him, but three more weeks in North America could change that.
Senegal
Star Player
Sadio Mane appeared to be in decline after his Liverpool years, but an outstanding 2025 AFCON campaign, crowned with the MVP award, changed that narrative. The Al-Nassr winger is now being urged not to retire from international football after the World Cup, which suggests the players around him see this tournament as a genuine opportunity.
Player to Watch
Ibrahim Mbaye, 18, has blossomed with the national team despite limited playing time at PSG. His dribbling and pace from wide areas caused problems for multiple AFCON opponents when he came off the bench, and he could have a similar impact at this tournament against tired defences in the final stages of games.
Tactical Approach
Senegal line up in a 4-3-3, with Idrissa Gueye as the holding midfielder supported by two box-to-box players. The full-backs provide attacking width, the press is relentless, and the central defensive pairing is athletic and difficult to beat in the air.
Our Prediction
Group I, featuring France, Norway, and Iraq, is competitive but navigable if Senegal see off Norway in the critical second-place battle. If they advance, the squad depth and experience gives them the tools to match or exceed the 2002 quarter-final run that remains their best World Cup achievement.
Big Fear
The centre-forward position is behind the rest of the squad in quality. Nicolas Jackson scored in only one AFCON match, and Habib Diallo and Boulaye Dia have not pushed him convincingly. If Senegal reach the knockout rounds without a reliable number nine, goals could become a problem at the decisive stage.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Senegal's very first World Cup match, a victory over reigning world champions France in 2002, sealed by a goal from the late Pape Bouba Diop, remains their most iconic tournament moment. The result was one of the great World Cup upsets and set the tone for a quarter-final run that nobody had predicted.
All-Time Legend
Sadio Mane is Senegal's all-time top scorer, a two-time African Ballon d'Or winner, and the driving force behind the country's first AFCON title in 2021. No player in Senegalese football history has achieved more, on a bigger stage, with more consistency.
Norway
Star Player
Erling Haaland has scored 38 goals in another prolific season for Manchester City and arrives at his first major international tournament oozing with confidence. Norway's path through the group and into the knockout rounds runs directly through how many chances he gets and how many he converts.
Player to Watch
Antonio Nusa of RB Leipzig offers the width and speed to create chances for Haaland and Alexander Sorloth. The winger is a difficult proposition for any full-back at full flow and could be the creator of the moments that define Norway's tournament if Group I's second-place battle goes to the wire.
Tactical Approach
Stale Solbakken plays a 4-3-3 that can shift to a 4-2-3-1, with the structure designed to allow Haaland and Sorloth to play together. Norway are built to be hard to break down out of possession, with Sander Berge as the midfield engine and Martin Odegaard the creative link between midfield and attack.
Our Prediction
Norway should battle Senegal for second place behind France. The expanded format means three sides can advance, which improves their chances significantly, though their all-round squad quality may not be sufficient to go beyond the last 16 if they face a top-four heavyweight.
Big Fear
An injury to Haaland. In tight matches where a single moment decides the outcome, his clinical finishing is irreplaceable. Alexander Sorloth is a capable striker but is simply not in the same category, and without Haaland, Norway lose their most decisive asset by a significant margin.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Kjetil Rekdal's penalty against Brazil in 1998, in yellow boots, after Tore Andre Flo's equaliser had briefly suggested a draw was the most Norway could hope for, completed a famous comeback win over the reigning world champions and sent Norway to the last 16 ahead of Morocco.
All-Time Legend
Erling Haaland has already scored 55 goals in 49 games for Norway, 22 more than the next best tally in the country's history. In a rational assessment, no Norwegian footballer has ever been better, and a strong tournament in North America will settle the argument for good.
Iraq
Star Player
Ali Jasim won the 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup Golden Boot with four goals and two assists, scored the winner against Vietnam in the quarter-final, and then scored again in extra time against Indonesia in the semi-final to help send Iraq to the Paris 2024 Olympics. He arrives as one of the most exciting young players in Asian football.
Player to Watch
Aymen Hussein's aerial power makes him Iraq's primary outlet in the final third. He scored the goal that clinched qualification with a 2-0 win over Bolivia, and his physical presence, he is nicknamed "the Hatchet Man", gives Iraq a direct route to goal that will be used heavily in North America.
