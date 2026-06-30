Croatia lineup vs. Portugal: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 clash as key defender set to return

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 01 Jul 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 01 Jul 2026 00:39

Zlatko Dalic has rotated his starting XI across all three World Cup 2026 group matches, and another change could follow in Friday’s last-32 clash with Portugal despite Croatia’s 2-1 victory over Ghana in their final Group L outing.

Josko Gvardiol was surprisingly left out of the line-up against Ghana but is expected to return at left-back, which would allow Ivan Perisic to move further forward on the left wing.

Josip Stanisic and Josip Sutalo have started every match at the tournament, with Marin Pongracic forming a settled central defensive partnership alongside the latter across the last two games, and all three are likely to continue as the defensive core in front of goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Luka Modric has featured from the start in every game and will once again anchor midfield after making history as the oldest player to provide a World Cup assist, with Nikola Vlasic heading home from the 40-year-old’s corner to secure that victor against Ghana.

Petar Sucic strengthened his case for another start after opening the scoring in that encounter, while Mateo Kovacic is expected to complete the midfield trio, though Vlasic also enhanced his chances to feature from the off for a second consecutive outing.

Meanwhile, Ante Budimir could retain his place at centre-forward after his first start of the tournament, offering a focal point in attack.

Martin Baturina and Perisic are set to provide width, both having been regular starters throughout Croatia’s campaign.

Croatia possible lineup:

Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Sucic, Modric, Kovacic; Baturina, Budimir, Perisic

> Click here to see how Portugal could line up against Croatia