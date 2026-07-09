England lineup vs. Norway: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 quarter-final as Thomas Tuchel makes right-back decision

By Ben Knapton | 09 Jul 2026 14:42

England manager Thomas Tuchel faces yet another right-back conundrum for Saturday's World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Norway at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The Three Lions' thrilling 3-2 win over Mexico in the last 16 came at a cost, as Jarell Quansah received a straight red card for a studs-up tackle on Jesus Gallardo early in the second half.

As there is no official appeals route for England to go down, and Quansah is not expected to receive the Folarin Balogun treatment, the Bayer Leverkusen man will serve a one-match suspension in Miami.

Tuchel is hopeful of having Reece James back from a hamstring injury in time for the quarter-final, but the Chelsea man still should not be risked from the start, leaving the England boss with Djed Spence, John Stones and Ezri Konsa as his recognised options.

Stones was introduced as soon as the Three Lions went down to 10 men at Estadio Azteca, potentially due to Spence's previous fitness concern, but the latter is seemingly fully fit again and should be given the nod from the off.

Stones will therefore sit in the dugout as Spence joins Konsa, Marc Guehi and Nico O'Reilly in front of Jordan Pickford, set to overtake Peter Shilton and play a record 18th World Cup game for England.

Guehi and Declan Rice did not take part in team training on Wednesday, but that was surely a precautionary measure from England's medical team, and both are expected to be given the all-clear to start.

Tuchel also has no need to alter the attacking quartet of Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane, who will surpass Gary Lineker for the most England goals at a single World Cup if he can fire in a seventh on Saturday.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

> Click here to see how Norway could line up against England