Norway lineup vs. England: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 quarter-final as Andreas Schjelderup starts

By Ben Knapton | 09 Jul 2026 14:41 , Last updated: 09 Jul 2026 14:43

Norway boss Stale Solbakken could make a double attacking alteration for Saturday's World Cup 2026 quarter-final against England at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The Scandinavians stunned Brazil 2-1 in their last-16 showdown, thanks in no small part to Oscar Bobb and Andreas Schjelderup, both introduced for the second half.

Schjelderup claimed the assists for both of Erling Haaland's goals, while Bobb also left his mark on the match, completing two dribbles and 92% of his passes.

Antonio Nusa and Alexander Sorloth are therefore at serious risk of giving up their places, as Bobb and Schjelderup vie to support seven-goal Haaland's efforts in the Golden Boot race.

Only the eighth man to score at least seven goals in his first World Cup, Haaland has found the back of the net with 39% of his shots, the best conversion rate at a World Cup from any player to have 15+ attempts since Gary Lineker 40 years ago.

Solbakken should otherwise see no reason to twist, as Martin Odegaard, Patrick Berg and Sander Berge operate centrally, while Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem and David Moller Wolfe endeavour to keep Norway's first clean sheet of the World Cup.

Moller Wolfe was forced off towards the end of the last-16 victory, but the left-back was seemingly just cramping up; he has been in full training ahead of this clash.

Norway possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Berg, Berge; Bobb, Odegaard, Schjelderup; Haaland

> Click here to see how England could line up against Norway