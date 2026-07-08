England vs. Norway: World Cup quarter-final 'injury worries' for Thomas Tuchel as three stars miss training

By Seye Omidiora | 08 Jul 2026 23:51 , Last updated: 09 Jul 2026 00:00

England have reportedly been dealt a mixed bag of news as they prepare to face Norway in the World Cup quarter-finals, with three key players missing from training.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have arrived in Miami after their dramatic 3-2 win over Mexico at the Azteca, a result that has kept spirits high but left some squad members feeling the strain.

According to The Mirror, Declan Rice and Marc Guehi were both absent from the session in Kansas City, each following individual recovery programmes following their exertions in Mexico.

Rice has been managing a lower back complaint, while Guehi is dealing with muscle fatigue after his defensive heroics.

Both are expected to be fit for the clash, but their participation remains under watchful eyes.

James, Rice and Guehi 'absent' from training

© Imago

The open training session gave little away for England’s opponents, but Reece James was notably still sidelined with his ongoing injury.

The Chelsea right-back’s chances of featuring against Norway are understood to now appear slim.

Furthermore, the FA have yet to make a decision on whether to appeal Jarell Quansah’s red card, which currently rules the defender out of contention for the match.

Tuchel, meanwhile, continues to keep media and fans guessing regarding his selection plans, with squad depth likely to be tested in the coming days.

Gordon praises England squad unity under Tuchel

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

While England’s medical team manage injuries, winger Anthony Gordon has spoken up about the positive atmosphere in camp.

Gordon, who was influential in the win over Mexico and provided two assists for Harry Kane against DR Congo, hailed the sense of brotherhood fostered by Tuchel.

"We have got an unbelievable group, the best England group I have been a part of by a country mile, in terms of chemistry, in terms of connection, not just on the pitch but off the pitch," said the wide attacker.

"In terms of standards off the pitch, we are holding each other accountable, which is really important for any team that wants to be successful.”

Gordon also stressed his desire to add more goals to his game, taking advice from Kane and focusing on daily practice to improve his finishing.

The Barcelona man is hoping his form continues as England seek a place in the semi-finals.