Preview: Dundalk vs Drogheda United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Jul 2026 23:09

Drogheda United will continue their fight against relegation from the League of Ireland on Friday, when they travel to take on Dundalk at Oriel Park.

Sitting fourth with 35 points after 23 matchweeks, the hosts are still in the race for European football, whereas eighth-placed Dundalk are third last with 22 points and are only two points above the bottom two.

Match preview

Third place would be enough to secure a spot in the Conference League qualifiers, and while Drogheda are six points from third-placed St. Patrick's Athletic, the eight-point gap to second-placed Bohemians would be reduced to just two if they win both of their games in hand.

The home side were last in action on July 3, when they were beaten 2-1 by Shelbourne, their second consecutive defeat in the League of Ireland.

Those two losses ended an unbeaten streak of five games, a period in which they won four times while only conceding three goals.

The Lilywhites have managed to find the back of the net in each of their past 10 matches, though they scored one or fewer goals in six of those fixtures.

Boss Ciaran Kilduff oversaw a 3-2 defeat to Waterford on June 26 in the club's most recent home outing, but he did guide the team to victory in their prior two clashes at Oriel Park.

© Iconsport / David Ribeiro

Drogheda's situation is precarious given they are only above the relegation zone by two points, and they have concerningly only claimed three points from the last eight league fixtures.

They failed to win any of those eight games, losing five times and conceding at least two goals on seven occasions.

Head coach Kevin Doherty will also be alarmed by the fact his side have failed to find the back of the net in three of their past four contests, including when they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Bohemians on July 3 in their most recent game.

The Drogs have not been able to be separated from Dundalk in their three most recent meetings, with the clubs settling for 1-1 stalemates in their two encounters so far this season.

Another defeat on the road would be Drogheda's sixth in a row away from home, and a win would be just their second in 11 outings on their travels.

Dundalk League of Ireland Premier form:

D

W

W

W

L

L

Drogheda United League of Ireland Premier form:

D

D

L

D

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Sportsfile

Dundalk know they will be without goalkeeper Conor Kearns due to a knee injury, so expect to see Enda Minogue continue between the posts.

The shot-stopper will hope that centre-backs Robert Cornwall and Bobby Burns can rediscover their defensive solidity in front of him.

Centre-forward Arubi has scored six goals in 18 league games, but if he is to score for the seventh time this season, he will need support from the likes of Ronan Teahan and Daryl Horgan.

Drogheda forward Kieran Cruise is set to miss another few weeks of action due to a leg injury, so perhaps Thomas Oluwa and Mark Doyle will be used in attack ahead of number 10 Brandon Kavanagh.

Midfielders Jago Godden and Ryan Brennan could be used ahead of central defenders Leo Burney, Conor Keeley and Edwin Agbaje.

Dundalk possible starting lineup:

Minogue; Wilson, Cornwall, Burns, Wilson; Buckley, Dervin; McDaid, Teahan, Horgan; Arubi

Drogheda United possible starting lineup:

Dennison; Agbaje, Keeley, Burney; Bucknor, Godden, Brennan, Kane; Kavanagh; Oluwa, Doyle

We say: Dundalk 2-1 Drogheda United

The performances of Dundalk of late have significant room for improvement, but their displays have still been considerably better than their opponents.

Drogheda United have also travelled poorly this campaign, and backing them to take any points on Friday would be risky.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.