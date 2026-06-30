France vs. Sweden: Not Isak, not Gyokeres - this Graham Potter star can stun Kylian Mbappe at World Cup

By Ben Knapton | 30 Jun 2026 16:26

Sweden could have an ace up their sleeve to trouble France in Tuesday's World Cup 2026 last-32 clash - and it is not Viktor Gyokeres or Alexander Isak.

Graham Potter's side are seen as heavy underdogs against a Bleus team tipped by many to win the entire tournament, especially after a near-impeccable group-stage campaign.

France were one of just three teams to win all three of their group games - alongside Mexico and Argentina - and were also the joint-highest scorers in the first phase with 10 goals, level with Germany and the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Sweden qualified from third place in Group F behind the Netherlands and Japan, after suffering a humiliating 5-1 loss to the former before a respectable 1-1 draw against the latter in their final group game.

Much has been made of the France attack featuring Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise, but Sweden's Alexander Isak and

France vs. Sweden: Why Anthony Elanga could be key in World Cup clash

© Iconsport / ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN, ANP

However, Anthony Elanga came up with a moment of brilliance to equalise against Japan, and former Sweden international Stefan Schwarz believes that the Newcastle United man could trouble a France backline that has been far from watertight.

"I have seen France live in this World Cup and the strike force they have is the best in the tournament," Schwarz said in an exclusive interview with Sports Mole. "The skill, pace, power and ability across the front line is very special and can cause any defence trouble.

"They also have players off the bench who can hurt you as well. So for Sweden, they need to have the game of their lives defensively and all over the pitch. They need to concentrate and be strong and lots of energy to cope with the French forward line.

"For Isak and Gyokeres, they have to be strong, physical and look to show their strength to retain possession and bring the team forward. With Elanga in the side, he is a player who can cause France problems and create for Isak and Gyokeres.

"The Swedish team will have to take the chances they get to have a chance of competing in this game. We know they can do as they are both top strikers, so given a chance they can finish."

France vs. Sweden: Anthony Elanga's World Cup 2026 stats so far

© Iconsport / Abaca

Elanga's fine strike against Japan last time out was his second of the tournament, after the former Manchester United man came off the bench to fire home a consolation against the Netherlands.

Elanga was only given a one-minute run-out against Tunisia first up, but he made his case for a start on matchday three, also completing nine sprints and winning all three of his duels against the Netherlands.

The winger was an equally tricky customer in the stalemate with Japan, winning five free kicks and finding the target with both of his attempts during the full 90 minutes.

Potter has not ruled out changes to his starting lineup after losing key defender Isak Hien to injury, but whatever alterations the ex-Chelsea boss decides to make, dropping Elanga should not be one of them.

Stefan Schwarz was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill's England to win the World Cup odds.