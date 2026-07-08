World Cup
France
Jul 9, 2026 9.00pm
Boston Stadium
Morocco

Team News: France vs. Morocco injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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France vs. Morocco injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026
© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Favourites France will continue their World Cup 2026 journey on Thursday, when they meet Morocco for a quarter-final clash in Boston.

Les Bleus fought their way past Paraguay in the last 16, while the Atlas Lions roared past tournament co-hosts Canada.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for both teams.

FRANCE vs. MOROCCO

FRANCE

Out: None

Doubtful: Marcus Thuram (calf), Aurelien Tchouameni (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Kone, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Mbappe

MOROCCO

Out: None

Doubtful: Ismael Saibari (hamstring), Chadi Riad (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Rahimi

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