Transfer news and rumours today: Brentford's 'bid' for attacker, Oliver Glasner plan, Hull sign Premier League veteran

By Lewis Nolan | 03 Jul 2026 11:39

Brentford have made a new bid for Burnley attacker Jaidon Anthony, the latest report has claimed.

The 2025-26 Premier League season was an immense campaign from the Bees, especially as many predicted that they would be at risk of relegation.

That prediction was not without merit given Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo left the club, with the attackers also joined at the exit door by former boss Thomas Frank.

Current manager Keith Andrews managed to guide the Bees to a ninth-placed finish last term, though extra forward additions would be welcome at the Gtech.

Sky Sports News claim that Brentford have made a fresh bid for Burnley's Anthony, who they had initially opened talks for last week.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Nottingham Forest transfer news: Oliver Glasner's summer plan

Nottingham Forest intend to give Oliver Glasner significant control over transfers this summer, the newest report has claimed.

Despite guiding the club to Premier League survival, Vitor Pereira was dismissed as boss by Forest, though perhaps observers should not have been surprised given the reactionary nature of owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Nuno Espirito Santo, Ange Postecoglou and Sean Dyche were all sacked by him in 2025-26, and it appears Pereira has become the latest casualty due to the availability of Oliver Glasner.

The Austrian led Crystal Palace to the Conference League title last term, and many pundits believed he would be approached by a team with Champions League ambitions following the expiry of his contract at Selhurst Park.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Glasner will have a significant input on transfers, something that previous managers have not necessarily enjoyed at the City Ground, and that could explain his willingness to join Forest.

© Iconsport / SPI

Hull transfer news: Jack Butland signing confirmed

Hull City have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Jack Butland from Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

Few predicted that the Tigers would be competing in the Premier League in 2026-27, but the club are set for their first top-flight campaign since 2016-17.

However, there are some concerns within the fanbase about the level of the team's squad, with many arguing that a number of additions must be made in order to achieve survival.

One of the key areas that promoted sides often focus on in the transfer market is securing top-level experience, and manager Sergej Jakirovic has made it a priority this summer.

Hull have confirmed the signing of Butland from Rangers for an undisclosed sum, with the Tigers hoping he can use his previous seasons in the Premier League at Stoke City and Crystal Palace to great effect at the MKM Stadium.