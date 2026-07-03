Portugal 2-1 Croatia: Martinez's bold call to substitute Ronaldo pays off as Ramos seals last-16 spot

By Axel Clody | 03 Jul 2026 05:09

Portugal are through to the last 16 of the World Cup. Roberto Martinez's side came from behind to beat Croatia 2-1 on Thursday in Toronto, confirming their place among the final 16 teams in the tournament.

The victory, however, was defined not only by Portuguese quality on the ball but also by a courageous decision from their manager in the closing stages.

With the score locked at 1-1, Martinez produced the defining moment of the match by substituting Cristiano Ronaldo in the 80th minute. The 41-year-old, who had scored the equaliser from the penalty spot, left the pitch visibly frustrated, though he shook hands with his manager, making way for Goncalo Ramos. Moments later, Ramos met a Rafael Leao cross and headed in the goal that sent Portugal through.

The substitution encapsulated a rare evening for Martinez. Frequently criticised for his selections and for Portugal's inability to turn talent into convincing performances, the Spaniard saw his individual decisions define a World Cup knockout match.

Portugal vs. Croatia: What just happened?

Portugal started with real intensity. Martinez's side pressed Croatia's build-up aggressively and looked to suffocate the opposition through the flanks, with Pedro Neto on the right and Leao on the left both heavily involved. Livakovic was called into action on several occasions to deny the Portuguese.

As the half wore on, however, Croatia gradually took the sting out of the contest. Through disciplined defending and patient possession, Zlatko Dalic's side slowed the tempo and took the goalless scoreline into the break. It had been an encouraging display from Portugal, but not enough to break the deadlock.

The second half took on a different complexion. Portugal continued to dominate possession and push forward, but Croatia began winning their duels and carrying more of a threat. From one of those forays forward, they punished the Portuguese.

Matanovic rose alongside Ruben Dias to meet a Stanisic cross, but the ball evaded both of them and fell to Perisic on the far side. The PSV forward had time to control, adjust his body and finish past Diogo Costa.

Portugal's response did not take long. VAR detected a pull by Vlasic on Renato Veiga inside the box, and the referee pointed to the spot. Ronaldo stepped up and struck the penalty straight down the middle to draw the sides level.

From that point, the match opened up completely. In stoppage time, Portugal found the breakthrough. Leao delivered a pinpoint cross and Ramos rose between two defenders to head home and send his country into the last 16.

© Iconsport / Zou Zheng / Xinhua

Portugal vs. Croatia: Martinez gets it right when it mattered most

Martinez arrived at the knockout stage under pressure. Since the start of the World Cup, sections of the Portuguese media and supporters had questioned both his selections and the team's collective performance.

On multiple occasions, Portugal had struggled to accelerate their passing, appeared predictable in their build-up and lacked cutting edge against organised defences.

Against Croatia, however, the manager produced one of his finest displays since taking charge.

His first correct call came before kick-off. Martinez opted to start Leao ahead of Joao Felix, a decision that gave Portugal greater depth in attack. Always aggressive in one-on-one situations, the AC Milan forward was one of the most involved players on the pitch and capped an impressive performance by providing the assist for Ramos's winner.

But it was the substitution of Ronaldo that defined the evening in Toronto.

Just minutes after the number 7 had converted the penalty that brought Portugal level, Martinez summoned Ramos from the bench. Removing the greatest player in Portuguese football history during a World Cup knockout match, with the score level, required genuine conviction, particularly because Ronaldo had just scored.

The image of Ronaldo leaving the pitch with a disgruntled expression was entirely predictable. What followed was anything but.

Ramos needed only a matter of minutes to justify the change. He latched onto Leao's cross, found himself unmarked in the box and secured the Portuguese victory. On an evening of difficult decisions, Martinez saw two of his personal gambles, Leao and Ramos, directly involved in the goal that kept Portugal alive in the World Cup.

An Iberian derby awaits in the last 16

The result sets up one of the most compelling fixtures possible at this World Cup. In the last 16, Portugal will face Spain, who earlier defeated Austria 3-0. The match is also a repeat of the most recent Nations League final, which Portugal won on penalties.

Spain arrive in strong form, with a more consistent collective display and a solid campaign behind them. Portugal, by contrast, continue to fluctuate between good and poor moments, but they gained a crucial ingredient against Croatia: belief.

Whether the boldness that defined the last-32 victory will be enough to overcome one of the strongest sides in the tournament is a question only the Iberian derby can answer.