Tactical Approach
Under Graham Arnold, Iraq are expected to operate in a compact 4-4-2, staying narrow to protect the box before using Hussein, Ali Al-Hamadi, and Zidane Iqbal to launch counters on the break.
Our Prediction
Group I contains France, Senegal, and Norway, three sides significantly better than Iraq. Three defeats is the expected outcome, though Iraq can be awkward opponents on their day and should not be taken lightly by any side that approaches them without focus.
Big Fear
Iraq's World Cup record is played three, lost three, all from their one previous appearance in 1986. The concern is being pinned too deep and lacking sufficient possession to relieve pressure. Against the elite pace and technical quality of France and Norway, the defence could spend long periods under sustained siege.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Ahmed Radhi's consolation goal in a 2-1 defeat to Belgium in 1986 remains the closest Iraq have come to a positive moment on the World Cup stage. Returning 40 years later, they will be determined to create new history.
All-Time Legend
Hussein Saeed scored 78 international goals in 137 appearances, helped take Iraq to their first World Cup in 1986, and spent his entire career with Al-Talaba. He remains the benchmark of Iraqi football achievement. Ahmed Radhi, the scorer of Iraq's only World Cup goal, would run him close in the memories of those who lived through 1986.
Group J Argentina · Austria · Algeria · Jordan
Argentina
Star Player
Lionel Messi enters his sixth and final World Cup in a more relaxed frame of mind than any previous edition, having fulfilled the obligation he placed on himself by winning in Qatar. A minor hamstring issue with Inter Miami has clouded the build-up but Scaloni has confirmed he is expected fit for the tournament. He still carries the experience and the moments to lead the younger generation toward another title.
Player to Watch
Nico Paz of Como has scored 13 goals this season and is widely seen as the future of the Albiceleste. With Messi's tournament likely to be managed carefully in terms of minutes, Paz's capacity to produce something decisive when it matters most will be watched closely.
Tactical Approach
Lionel Scaloni adapts his setup based on the opponent, as he did in 2022. A recurring base of a back four is the constant, while the midfield and attack remain fluid. He typically operates a 4-3-3, which can shift to a 4-4-2 out of possession.
Our Prediction
Argentina enter as one of the title favourites and should reach the final at minimum. Minor adjustments to the centre-back and full-back positions are the outstanding concerns, but the quality and cohesion of the squad is sufficient to go the distance, and only France represent a realistic barrier to back-to-back titles.
Big Fear
The centre-back and full-back options still generate uncertainty. Emiliano Martinez remains a key pillar in goal, but the defensive unit behind him is less settled than it was in Qatar, and against the pace of top attacking sides in the North American heat, those doubts could become costly.
Greatest World Cup Moment
The 2022 final, a match that swung between ecstasy and near-disaster before penalties settled it in Argentina's favour, was the greatest World Cup final ever played. After a 36-year wait, crowning Messi as world champion gave it a significance that surpasses any single match in the tournament's history.
All-Time Legend
Many now argue that Messi has surpassed Maradona as Argentina's greatest player. Both carried the team on their back across different generations; both delivered World Cup titles that defined the country's football identity. The debate between them will outlast the careers of everyone writing about it.
Austria
Star Player
Konrad Laimer is having an excellent season as an inverted full-back for Bayern Munich and will carry that form into the World Cup. The 28-year-old is not flashy, he keeps the ball moving quickly and reads the game as well as any defender in Europe, and if Austria are to perform well, he will need to be at the top of his game regardless of where Ralf Rangnick deploys him.
Player to Watch
Marko Arnautovic at Red Star Belgrade is a player you simply cannot take your eyes off, for better or worse. His ability to produce both the sublime and the ridiculous in the same match makes him must-watch viewing, and at a tournament this size, one extraordinary moment from him could define Austria's campaign.
Tactical Approach
Ralf Rangnick is one of the architects of gegenpressing and his Austria side play at full throttle: high-pressing, physically dominant, and direct in their passing. He prefers a 4-2-3-1 that can shift quickly to a 4-4-2 or 4-2-2-2 out of possession.
Our Prediction
Austria should finish as group runners-up behind Argentina and advance to the round of 32, where a likely meeting with Spain awaits. That would represent a realistic ceiling for a side ending a 28-year World Cup absence, and any progression beyond that stage would be a significant achievement.
