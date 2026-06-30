Callum Wilson 'in talks' with Premier League club after West Ham exit

By Ben Sully | 30 Jun 2026 18:15

Brentford are reportedly in talks to sign former West Ham United striker Callum Wilson on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old is out of contract after leaving relegated West Ham at the end of last season.

Wilson scored seven goals in 35 appearances in his only season at West Ham, with the majority of his appearances coming off the bench.

While West Ham are preparing for the Championship, Wilson appears keen to continue his career in the Premier League.

© Imago / Sportimage

Brentford in Wilson talks

According to The Athletic, Brentford are in talks with Wilson over a potential move to the Gtech Community Stadium.

The veteran striker is believed to be one of a 'number of options' Brentford are considering as they look to strengthen their forward line.

The report claims that the signing of a new striker would allow the club to send Kaye Furo out on loan.

The 19-year-old made just three senior appearances following his arrival from Club Brugge in the January transfer window.

With his playing situation unlikely to change, a loan move would allow him to continue his development by enjoying regular game time elsewhere.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Why are Brentford searching for a new striker?

Igor Thiago impressed during the 2025-26 season, netting 22 goals in 38 Premier League appearances.

While Thiago may be Brentford's first-choice striker, there is a lack of senior alternatives in Keith Andrews's squad.

Ideally, the Bees will want to sign a centre-forward who can compete with Thiago and provide cover if the Brazilian is injured or needs rest.

In addition to Wilson, Brentford have been linked with a potential move for Burnley marksman Zian Flemming.