Team News: France vs. Morocco injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Jonathan O'Shea | 08 Jul 2026 21:00 , Last updated: 08 Jul 2026 21:00

Favourites France will continue their World Cup 2026 journey on Thursday, when they meet Morocco for a quarter-final clash in Boston.

Les Bleus fought their way past Paraguay in the last 16, while the Atlas Lions roared past tournament co-hosts Canada.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for both teams.

FRANCE

Out: None

Doubtful: Marcus Thuram (calf), Aurelien Tchouameni (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Kone, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Mbappe

MOROCCO

Out: None

Doubtful: Ismael Saibari (hamstring), Chadi Riad (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Rahimi