Big Fear
The age of Austria's most experienced players is a legitimate concern. David Alaba is 33 and Marcel Sabitzer 32, and a North American summer is a young man's tournament in terms of physical demands. If the senior figures cannot sustain their intensity across multiple games, Austria's limited depth will be exposed.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Austria's third-place finish at the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland, secured with a win over Argentina in the third-place playoff, remains the high point of their World Cup history. Ernst Ocwirk, one of the greatest Austrian players of all time, had an outstanding tournament and scored in that final match. Ending a 28-year absence in 2026 is itself a historic moment for the current generation.
All-Time Legend
David Alaba, the current national team captain, has won the Austrian Player of the Year Award a record ten times. The Real Madrid defender missed Euro 2024 through injury and arrives with strong personal motivation. Though his best years are behind him, his experience could be decisive in tight moments.
Algeria
Star Player
Riyad Mahrez, 35, remains Algeria's X-factor despite facing competition from the younger Anis Hadj-Moussa. The former Manchester City winger proved his relevance again with three goals at the Africa Cup of Nations, and his ability to turn a game in a single moment is the quality that gives Algeria hope against stronger opposition.
Player to Watch
Ibrahim Maza has established himself quickly at both club level with Bayer Leverkusen and for Algeria at the AFCON, where he scored twice and started consistently. The midfielder nicknamed "Mazadona" brings excellent passing ability and the capacity to make late forward runs, he is both the present and the future of the Fennecs.
Tactical Approach
Vladimir Petkovic generally opts for a balanced 4-2-3-1, though he tested a back three against Uruguay in March. Algeria adapt well to different opponents, capable of controlling games but not inclined to take unnecessary risks in doing so.
Our Prediction
Algeria have the talent, a player of Hadj-Moussa's quality can come off the bench, but they were frozen against Nigeria at the AFCON after an impressive group stage. Taking four points from the Jordan and Austria games seems within reach, and a round of 32 place is the realistic target.
Big Fear
All three goalkeepers named in Algeria's squad are currently carrying injuries, with first-choice Luca Zidane's availability for the tournament in doubt. After the progress made toward stability in that position at the AFCON, where Zidane impressed with his distribution, the potential absence of all three creates a problem with no obvious solution.
Greatest World Cup Moment
At the 2014 World Cup, Algeria reached the round of 16 for the first time before losing 2-1 to eventual champions Germany in extra time. Rais M'Bolhi's saves were central to that run, and pushing the world champions to extra time on that stage remains the high point of Algerian World Cup history.
All-Time Legend
Riyad Mahrez has surpassed the earlier legends of Rabah Madjer and Lakhdar Belloumi thanks to his 2019 AFCON title, his years at Manchester City, and his Champions League triumphs on two continents. He is the most decorated Algerian footballer of all time.
Jordan World Cup Debut
Star Player
Musa Al-Taamari is Jordan's most famous modern footballer, playing for Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 after becoming the first Jordanian to feature in one of Europe's big five leagues when he signed for Montpellier in 2023. His impressive technique and dribbling ability give Jordan an attacking dimension beyond their ranking.
Player to Watch
Yazan Al-Naimat is Jordan's secondary danger man: mobile, sharp in transition, and capable of the spectacular. He has suffered serious injury recently, but if he can return to full fitness, his combination with Al-Taamari gives Jordan an attacking partnership that can create problems for any opponent who takes them too lightly.
Tactical Approach
Under Moroccan head coach Jamal Sellami, Jordan are expected to be compact and counter-attacking, in a 4-2-3-1 or 3-4-2-1 shape. Organisation, quick breaks down the flanks, and the Al-Taamari and Al-Naimat attacking connection are the weapons available to them.
Our Prediction
Jordan's World Cup debut will be spirited, but Group J is extremely demanding: Austria and Algeria are both better-equipped sides, and Argentina are the reigning champions. Taking points from the first two games is the condition for any chance of advancing, but a group-stage exit is the most likely result.
Big Fear
A lack of tournament experience at this level. Against elite sides, one defensive lapse or an extended spell without the ball can quickly become a heavy defeat, and Jordan have not been exposed to that kind of sustained pressure before. They are at the World Cup to compete, not to make up the numbers, but the gap in experience is real.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Jordan are debutants. Their World Cup story starts in North America.
