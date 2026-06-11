World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Predictions, rankings, groups, tactics, star players for all 48 nations

England

Star Player

Harry Kane is England's all-time leading scorer and enters the tournament having scored 58 goals across all competitions for Bayern Munich in 2025-26, winning the European Golden Shoe. England's ability to progress deep into the knockout rounds is directly tied to his involvement and his fitness.

Player to Watch

Nico O'Reilly came through Manchester City's academy as a number 10 but has solved Pep Guardiola's long-standing left-back problem with his versatility, size, and technical quality. The 6ft 4in 2005-born defender scored both goals in the EFL Cup final win over Arsenal at Wembley and arrives as one of the more intriguing new faces in tournament football.

Tactical Approach

Thomas Tuchel favours a four-man defence at the England helm, typically a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3, though the Three Lions frequently shift to a 3-2-5 with inverted full-backs during attacking phases. The approach is less risk-averse than Gareth Southgate's, though uninspiring performances against Andorra have raised questions about the attack's quality at the lower end of the scale.

Our Prediction

England should top Group L and advance through the round of 32 comfortably. A last-16 win against a likely Group A winner is achievable, and an out-of-form Brazil could present a quarter-final opportunity. Reigning champions Argentina in the semi-finals would represent the likely end of the road for the Three Lions, though this remains England's best chance in a generation.

Big Fear

If something happens to Kane, England do not have a reliable Plan B. Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney, and Marcus Rashford are the alternatives, but none commands the same level of confidence, and England have won just one of their last six games without their captain.

Greatest World Cup Moment

England's only World Cup triumph came in 1966 on home soil, when Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick against West Germany in the final. As of April 2026, Hurst remains the only living England player from that final, with Ian Callaghan and Terry Paine, who were in the squad but did not play in the final, also still alive.

All-Time Legend

Bobby Moore lifting the Jules Rimet trophy at Wembley in 1966 is one of the most iconic images in the history of sport. Even Pele identified Moore as the best defender he had ever faced. The West Ham United captain earned 108 caps before his death at 51, and no England player before or since has carried the captaincy with comparable authority.