Newcastle transfer news: Sean Steur takes over from Alexander Isak as third summer signing is confirmed

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Jul 2026 14:32 , Last updated: 09 Jul 2026 14:33

Newcastle United have announced the signing of teenage midfielder Sean Steur from Dutch giants Ajax.

The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract and moves to St James’ Park for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around €27m (£23m).

Steur has become Eddie Howe’s third signing of the summer transfer window following the arrivals of attacker Bazoumana Toure from Hoffenheim and goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen from Reims.

Newcastle’s latest arrival will wear the No.14 shirt which has been vacant since the club-record £125m departure of striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool last summer.

Steur completed his medical on Wednesday and he is now looking forward to a new chapter of his career in the Premier League, after spending eight years on the books at Ajax.

Steur reacts to joining “giant club” Newcastle from Ajax

Welkom bij Newcastle United, Sean ? pic.twitter.com/DnsFlyNVJy — Newcastle United (@NUFC) July 9, 2026

“It’s an incredible feeling to be here,” Steur told Newcastle’s official website. “It’s a giant club in the Premier League and it was always my dream to play in the best league in the world, so this is really exciting.

“I was at home at Ajax – I joined when I was seven and I leave with only good memories, but when a club like Newcastle comes for you, it’s really hard to say no. The last few days have gone fast and I’m very happy to join.

“I’m a player who likes to get on the ball and play forward all the time. I’m happy playing between the lines and I feel I have a lot of energy in my game. I just want to win.”

Head coach Eddie Howe added: “We’re delighted to welcome Sean to Newcastle United – he’s a top young prospect that has already tasted Champions League and top-flight Dutch football.

“We see real potential in Sean and believe he has the characteristics to become a valuable player for us for years to come. That’s something we’re really excited by and look forward to working with him and helping him achieve his ambitions.

“Sean is an exciting addition to our squad. He’s had an excellent upbringing at Ajax, who have an outstanding track record of producing young players.

© Iconsport / ANP

Newcastle’s project praised after confirming Steur signing

Sporting Director Ross Wilson continued: “I’m thrilled that we’ve managed to conclude this deal so swiftly and make Sean a Newcastle United player.

“We’ve been aware of his talent for some time but so has the rest of European football, so it was vital that we were able to act diligently and give ourselves the best chance of getting Sean on board. It’s testament to the project we’re working on here that players like Sean are so keen to join.

“We’re all really encouraged about working with Sean and I know how much Eddie enjoyed his first conversations with him – it left us all even more convinced of what Sean can bring to this group.

“Sean enters a fantastic environment for young players to develop and we’re incredibly excited about the progress we believe he can make here. It was great to welcome him and his family to Newcastle this week.”

Steur leaves Ajax after progressing through their youth ranks before making 25 first-team appearances during the second half of last season

The youngster is a two-footed, technically-gifted midfielder who is comfortable operating in a number six or number eight position in the centre of midfield.

He is set to link up with his new Newcastle teammates for pre-season, and his arrival comes not long after the Magpies sold Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur for £100m.