All-Time Legend
Musa Al-Taamari is already Jordan's most recognisable modern footballer, having broken new ground with his move to Ligue 1. His performances at the World Cup will determine whether this generation is remembered as the one that finally put Jordanian football on the global map.
Group K Portugal · Colombia · DR Congo · Uzbekistan
Portugal
Star Player
Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, scored 25 goals across Euro and World Cup qualifying, friendlies, and Nations League matches in the run-up to this tournament, including the decisive goal in a 2-2 draw against Spain before winning the Nations League on penalties. With 973 career goals, the World Cup could yet contribute to the milestone of 1,000.
Player to Watch
Bruno Fernandes has taken on an increasingly prominent leadership role and is coming off a season at Manchester United in which he broke the Premier League single-season assists record, finishing with 21. He is the most complete Portuguese midfielder in the current squad and carries a direct responsibility for creating and scoring regardless of Ronaldo's physical condition on any given day.
Tactical Approach
Portugal's highly skilled squad allows for a possession-based approach that occupies space and looks to break down opponents through combination play. Three midfielders typically start, with Bernardo Silva operating as an inverted right midfielder to create space for the attacking full-back. The system demands quality throughout and Portugal's depth generally provides it.
Our Prediction
Portugal's path is potentially favourable: Group K should be manageable, the quarter-finals may bring Argentina, and the semi-finals could pit them against England or Brazil. The semi-final is where their realistic ambition ends, though the squad has the quality to make a final if opponents fall away.
Big Fear
The centre-back partnership beside Ruben Dias remains a source of concern, Goncalo Inacio's reliability has not been consistently demonstrated at this level, and the right-back position, which will be contested between Nelson Semedo, Matheus Nunes, and Diogo Dalot, is the least settled in an otherwise star-studded squad.
Greatest World Cup Moment
The 1966 third-place finish remains the high point of Portuguese World Cup history. Eusebio's four goals against North Korea in an extraordinary comeback from 3-0 down in the quarter-final, before Bobby Charlton's England stopped them in the semi-final, defined a tournament and a generation. The 2006 semi-final run with Deco and Figo was the closest modern Portugal have come to matching it.
All-Time Legend
Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed Eusebio by the only measure that ultimately counts in international football: titles. The 2016 European Championship, and two Nations League victories (2019 and 2025), give him the silverware that the Black Panther never won. At this final World Cup, the chance to add to that legacy remains alive.
Colombia
Star Player
Luis Diaz has developed into a genuinely elite winger at Bayern Munich, where his numbers and maturity have reached a level that marks him out as Colombia's central attacking threat. He is the player expected to be their protagonist at this World Cup in a way that has not been true of a Colombian attacker since James Rodriguez in 2014.
Player to Watch
Luis Suarez of Sporting has maintained impressive numbers, more than 30 goals this season, while playing in the Champions League and scoring both goals in a win over PSG. At 28, with his form and confidence at a peak, he gives Colombia a second major attacking option that no previous Colombian generation has been able to call upon.
Tactical Approach
Nestor Lorenzo's 4-2-3-1 centres on the midfield pairing of Richard Rios and Jefferson Lerma, who provide defensive cover and distribution quality in equal measure. James Rodriguez occupies the number 10 role, with John Arias and Diaz providing width and pace, and Suarez leading the line.
Our Prediction
Colombia should advance from Group K in at least second place. The group-stage meeting against Portugal will be the defining test. Beyond that, a last-16 encounter with the second-placed team from Group L, potentially a side like Croatia or England, is the likely ceiling of their ambition.
Big Fear
James Rodriguez, at 34 and currently at Minnesota United, is experiencing the physical decline that comes with age, after recent spells at Sao Paulo, Rayo Vallecano, and Leon that failed to reignite his best form. Colombia's system is built partly around his creativity, and if he cannot contribute at close to his 2014 level, the team loses its primary playmaking asset at a critical stage.
Greatest World Cup Moment
The 2014 campaign in Brazil produced Colombia's best ever World Cup. They won all three group games, eliminated Uruguay at the Maracana, James scoring both goals in a 2-1 win, the second of which was voted the tournament's best goal, and lost a close quarter-final to host nation Brazil.
All-Time Legend
Carlos Valderrama represented Colombia at three World Cups between 1990 and 1998 and defined the image of Colombian football internationally during an era when the Cafeteros were among the most watchable sides in South America. "El Pibe" never won the Copa America with Colombia, finishing third four times.
DR Congo
Star Player
Yoane Wissa scored 20 Premier League goals for Brentford last season before earning a move to Newcastle. A disrupted first campaign at St. James' Park has slowed his adaptation, but "Kovo" carries the experience and finishing ability to be a constant threat, and his presence gives DR Congo a top-flight European striker that few of their continental peers can match.
Player to Watch
Brian Cipenga was virtually unknown six months ago. Called up from Spain's second division with Castellon, the winger played a key role in the playoffs, providing an assist against Cameroon and another against Jamaica, and won a penalty in a decisive moment. Super-sub profiles can be highly effective in tournament football.
Tactical Approach
Coach Sebastien Desabre typically deploys a 4-1-4-1 with a deep-lying pivot, usually Samuel Moutoussamy. The compact midfield makes DR Congo difficult to break down while creating transition opportunities on the wings. A switch to a back three is also available, used to good effect during qualifying.
Our Prediction
DR Congo return to the World Cup with realistic knockout-stage ambitions. A near-perfect performance against Colombia and a strong result against Uzbekistan could make that possible, the final group game between those two sides may effectively decide a last-32 place.
Big Fear
Several key players are lacking regular match minutes at club level. The delayed post-qualification celebrations in Kinshasa frustrated clubs and likely affected playing time further. Arriving at a World Cup underprepared in terms of match rhythm is a significant obstacle for any squad, and particularly one with limited top-level tournament experience.
Greatest World Cup Moment
As Zaire in 1974, DR Congo made history as the first sub-Saharan African nation to qualify for the World Cup, then lost all three group games and conceded 14 goals. Chancel Mbemba's decisive goal in the playoff against Cameroon during this qualification cycle suggests the finest chapters of Congolese World Cup history are still to be written.
All-Time Legend
Chancel Mbemba, the Lille centre-back and captain with over 100 caps, is the backbone of the current team and commands enormous respect domestically. His willingness to prioritise the national team throughout his career places him above Pierre Ndaye Mulamba in the hearts of the current generation of supporters.
Uzbekistan World Cup Debut
Star Player
Eldor Shomurodov is the captain and the country's most internationally recognised player, with a European career that included stints at AS Roma, Cagliari, and Genoa. Now on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir and nicknamed "the Uzbek Messi," he plays more like Didier Drogba, a physical, direct target man.
Player to Watch
Abbosbek Fayzullaev, 22, signed for Istanbul Basaksehir last year after spells with CSKA Moscow. He is creative, fearless, and capable of producing decisive moments between the lines, the kind of player who can cause chaos for organised defences in transition.
Tactical Approach
Uzbekistan will look to stay compact without the ball, then progress quickly through intelligent midfield passing and sharp movement in wide areas. They should be technically solid and well-organised, qualities that made them competitive enough to qualify for a first World Cup.
Our Prediction
Uzbekistan have enough structure and talent to make Group K competitive. Their final match against DR Congo could be a decisive encounter for both teams, and a knockout-round place is a genuinely achievable target for a side making their World Cup debut.
Big Fear
Opening matches against Colombia and Portugal represent a chastening World Cup introduction, and the lack of collective experience at this level is the fundamental challenge for a squad that has never before been tested in this environment. One heavy defeat early in the group could undermine confidence for the games that matter.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Uzbekistan are debutants. Everything begins now.
All-Time Legend
Server Djeparov, twice Asian Footballer of the Year and the most decorated individual player Uzbekistan has produced, remains the benchmark for what the country's football can achieve. How they would love to have him, in his prime, for this debut tournament.
Group L England · Croatia · Ghana · Panama
England
Star Player
Harry Kane is England's all-time leading scorer and enters the tournament having scored 58 goals across all competitions for Bayern Munich in 2025-26, winning the European Golden Shoe. England's ability to progress deep into the knockout rounds is directly tied to his involvement and his fitness.
Player to Watch
Nico O'Reilly came through Manchester City's academy as a number 10 but has solved Pep Guardiola's long-standing left-back problem with his versatility, size, and technical quality. The 6ft 4in 2005-born defender scored both goals in the EFL Cup final win over Arsenal at Wembley and arrives as one of the more intriguing new faces in tournament football.
Tactical Approach
Thomas Tuchel favours a four-man defence at the England helm, typically a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3, though the Three Lions frequently shift to a 3-2-5 with inverted full-backs during attacking phases. The approach is less risk-averse than Gareth Southgate's, though uninspiring performances against Andorra have raised questions about the attack's quality at the lower end of the scale.
Our Prediction
England should top Group L and advance through the round of 32 comfortably. A last-16 win against a likely Group A winner is achievable, and an out-of-form Brazil could present a quarter-final opportunity. Reigning champions Argentina in the semi-finals would represent the likely end of the road for the Three Lions, though this remains England's best chance in a generation.
Big Fear
If something happens to Kane, England do not have a reliable Plan B. Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney, and Marcus Rashford are the alternatives, but none commands the same level of confidence, and England have won just one of their last six games without their captain.
Greatest World Cup Moment
England's only World Cup triumph came in 1966 on home soil, when Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick against West Germany in the final. As of April 2026, Hurst remains the only living England player from that final, with Ian Callaghan and Terry Paine, who were in the squad but did not play in the final, also still alive.
All-Time Legend
Bobby Moore lifting the Jules Rimet trophy at Wembley in 1966 is one of the most iconic images in the history of sport. Even Pele identified Moore as the best defender he had ever faced. The West Ham United captain earned 108 caps before his death at 51, and no England player before or since has carried the captaincy with comparable authority.
Croatia
Star Player
Luka Modric arrives at a record fifth World Cup at 40 years old having recovered from a cheekbone fracture sustained for AC Milan in late April that ended his Serie A season early. Croatia's coach Zlatko Dalic confirmed him fit for the June 17 opener against England, and his tactical intelligence, tempo-setting ability, and passing range remain the foundation of everything Croatia do.
Player to Watch
Andrej Kramaric, 34, is enjoying one of his best individual seasons at Hoffenheim, recently becoming the most-capped Croatian player in Bundesliga history. He scored six goals in the 2026 qualifying campaign and his late-arriving runs in the box, from a starting position that can be striker, second striker, or deeper, give Croatia an underrated attacking threat.
Tactical Approach
Zlatko Dalic's Croatia control games through possession in a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1, with the midfield starving opponents of the ball. The approach is built on patient, technical build-up to wear down more athletic sides, with a compact mid-block used defensively to force play wide.
Our Prediction
Croatia are strong favourites to advance from Group L and their experience will make them dangerous in the knockout rounds. A quarter-final appears the most realistic ceiling, the physical demands of a North American summer could expose the limitations of an ageing core if they face a high-pressing elite side over 120 minutes.
Big Fear
Whether the experienced core, Modric at 40, Ivan Perisic and Mateo Kovacic well into their thirties, can physically sustain what is required across an expanded 48-team tournament is the central question. If Martin Baturina and Petar Sucic cannot step up and share the workload, Croatia could be exposed in high-intensity knockout encounters.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Croatia's 2018 semi-final win over England is the defining result of their recent World Cup history. After conceding early to a Kieran Trippier free kick, Ivan Perisic levelled before Mario Mandzukic's famous 109th-minute winner put a nation of four million people into a first World Cup final.
All-Time Legend
Luka Modric. Over 190 caps, a Ballon d'Or, and the man who transformed Croatia from a respected regional side into a consistent global force. His leadership during the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, two final appearances and a third-place finish, makes the case for him overwhelmingly.
Ghana
Star Player
Antoine Semenyo signed for Manchester City in January 2026 after a strong first half of the season at Bournemouth. Since joining, he has scored eight goals in 20 appearances, won a Carabao Cup winners' medal, and started in the Champions League at the Bernabeu. He becomes, in the process, only the second player to appear in non-league football, all four English professional divisions, and the Champions League. At 26 and playing at the highest level of club football for the first time, he arrives at the World Cup carrying a confidence no Ghana player has had in years.
Player to Watch
Brandon Thomas-Asante scored 13 Championship goals to help fire Coventry City back into the Premier League for the first time in 25 years, but has just one international goal from seven appearances. His direct running, physical presence, and penalty-box instinct do not require the game to be going well around him, against England in Group L, the country of his birth, he may get the chance to make his case.
Tactical Approach
Carlos Queiroz favours a 4-2-3-1 built around wide attacking talent and a disciplined double pivot. Without Mohammed Kudus, the creative burden shifts almost entirely onto Semenyo and the player who occupies the number 10 role.
Our Prediction
With Kudus confirmed out of the tournament, a group-stage exit is the realistic prediction. England and Croatia are both better-organised sides capable of punishing Ghana's defensive vulnerabilities, and Semenyo alone cannot compensate for the loss of the player the entire system was designed around.
Big Fear
Mohammed Kudus is confirmed out of the tournament through injury. Goalkeeping remains a persistent concern, and defensive weaknesses at set pieces have been a recurring vulnerability across multiple World Cup campaigns. This is a substantial accumulation of problems heading into a genuinely difficult group.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Ghana were seconds from a World Cup semi-final in 2010 when Luis Suarez handled on the line in the final moment against Uruguay. The red card came, the penalty hit the bar, and Uruguay survived. Asamoah Gyan's six World Cup goals, Africa's all-time record at the tournament, are the most tangible legacy of that generation's achievement.
All-Time Legend
Abedi Pele won three African Player of the Year awards and a Champions League with Marseille, his man-of-the-match performance in the final earning the highest possible individual recognition. He never played at a World Cup. At the tournament itself, Asamoah Gyan holds the record with six goals, Africa's all-time highest tally.
Panama
Star Player
Michael Amir Murillo, 30, is a rock at centre-back and was instrumental in qualification. The Besiktas defender has 91 caps and nine international goals, with previous stops at Anderlecht and Marseille giving him a level of European experience that underpins Panama's defensive solidity.
Player to Watch
Martin Krug, 19, plays for Atletico Levante in Spain, the reserve team of the La Liga side, and has already featured for the national team. His talent has attracted attention at the highest level of Spanish football, and a strong tournament could accelerate a move to the first team.
Tactical Approach
Panama deploy a 3-4-2-1 with Cecilio Waterman as the lone striker and two players behind him. The three-centre-back system is designed so the two wing-backs can drop to form a back five when defending, giving Panama additional defensive cover against more attacking sides.
Our Prediction
Group L is a very difficult draw for Panama. England, Croatia, and Ghana are all stronger sides on paper, and the most realistic aim is a win against Ghana, or at minimum, enough points to claim a spot as one of the best third-placed finishers. A group-stage exit is the expected result.
Big Fear
Failing to earn any points at all. At Russia 2018, Panama set themselves the modest target of scoring at least one goal and achieved it, twice. The ambition in 2026 is at least a win or a draw, and the group draw makes Ghana the most likely game in which that becomes possible.
Greatest World Cup Moment
Panama's only previous World Cup appearance was at Russia 2018. Scoring against England and Tunisia during that group stage, with goals from Jose Luis Rodriguez (against Tunisia) and Felipe Baloy (against England), was a national celebration for a country that had never before competed on the sport's biggest stage.
All-Time Legend
Julio Cesar Dely Valdes played nearly 400 games in Europe across spells at Cagliari, PSG, and Malaga, scoring 18 goals in 44 appearances for the national team. Despite never qualifying for a World Cup during his career, "Panagol" remains the most internationally decorated player the country has produced.
What to look out for at the 2026 World Cup?
Perhaps the above question would be better phrased as what not to look out for; with a staggering 104 matches taking place across the next five weeks - comprising World Cup regulars, perpetual also-rans and a plethora of tournament debutants - the list of potential talking points is endless.
After qualifying from their UEFA group without a single point dropped or goal conceded, England have ostensibly given themselves the best chance possible of ending 60 years of torture, having hired esteemed trophy winner Thomas Tuchel to continue along the path laid by Sir Gareth Southgate.
The Three Lions are far from outright favourites - at least as far as the eye can see - to win World Cup Group L, though, as Antoine Semenyo's Ghana and Luka Modric's Croatia will feel capable of giving England a terrific run for their money.
AC Milan maestro Modric is one of several noteworthy veterans who will almost certainly be playing at their last World Cup in 2026, a list that also includes the indomitable Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as Mexican World Cup hero Guillermo Ochoa.
The latter is now a teammate of a man/boy who was not even alive when he went to his first World Cup in 2006, as 2008-born Gilberto Mora - the youngest player at the 2026 World Cup - has also been included in the Mexico squad, one year on from becoming El Tri's youngest debutant in history.